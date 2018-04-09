- The Latest
Dada Masilo's Alternative Giselle Joins The #TimesUp Movement
After seeing Dada Masilo's rendition of Giselle, I couldn't help thinking, "If ballet did a version like this, it would transform not just the genre of the 'story ballet,' but, even more powerfully, the narrative of the "ballerina" itself."
I was especially interested in Masilo's Giselle after writing A Radical Reimagining of Ballet for 2018, which pondered how classical ballets could be modernized, and what effects that would have on leading ladies like Odette/Odile, Aurora and Juliet. Though Dada Masilo/the Dance Factory is not a ballet company, I thought her take on story might be an interesting place to begin to imagine.
Masilo's Giselle (in which she dances the titular role) is not only radical, but timely: She has choreographed the #timesup version of the classic tale. It is bold, brazen, unapologetic and absolutely enrapturing. She has blown the dust off, and created fresh characters by injecting a new culture, a bit of humor and some haughtiness.
Here's the caveat: To truly enjoy this version, you have to suspend what you think Giselle is supposed to be. This can prove a daunting task for avid bunhead classicists, which, truth be told, is what makes ballet so resistant to change.
Throughout her career, Masilo has consistently deconstructed classical ballets like Swan Lake and Romeo and Juliet, and in doing so refined the idea ownership of legacy ballets—European, heteronormative stories with protagonists who are victims of their gender, if human at all. She has stripped them of their genealogy, class, traditional social constructs, the pomp and circumstance, and gone back to the heart of the story: unrequited love.
Over the years there have been choreographers who have crafted gender-bending versions of story ballets, however Masilo, a black South African choreographer, not only reimagines this European classic by inverting gender roles (her Wilis are both men and women), but by changing the cultural lens through which we view the story. This version takes place in a South African village, her dancers are barefoot, and her Queen of the Wilis is a Sangoma, a traditional South African healer, danced androgynously by Llewelyn Mnguni.
Hers is not a weak, frail or vulnerable Giselle. From the onset, she has agency. She is swift and adroit; the precision of her movements reflect her clarity of mind. She does not so much "fall" in love with Albrecht (Xola Willie) as much "step" consciously into it. Hence it is not feminine folly or naiveté that make her a "victim" of betrayal, but rather the roguish mendacity of her lover.
Masilo (center) as Giselle. Photo by John Hogg, courtesy Kornberg PR
Unlike her balletic counterpart, this Giselle literally has a voice. Throughout the production the dancers speak, chatter and audibly react, which creates a vibrancy and humor to the village that is only pantomimed in classical ballet. At one point, Masilo's Giselle vocally rebuffs Hilarion's romantic advances, shouting, "Leave me alone!" #metoo.
Because of her movement—an amalgam of ballet, African and contemporary dance—Masilo's Giselle is inherently grounded in her body, strong and empowered. Noticeable are the intricate footwork and rhythms of African dance, full-bodied and gestural contemporary phrases, with sprinkles of classical vocabulary, all kneaded together with with an alchemistical adroitness.
In a ritualistic tradition, Giselle's body is jarringly revealed by her mother, who removes her top (making reference to her small breasts) as she presents her to Hilarion, her would-be husband. In a wonderfully vulnerable duet, an unwilling and topless Giselle and Hilarion (Tshepo Zasekhaya) dance together as she tries to preserve her modesty. It is another #metoo moment: As uncomfortable as the scene is, with Hilarion aggressively pursuing Giselle in her state of undress, she defends her own honor, fighting him off, leaving both him and his flowers alone on the stage.
We are confronted with the nakedness of her body again when Giselle goes mad. What's interesting, given our present time, is that even though Albrecht has deceived them all by pretending to be one of them, the villagers reserve their scorn and anger for the wrongly-seduced Giselle. Her nakedness creates a heightened level of vulnerability; the jeers of the community taunting her, and her own anguished shouting, are haunting. This is not the romantic, woeful death of her classical sister, but disturbing and heartbreaking.
Masilo truly flips the script in her second act: Her Wilis are not waifs, but warriors, vicious and vengeful. These #Timesup Wilis are pissed off, kicking ass and taking names.
In Dada Masilo's Giselle for The Dance Factory, the Wilis are vengeful. Photo by John Hogg, courtesy Kornberg PR
In the classic Giselle, I always see rows of sorrowful, pitiful creatures, crossed arms and bowed heads. Maslio inverts this too: Her Wilis' arms are indeed crossed, but raised up behind their lifted, defiant heads. They are fierce and empowered. Albrecht is not left to dance himself to death, but Giselle beats him down with sickle-like switch. Every blow can be heard as the switch hits the floor. It's exhilarating. I found myself thinking, "Well, that's what the jerk deserves."
