Am I Selling Myself Short?
Three small dance companies offered me a job. The first wanted to give me good roles without pay until someone left. The second (which I took) pays, although the rep isn't as good and the studios are in a mall! The last was just a Nutcracker season in a nice company. Sadly, it feels like I "settled" for money rather than artistry. Did I make the right choice?
—Depressed Dancer, Midwest
While I appreciate your need for artistic challenges, it sounds like you made a smart choice to pay your bills and gain more performing experience. In the future, you might consider training for a lucrative survival job during breaks, such as headshot photography, massage therapy or Pilates instruction—something that would allow you to accept dance projects you're interested in no matter the pay.
Meanwhile, let the first director know that you're still interested in the offer if a paid position opens up. You can also keep auditioning for other companies. Dancers often perform in as many as six companies during their careers, according to research I published in the Journal of Dance Medicine & Science. There's no need to give up your artistic aspirations or stay at the same company forever!
Send your questions to Dr. Linda Hamilton at advicefordancers@dancemedia.com.
Working in a smaller city as a choreographer and worried you're not getting the same opportunities you would in the Big Apple? We've been there and we hear you. But what if your little city can contain your choreographic dreams—and make them come true?
Winston-Salem, North Carolina–based Helen Simoneau, who has gained national and international recognition for her choreography, credits much of her success to being based in a smaller city: "You can shape your environment," she says, pointing out that there isn't as much competition for audiences and funding.
When I'm asked why tap dance matters, why it's a worthy skill to learn, I usually come back to the same answer: freedom.
As a young girl, I found the freedom to be loud. To be brash. To be different than my family. Tap dancing allows me to express my artistic side, my creative side, my funny side, my rebellious side.
As Wendy Perron wrote in our July issue, "Any new work coming from the Bolshoi Ballet is big news." So naturally, the news that the premiere of its highly anticipated new ballet will not happen as scheduled is even bigger. The Bolshoi announced on its website Saturday that performances of Nureyev, set to begin tomorrow (Tuesday, July 11) in Moscow, will be replaced with Don Quixote. Today, the theatre held a press conference at which it was clarified that the ballet had not been canceled, but postponed until May 2018. The official reason given: The ballet is not yet ready.
The announcement appeared on the Bolshoi website Saturday.
Of course, not everyone is buying it.
Even the most veteran of performers can suffer from nerves before hitting the stage. While most of us feel most at home in front of a crowd once we're there, sometimes the wait to go on can be uneasy.
Breathing with intention is a simple way to calm this stage fright. According to Psychology Today, deep breathing, specifically through the diaphragm, can activate the vagus nerve, and trigger the "relaxation response" of your parasympathetic nervous system and lessen anger, anxiety, stress and even inflammation.
I first got hooked on Broadway musicals as a preteen at Gypsy, with its tapping moppets, gyrating burlesque queens and Tulsa, the dancing heartthrob. I've been going ever since, but Dance Magazine has been at it even longer.
The 1926-27 Broadway season was just ending when DM began publication, and of its 200-plus shows, dozens were new musicals. One, a Ziegfeld revue called No Foolin', listed more than 80 performers. Such huge ensembles of dancers and singers were common, whether in revues, operettas or musical comedies.
And why not? The '20s were roaring, and Broadway was flush. But that wasn't the only difference between then and now. Dance in the theater was only tangentially related to a show's content. It was window dressing—however extravagant, it remained mere entertainment.
Last month, a fire engulfed a London apartment building, killing at least 80 residents and leaving many more without a home or any belongings.
But the London dance community isn't staying idle while their neighbors face tragedy. A just-announced gala is bringing together some of the city's biggest stars to raise money for the Grenfell Fire victims.
Akram Khan will be performing a solo at the gala. PC Vassilis K. Makris
The Gala for Grenfell, spearheaded by choreographer and director Arlene Phillips, will feature dancers from every corner of London's dance scene—plus a few appearances from the international dance community. The Royal Ballet, Matthew Bourne's New Adventures, The Mariinsky Ballet, Ballet Black and Akram Khan are just a few highlights from the list.
Tickets are now on sale for the gala, which will take place on July 30 at the Adelphi Theatre in London. Donations can also be made here. All proceeds will go to the Kensington & Chelsea Foundation to support victims of the fire.
American Ballet Theatre just announced its much-anticipated promotions, and artistic director Kevin McKenzie couldn't have picked more deserving dancers. Soloists Sarah Lane, Christine Shevchenko and Devon Teuscher have been promoted to principal, and Calvin Royal III has been promoted to soloist.
Dance Magazine has been writing about fitness and nutrition for dancers since before the phrase dance medicine existed. For our 90th anniversary, we took a look through our archives to find out how we've advised readers through the years. It turns out, some of our health coverage stands the test of time better than others.