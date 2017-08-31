4 Things to Do If You’re Touring Abroad
Of all the incredible journeys I've taken during my life as a ballet student and professional dancer, for me, nothing tops the excitement of an international tour. Heading into my fourth season with the Island Moving Company, a small contemporary ballet company based in Newport, Rhode Island, I've had the opportunity to tour two seasons in a row to Kazakhstan, in Central Asia, as part of our Great Friends touring exchange. These experiences have taught me several important lessons about performing abroad.
1. Approach Your Destination with an Open Mind.
IMC's Lauren Difede and Shane Farrell perform outside the USA Pavilion at EXPO 2017 in Astana. Photo by Tara Gragg, Courtesy Gragg.
I'll admit, when I initially learned IMC was going to Kazakhstan for our first ever international tour, I was skeptical. I wondered why we weren't going somewhere with a more robust dance scene, like Europe. Once we arrived, though, I was captivated by the beautiful, vast landscape and how, even today, ballet academies like Choreography College in the "culture capital" of Almaty incorporate the history of the nomadic Kazakh people by learning traditional folk dances to supplement their Vaganova training. After a successful tour last season, receiving a return invitation to perform at EXPO 2017 in Astana this summer reinforced how vital it is to make cultural connections. At a time like this when politics are so divided, it's an honor to bring people together through dance.
2. Learn Key Phrases in the Language.
IMC and Samruk dancers in costume for the Kazakh folk dance. Photo Courtesy US Embassy in Astana.
While on tour last spring, our company learned a Kazakh folk dance, which we performed alongside the Samruk Dance Company, a local contemporary troupe. It was an incredible experience to learn a new style of dance while participating in a true cultural exchange in the studio. Russian is widely spoken throughout Kazakhstan, so I spent some time learning the alphabet and as many simple phrases as possible. For rehearsals, I quickly found that the words for "right, left, arms, legs, head, fast, slow," and of course, the numbers one through eight, were especially helpful for rough translations of choreography. However, dance is a universal language, and we were always able to communicate through movement when we didn't have enough vocabulary.
3. Carve Out Time to Give Back—and Experience Another Culture.
Students in Sayram village performing a folk dance. Photo by Tara Gragg, Courtesy Gragg.
My favorite moment of our first tour was IMC's trip to Sayram village on the outskirts of Shymkent. We visited a school for one of our signature outreach programs, in which we take stories written by the children, read them aloud and use them to choreograph a dance on the spot. The students surprised us with a performance full of folk music and dance. It was a touching gift, and I was happy to see that music and dance is a strong part of their school curriculum.
4. Always Listen to Your Body.
IMC dancers performing Danielle Genest's "The Limit of One" at the Abay Opera House in Almaty. Photo by Elena Petrova.
Touring, especially when it involves international travel, can be exhausting. Days in the theater are often longer than expected while working with different stage crews. The food is unfamiliar, and it may even be hard to find water that's safe to drink. I recommend listening very closely to your body while on tour; if your co-workers are going out to dinner but all you want to do is sleep, just say goodnight and head back to the hotel. During our tours, I made sure to order extra sides of vegetables at restaurants since the Kazakh diet is heavy on meat and bread. I also took advantage of the pool and sauna at our hotel before and after rehearsal. Do what's best for you to stay in peak performance shape.
What should we dance about today and how should we go about it? Those questions were on the mind of Nashville Ballet artistic director Paul Vasterling this summer as he spent six weeks exploring new ways of telling stories through ballet as a fellow at NYU's Center for Ballet and Arts.
Over his 20 years as principal choreographer at NB, Vasterling has created a handful of narrative works, ranging from children's stories to Romeo and Juliet and Lizzie Borden (about the Fall River, Massachusetts woman tried and acquitted for the axe murders of her father and stepmother).
Paul Vasterling with Nashville Ballet dancers. Photo by Anthony Matula
College dance students tend to be hyper-focused on their own training; learning how to teach may be the last thing on their minds. But whether you intend to become a dance teacher or not, studying pedagogy can be valuable for dancers in undergraduate programs and beyond–and learning how to be an effective teacher is just one of the rewards.
It's been 12 years nearly to the day that I last reported on a hurricane for Dance Magazine during Katrina, which devastated much of New Orleans. Now, as you are well aware, Harvey is approaching that level of catastrophe, with 18 deaths, a record rainfall of 51 inches, more than 10,000 Houstonians in shelters, and with our bayous at capacity. You've seen the photos. It's awful, heartbreaking and still dire for many stranded in their homes or in danger of continued flooding.
For local artistic directors, choreographers and studio directors, the first task was to find out how their dancers and teachers were managing, and the state of their homes and family.
"I've been concerned about the safety of the dancers," says Annie Arnoult, director of Hunter Dance Center and Open Dance Project. "The dancers live all over the city and surrounding areas. Most have been trapped in their homes...a few without power. We've stayed in constant touch through regular 'roll calls,' and everyone's fine so far; but I will feel much better when we can be back together face-to-face doing what we do best."
When I shared my story of leaving dance because of untreated depression a few weeks ago, I had no idea what the response would be. In truth, it took me several days just to hit "send" and give the words to my editor. I was overwhelmed by your response—the kind words, the calls for action and the sharing of your own stories. I read every comment and share that I could see.
But as much as the camaraderie of other dancers served to validate my experience, they also shook me to the bone. How tragic that this is common and so widely felt.
Your voices are undeniably being heard, and Dance Magazine wants to hear more. If you are a current dancer, please take three minutes to fill out this survey. Share it widely and encourage others to do the same. In order to make this a movement that elicits real change, we must demonstrate the need with as many participants as possible. You will see the outcome of your responses in a future article of Dance Magazine, where I will continue to join you in this conversation. We can change this together.
She may have ruined the word "ironic" forever, but we can't help loving Alanis Morrisette for channeling all our 90s-era angst. So we were super excited to hear rumors a few years ago that someone was making a musical out of her Grammy-winning album "Jagged Little Pill."
This week we learned even better news: There's serious talent behind the show—and it now has an official opening date of May 5, 2018 at American Repertory Theater.
The Bessies Committee announced its choice of two bodacious women to receive awards for Lifetime Achievement and Outstanding Service to the Field: Jawole Willa Jo Zollar for the first, and Eva Yaa Asantewaa for the second. Because both women stand at the intersection of dance and social justice, one feels that the Bessies (the New York Dance and Performance Awards) is making a statement in these highly polarized times.
After working till exhaustion apprenticing at my dance school's company plus taking regular student classes,
I (and a few others) received an email from the school director dismissing us without any explanation. I've tried to schedule a meeting with her but haven't received a reply. Does this mean I'm not talented and should quit ballet?
—Devastated Dancer, Brooklyn, NY