Post-class hair can be problematic if you're running from the studio to a meet-up with friends. Hours spent dancing (and sweating) with your hair in a classic ballet bun or sleek pony can leave it looking greasy and flat. That's where dry shampoo comes in. Not only does it soak up oil and leave hair with a fresh, clean scent, but it also adds volume at the roots, which is totally necessary if you've had your hair slicked back.

Simply let your hair loose, liberally apply dry shampoo at the roots and give it a minute to work its magic before brushing it through your hair (just make sure your hair isn't still wet with sweat or the dry shampoo will turn into a paste). Ahead, we've rounded up some of our favorite products to keep in your dance bag—plus a few of our best styling tips.

Batiste Dry Shampoo, $7.99


You can find this at the drugstore in every scent imaginable, from classic clean to floral and tropical. They also make tinted options so brunettes and red heads don't have to worry about white residue.

Not Your Mother's Clean Freak Dry Shampoo, $5.99


Make sure you hold this spray option eight inches from your head and lift sections of your hair up as you apply to help get rid of the elastic line from your ponytail and ensure even coverage.

Lush No Drought Dry Shampoo, $8.95


Made with natural ingredients Lush's dry shampoo is a powder formula that you sprinkle throughout the roots of your hair and gently massage into the scalp with your fingertips.

Philip Kingsley One More Day Dry Shampoo, $26


Philip Kingsley specializes in hair and scalp health, so the brand's dry shampoo is formulated with good-for-hair ingredients that make it perfect for anyone prone to dandruff and other scalp irritations.

Ouai Dry Shampoo Foam, $28


Ouai's formula is actually a waterless mousse that should be applied similarly to your regular liquid shampoo to remove oil and add major volume.

R+Co Death Valley Dry Shampoo, $29


This spray formula goes on completely invisible and smells amazing. It even comes in a convenient travel-size option perfect for storing in your dance bag.