It's our 90th anniversary! To celebrate, we excavated some of our favorite hidden gems from the DM Archives—images that capture a few of the moments in time we've documented over the decades.

Ted Shawn surveys the construction of the Jacob's Pillow theater, 1942

Courtesy DM Archives

Trisha Brown (right) and company walking on the Great Wall of China

Photo by Ken Tabachnick, Courtesy DM Archives

Margot Fonteyn and impresario Sol Hurok, 1952

Courtesy DM Archives

Maria Tallchief returns from a tour with New York City Ballet, 1953

Courtesy DM Archives

Alexandra Danilova and Mikhail Baryshnikov hanging out in the studio

Photo by F. Peyer, Courtesy DM Archives

José Limón getting into makeup

Photo by Walter Reuter, Courtesy DM Archives

NYCB dancers at the Lincoln Center construction site, 1963

Courtesy DM Archives

Rudolf Nureyev and Robert Helpmann filming "Don Quixote," 1972

Photo by Terry Rowe, Courtesy DM Archives

Judith Jamison, 1985

Photo by Robert E. Dias, Courtesy DM Archives.

Eiko and Koma with Anna Halprin (center) in "Be With," 2001

Photo by Andy Mogg, Courtesy DM Archives