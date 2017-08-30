Your Most Ironic Dream Is Coming True: An Alanis Morrisette Musical
She may have ruined the word "ironic" forever, but we can't help loving Alanis Morrisette for channeling all our 90s-era angst. So we were super excited to hear rumors a few years ago that someone was making a musical out of her Grammy-winning album "Jagged Little Pill."
This week we learned even better news: There's serious talent behind the show—and it now has an official opening date of May 5, 2018 at American Repertory Theater.
Director: Diane Paulus, who heads A.R.T. in Cambridge, Massachusetts, where the show is being developed. Paulus has been the directorial mastermind behind Broadway hits like Waitress, Finding Neverland and Pippin, for which she won a Tony.
Photo via bostonherald.com
Writer: Diablo Cody, who's known for writing edgy films like Juno and the TV show United States of Tara. According to a press release, Cody and Morrisette worked together closely to write a script about "a modern and multi-generational family and their complex dynamics, touching on issues of gender identity and race."
Diablo Cody. Photo via scriptfest.com
Choreographer: Sidi Larbi Cherkaoui, who is definitely living his best life these days. Not content with running his own contemporary dance troupe Eastman and being the artistic director of Royal Ballet of Flanders, he's been working in film over the past few years, and recently made jaws drop with his choreography for Beyoncé's epic 2017 Grammy Award performance.
Sidi Larbi Cherkaoui. Photo by Koen Broos
Soundtrack: "Ironic," "You Oughta Know," and "Hand in My Pocket" are confirmed tracks for the show, but expect to hear hits from Morrisette's other albums as well.
We are seriously hoping the production finds its way to Broadway. Otherwise...it's like rain on our wedding day. (Sorry, we couldn't help ourselves.)
It's time! You submitted your nominations for the most memorable dance you saw this year. We narrowed down our favorites, and now it's up to you to decide what will make it into our December issue.
Voting will be open until September 25th. Only one submission per person will be counted.
The Bessies Committee announced its choice of two bodacious women to receive awards for Lifetime Achievement and Outstanding Service to the Field: Jawole Willa Jo Zollar for the first, and Eva Yaa Asantewaa for the second. Because both women stand at the intersection of dance and social justice, one feels that the Bessies (the New York Dance and Performance Awards) is making a statement in these highly polarized times.
After working till exhaustion apprenticing at my dance school's company plus taking regular student classes,
I (and a few others) received an email from the school director dismissing us without any explanation. I've tried to schedule a meeting with her but haven't received a reply. Does this mean I'm not talented and should quit ballet?
—Devastated Dancer, Brooklyn, NY
You never know what's going to happen at the MTV Video Music Awards. Well, you do always know that it's going to be several different levels of odd, and that the performances will be something to talk about. But whether or not there'll be much dancing to speak of is always up in the air. And while Teyana Taylor, Guapo, Jae Blaze and Derek "Bentley" Watkins, the group behind Kanye West's "Fade," took the Best Choreography award (and sure, we're just a little bummed that Sia's Ryan Heffington–choreographed "The Greatest" didn't get it), the dance moment that has us talking was completely unexpected.
Pop musician Lorde was set to perform her song "Homemade Dynamite" live on the awards, and while she did perform, she didn't actually sing. She just popped in a cassette tape, let her song play and danced for the next three and a half minutes, sometimes assisted by a small cadre of backup dancers. And it was awesome.
Does she look like a professional dancer? No. Is she supposed to? Absolutely not. And we loved it—even more when we found out that she didn't sing because she was getting over the flu. The show has to go on somehow, and that's a sentiment to which all dancers can relate. Mad props.
Who are you when you no longer do what you've been doing for years?
It is the big question facing anyone who retires. For top ballet dancers, however, the situation is more extreme. They start young, grow up in a rarified atmosphere, mostly see only each other, and become more and more removed from ordinary life. So what is it like to give this all up?
I asked seven former principal dancers from different generations at San Francisco Ballet, including myself, about this challenge.
Late one Friday night, Daniil Simkin and Cassandra Trenary are running a new duet inside the Frank Lloyd Wright–designed rotunda in New York City's Guggenheim Museum. Trenary drops her weight back into Simkin's arms and lets him slide her, spinning, into the ground. They clasp hands like children to pull each other close, an intimate moment that lasts for a breath before it slips away, lost in a cascade of slippery, detailed movement.
Alejandro Cerrudo (top) directing Simkin and Trenary. Photo by Jim Lafferty
Viewed from several stories up, Alejandro Cerrudo's gliding, seamless partnering becomes otherworldly. The dancers stir vaporous clouds or cast multi-hued shadows which battle each other for primacy—depending on what effect the video team is experimenting with at the moment.
When a dance company builds itself a new home, the typical goal is more space and better amenities. But with the right architecture and location, the building itself can serve another purpose: great exposure.
That's what Ballet Memphis had in mind when it built its new $21 million home right on the hottest corner of the city's midtown entertainment district. "If you're going to survive, you need to be seen," says the company's founding artistic director and CEO Dorothy Gunther Pugh. "You have to make contact with people's lives."
In many ways, virtual reality is the perfect vehicle for dance. Viewers experience a simulated world with their whole bodies, and can make choices about where they want to watch. Cameras can capture movement happening in all directions around them. Performers feel up close and personal—almost like a live immersive experience.
But other than a few recent experiments that brought ballet into virtual reality, it's largely untouched territory. Until now: A new dance film directed by Saschka Unseld and Lily Baldwin creates a movement-filled world where the viewer is as much a part of the story as the performers.