Masilo proves that we need not sit in a theater for three hours to have these stories resonate. Nor are expensive, elaborate sets necessary to update a classic. An innovative approach to telling the story might just do the trick.
If ballet were courageous, and wanted a radical reimagining, it might start to look at its stories simply as human stories, tales that can look like anything we want them to, with characters that reflect who were are today.
The Dance Factory performs Masilo's Giselle at the Wallis Annenberg Center in Los Angeles on April 12, 13 and 14, and the Quick Center in Fairfield, Connecticut on April 18.
Over the weekend, Twitter and Facebook filled with tributes to dance icon Donald McKayle, who passed away at age 87 on Saturday.
Revered for his passion and humanism, McKayle powerfully showcased the depth of the human condition through dance. He not only broke barriers as the first black man to direct and choreograph a Broadway show, he brought the black experience to the stage, highlighting social injustices as well as the struggles and triumphs he witnessed around him.
I am a ballerina. I am a feminist. This might seem to be an oxymoron. Ballerinas do what they are told by choreographers and directors—positions that we have become painfully aware of as traditionally male roles. Feminism is the theory of the political, economic and social equality of the sexes. By that description, the two terms seem contradictory.
Alexei Ratmansky—now famously—expressed on Facebook last fall: "sorry, there is no such thing as equality in ballet: women dance on point, men lift and support women. women receive flowers, men escort women offstage. not the other way around (I know there are couple of exceptions). and I am very comfortable with that."
Raise your hand if you've ever been stereotyped as stupid because you're a dancer. Raise your other hand if that misconception boils your blood.
Well, you're in luck: One researcher is determined to set the record straight.
Everyone knows that training is the cornerstone of a successful career in dance. But as a dance educator, I also take comfort in the fact that high-quality dance training helps shape students into genuinely good people (in addition to creating future artists, which is a wonderful goal in itself.) These are the lessons dance teaches that help make students into better humans:
Improvement Takes Commitment Over Time
In my tap courses at Cal State University, sometimes students are shocked when they can't learn something quickly. In today's world, we're used to getting fast results. You need an answer—Google it. You need to talk to someone—text them. The cooking channel wants your dinner to be easy, the physical trainer wants your workout to be five minutes, Rosetta Stone can have you speaking Mandarin in an hour.
Over the weekend, Misty Copeland shared the latest project she's been working on—and her co-stars aren't the American Ballet Theatre dancers we're used to seeing her paired alongside. Copeland is one of the featured faces in Drake's "Nice For What" music video, making her appearance just a few seconds in.
Barre classes have soared in popularity. Last year, Time Magazine labeled them a "phenomenon" among fitness routines, with an estimated 800 studios in the U.S.
But: Has the fad penetrated the rehearsal studios of professional ballet dancers? Not necessarily, according to feedback from several ballet companies.
She had a varied, flourishing career that included dancing for Lar Lubovitch, touring with the Bad Boys of Dance, and performing at Radio City Musical Hall and in Broadway shows. But Kamille Upshaw really wanted to make Mean Girls happen.
Not because she'd known Reginas or Plastics in high school—at Baltimore School for the Arts, her classmates were too busy pursuing dance, music, or other "artsy things" to form the obnoxious cliques that Lindsay Lohan experiences in the movie. But when the teen comedy by "Saturday Night Live" giants came out in 2004, Upshaw and her friends watched Mean Girls over and over and over. It was "an obsession," she says.
These days, more and more museums are inviting dancers to liven up the art that's on the walls and pedestals. The New Museum, on the border of SoHo and the Lower East Side, has designated a special room for live events called the South Galleries. Every day for two months, ending April 15, this gallery is home to Co-natural, a mesmerizing performance exhibition by Romanian choreographer Alexandra Pirici (pronounced Pireech). She is acclaimed in Europe and makes her U. S. debut with this exhibit. Included is a life-size hologram that really looks like another person. If you spend some time wandering around in the gallery, you start to see congruencies between the gestures of the live performers and the not-quite-live hologram. And you start to wonder about the stamina of the dancers, who are there, as moving sculpture, all day long (with a few breaks).
St. Paul Ballet simply needed space to rehearse. The troupe found that, and so much more, at a local Minnesota boxing gym. Today, the dancers train side by side with boxers at Element Gym, and the two groups have even teamed up for a co-choreographed show.
The Art of Boxing—The Sport of Ballet first debuted last fall and will be reprised April 15 at Saint Paul's Ordway Center for the Performing Arts. Nowhere near Minnesota? You can catch a teaser of the production below. It's pointe-shoes-meets-boxing-gloves and a true display of grit and grace—from both the ballerinas and the fighters. The interactive performance sheds a light on the rituals of each practice.