Late summer is a great time to visit Lincoln Center. You don't have to pay the hefty ticket prices charged by the Metropolitan Opera House or the David Koch Theater—or even the adventurous Lincoln Center Festival.

The Lincoln Center Out of Doors festival is so popular that you need to get there early if you want to sit close up. On hot summer evenings people crowd into the plaza to experience the diverse programming while the sun is cooling off. Everyone is in a festive mood because it's free and usually fun.

Heidi Latsky Dance, PC Amro Arida

Sometimes the fun is spiked with questions. In On Display, Heidi Latsky is asking, Who gets to dance? Must the dancer have a perfectly able body? In her "Choreography in Focus," Latsky talks about inheriting from Bill T. Jones the idea of "the beauty of difference." For this performance on July 29, she utilizes fanciful design in a way that augments her dancers.

Maud and Chloe Arnold ask, Isn't there a place for glamour in the tap world? You bet there is. The videos of the two Syncopated Ladies founders have gone viral with their stylish sexiness and awesome tap combos. Their Apt 33: Where Dreams Are Made comes to LCOOD on Aug. 4.

Paul Taylor is asking, Can we dance Company B without the Andrew Sisters, the duo that popularized the songs in the 1940s? Apparently yes, when the vocal trio Duchess and South African jazz singer Vuyo Sotashe are on hand—which happens on July 28.

For a quieter time at Lincoln Center, come see "Radical Bodies: Anna Halprin, Simone Forti and Yvonne Rainer in California and New York, 1955-1972" at the New York Public Library for the Performing Arts. I am one of the curators so maybe its not surprising that I've been to see it many times. I never tire of seeing the connections between the West Coast and NYC in the planting of the seeds of postmodern dance.