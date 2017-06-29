7 Tips for Managing Your Side Hustle
Dance is your passion. But it doesn't always pay the bills. So, you get a side hustle. But integrating that side hustle into your life without draining your time and energy for dance is easier said than done. Making it all work together is its own art form.
Set yourself up for success.
It's essential that your side hustle have some scheduling flexibility to accommodate auditions, rehearsals, performances, etc. Negotiate this with your would-be boss up front, or with yourself if you own your side business. Service industry or retail positions may give you some leeway, as will freelance gigs like graphic design, photography or grant writing.
Write it all down, and play the long game.
Using an old-school day planner or Google calendar will help you keep your schedules in line. Add extra calendar alerts in your phone to make sure you don't forget about daily tasks. If you know that you have a deadline looming, set alerts several weeks in advance, so you don't end up losing sleep to complete the task at the last minute.
Learn to say no.
It may be tempting to push yourself. But sometimes you need to say no in order to avoid over-committing. Stand up for yourself to ensure you have enough time and headspace to devote to dance. Check in with yourself often to reassess if your needs are being met.
More virtue, less vice.
Keeping a busy schedule with both side hustle and dance obligations means that fueling your body is especially important. Healthy foods, adequate sleep and hydration will keep you moving. Too much alcohol or too little sleep will, of course, have the opposite effect. Choose a side hustle that won't wear you out: A yoga studio might provide a calm, environment, with space for the occasional stretch break, while working in a warehouse schlepping packages may be more draining.
Self-care is key.
Discover ways to help your body to recover from a long work week; two jobs and twice the work makes self-care doubly important. Massage, acupuncture, a chiropractor visit or an old-fashioned bubble bath can help you rejuvenate. Use a foam roller or yoga wheel for a quick pick-me-up at home and at work. Keep treats in your bag for a quick mood reset: a healthy snack, a bright shade of lipstick or some calming essential oils can go a long way.
Take a technology vacation.
Rest your mind by unplugging from work emails and social media. You can even schedule this as you would any other task. Try taking Sundays away from the internet altogether, or experiment with smaller increments, like the first 30 minutes after waking up in the morning. By repurposing this time for creative hobbies or connecting with friends, you can create a clear separation between work and play, staving off burnout from your side hustle.
Be the star you are.
Leverage skills from your dance training to help you succeed in non-dance settings. A side hustle is still a "performance" of sorts; the poise and composure learned in class and rehearsal will help you shine, especially working with people in a teaching or customer service setting.
Just over a week after all the fanfare of saying goodbye to Diana Vishneva, American Ballet Theatre has announced that another Russian principal will take her final bow with the company: Veronika Part will give her last performance this Saturday, in Balanchine's Mozartiana.
After dancing with the company for 15 years, and as a principal for the past eight, Part did not have her contract renewed.
The Lincoln Center Festival always includes a spectacular, if brief, display of international dance. This July, two programs involving the Bolshoi Ballet arrive at the Koch Theater.
The first one brings together three superb ballet companies to celebrate the 50th anniversary of Balanchine's Jewels. Paris Opera Ballet will do "Emeralds," the serene opening section, to the music of French composer Gabriel Fauré. The Bolshoi Ballet and New York City Ballet will alternate in "Rubies" (Stravinsky) and "Diamonds" (Tchaikovsky). It makes sense that the Bolshoi and NYCB will switch off in these two sections because the Russians and Americans both know how to devour space and move fast. It could be pretty exciting.
When Kathleen Martin learned her contract with Ballet West wouldn't be renewed, America was watching. Cameras were rolling for the first episode of the reality series "Breaking Pointe," bringing additional scrutiny to what was already one of the toughest moments of her career. "I knew deep down it was going to happen," she says. "I wanted to hold my head high."
As painful as the experience may be, it is possible to rebuild your career after being fired. Five years later, Martin is thriving as a soloist with Ballet San Antonio. "I didn't want this one setback to define me," she says. Here's how to part ways like a professional, regain your confidence and have greater success in your next gig.
I plan on moving to New York City this fall to continue my training and freelance work as a dancer/choreographer. A big concern is whether my health insurance will cover my medical needs for asthma. Can you give me any recommendations?
—Casey, San Francisco, CA
Sergei Polunin has a penchant for unexpectedly bursting into the news. Since DANCER, a feature-length documentary that proved to be a sympathetic portrait of ballet's favorite bad boy, he's been increasingly visible, popping up everywhere from "So You Think You Can Dance?" to Sadler's Wells. So what's the international star got next on his dance card?
Teaching a Master Class
Some very lucky ballet students will be taking class with Polunin at Danceworks London on July 18. (It's currently sold out, but interested students can add their names to a wait list.) It was announced this spring that Polunin would team up with the studio for a scholarship to its summer dance program, the Sergei Polunin Inspiration Scholarship, which has since been awarded to two young dancers.
A long time ago, I was a teenager, just hired as a member of the corps with New York City Ballet. I found myself standing in B-plus at the very back corner of the State Theater stage, clutching the hand of fellow teenage corps member Shawn Stevens. Though the expansive stage was filled with dozens of talented dancers, I was most awed by the two who stood front and center: Suzanne Farrell and Peter Martins. With a sudden and sweeping downbeat from maestro Robert Irving, the full power of Balanchine and Tchaikovsky flooded the stage and the final triumphant moments of "Diamonds" began.
Performing a one woman show for 90 minutes is an exhausting feat, no matter the context. But when Okwui Okpokwasili does it in Bronx Gothic, it's a Bessie-winning tour de force. A new documentary also titled BRONX GOTHIC, directed by Emmy-nominee Andrew Rossi, shows what it really took for Okpokwasili to perform such an intense work on tour for several months.
When Michael Vadacchino, co-founder of the online dancewear store Boys Dance Too, visited a competition to ask a customer if he would model for the site, he was able to find him easily. This boy was one of only three in the entire competition.
Small numbers like these are why Vadacchino and his business partner, Sarah Singer, have planned their next venture: The Male Dancer Conference.