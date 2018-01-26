Explore
5 Things You're Doing Outside The Studio That Could Hurt Your Dancing
In the studio, dancers obsess over proper form to mitigate the risk of injury. In the rest of our lives, however, we rarely examine our alignment in the same way.
But our downtime habits can directly impact our bodies and, if left unchecked, could cause problems over time. A few simple adjustments might save you from an injury waiting to happen.
Bad Habit: Sitting Slumped Over a Screen
Many of us decompress after a long day by curling up with our phone or laptop. But staring down at a screen for extended periods of time is one of the worst things we do to our bodies, says Sean Gallagher, longtime physical therapist for Paul Taylor Dance Company.
"If you look at the foundational issues of most orthopedic problems, 9 times out of 10, it's because of how we sit." We tend to let go of our postural support and strength—maybe sitting on one hip and folding our legs under—and let our head drop forward. That can lead to a neck spasm or overstretching of the muscles around your shoulder blades, says Heather Southwick, director of physical therapy at Boston Ballet.
What you should do instead: Vary your seated positions, says Southwick. Minimize your time sitting in any one position.
Change up your positions when relaxing on the couch. Photo by Andrew Brand/StockSnap
Bad Habit: Stretching Cold Muscles at Home
Years ago, dancers were told to sit in the splits while watching TV. Even today, social media sometimes encourages it. But holding stretches when you're cold can damage muscle fibers.
"A lot of good scientific research says static stretching actually reduces the power and strength of a muscle," adds Southwick.
What you should do instead: If you're keen on putting TV time to use, try foam rolling or dynamic stretches. Save static stretching for after dancing. Before class, continuously move through your range of motion for a dynamic warm-up, suggests Southwick.
Using TV time to foam roll is healthier than stretching when you're cold. Photo by Thinkstock
Bad Habit: Walking Turned out
Ballet dancers work tirelessly in turnout. But too often, they maintain that rotation in daily life, creating a dangerous imbalance of strength in the hips. Master ballet instructor Kat Wildish explains, "If you don't return to parallel, then all you have is the stretch across the joint."
Over time, the body may try to compensate for that instability by overworking other muscles, while faulty hip alignment will create additional stress on the knees and ankles.
What you should do instead: Actively practice muscle engagement while standing in parallel, waking up the insides of your legs. Wildish suggests exercises, like yoga, that emphasize parallel position, so your muscles develop equally.
Yoga can strengthen your internal rotator muscles. Photo by Matthew Henry/StockSnap
Bad Habit: Wearing Flip-Flops
When we leave the studio in flip-flops, we naturally grip our toes in an effort to keep the shoes on—a problem that can lead to shin splints. And without arch support, we're likely to roll in, putting pressure on the tendons along the inside of the ankle, says Southwick. This can change the alignment of our knees and hips, and even affect the spine.
What you should do instead: Choose footwear that provides arch support and room for the toes to stay long and wide. "And remember," says Southwick, "if your Achilles tendon is tight, wearing heels will help keep it tight."
When shopping for shoes, try Wildish's trick: Put them on and go into a deep grand plié. If you can keep your toes wide and long—and maintain the length of your Achilles tendon—you're on the right track.
Choose sandals with arch support. Photo by Brodie Vissers/StockSnap
Bad Habit: Lugging Around a Heavy Dance Bag
Carrying excessive weight on one side of the body can give you what therapists call functional scoliosis. "The muscle and joint imbalances, over the years, can cause alignment and skeletal injuries," says Gallagher. A heavy bag can also adversely affect your gait, which could contribute to having a "weaker side" when dancing.
What you should do instead: Clean out your bag! Only keep what you really need. Invest in a fanny pack, or a rolling suitcase or a backpack with both straps evenly adjusted to distribute the weight.
If you're intent on using a single-strap bag, Gallagher says you should at least alternate shoulders.
Don't let a heavy dance bag weigh you down on one side. Photo by Matthew Murphy for Pointe.
We'll admit it: When we peruse Broadway's offerings each season, sometimes we bemoan the lack of original stories being portrayed onstage. Songbook musicals, revivals, or shows based on existing TV series or films have become a stronghold (and often a sure bet) for Broadway producers. But when a good redux comes along—like this season's surprisingly delightful SpongeBob SquarePants, based on the TV show of the same name—we can appreciate that.
Now, the silver screen has come knocking on Broadway's door for the reverse scenario: film adaptations of smash stage musicals. It's certainly nothing new, but right now there's a deluge of musicals that have nascent Hollywood dreams. The process can take years (and many stories die along the way), but there are a few movies in the pipeline that we think have a pretty good chance of succeeding.
What if you never needed to buy a ticket to watch your favorite dance company perform? What if every single one of their performances were at your fingertips, for you to enjoy anytime, anywhere?
For Online Dance Company, that's the whole idea. Founded just a year and a half ago, the Portugal-based group only exists online—no live performances, ever. But that doesn't mean their dancing is subpar: In fact, they once won our Video of the Month Contest.
Growing up in inner city Rochester, NY, Aesha Ash was just one of the neighborhood kids. She'd imagine people driving by, judging her by her black skin.
"They'd never know that I was dreaming of becoming a professional ballet dancer. No one would think, Some day she's going to make it into New York City Ballet," says Ash.
After an inspiring career at NYCB, Béjart's Ballet Lausanne and LINES, the January 2006 Dance Magazine cover star—one of our 25 to Watch that year—is no longer performing. But she's determined to use her dance background to change the stereotypes and misconceptions that people—including black people—have about women of color. "I want to show it's okay to embrace our softer side, and let the world know we're multidimensional," says Ash.
Aesha Ash in Richmond, CA. PC Renee Scott via swandreamsproject.org
In 2011, she launched the Swan Dreams Project to inspire kids in the community she grew up in. The original idea was to post images of herself in a tutu all over Rochester. "I remember growing up and in the bodega you'd see images of girls in bikinis on motorbikes," says Ash. "I wanted to replace those with photos that show women of color in a different light."
She knew the power imagery can have: She still remembers what it felt like as a student at the School of American Ballet to see a photo of black ballet dancer Andrea Long. "That image was everything on days when I was feeling disenchanted. I'd see that picture of her, and know that the struggles I was going through, she went through them, too."
Ash soon realized she didn't have the budget to fund her original plan ("I never realized how expensive a bus stop advertisement is!"). But she's made the images available through an online store, and often simply gives away prints at her own expense to schools and students in need of some inspiration.
Any proceeds she makes from the sales go directly to other organizations that are working to expand ballet in diverse communities. One large donation even led to a pointe shoe fund at dancer Robyn Gardenhire's City Ballet of Los Angeles school—and it helped one dancer who had quit ballet because of the expense come back to class.
Now a mother of two in San Jose, CA, Ash will also start teaching a free after-school ballet class at her daughter's public school next month. "I recently taught at Girls Inc. in Oakland, and one of the little black girls said, 'Are you the ballet teacher?' She just stood there, staring at me with her mouth open, like a unicorn had just walked into the room," Ash says. "You never know the impact you can have just by being a presence."
If you're interested in supporting the project, check out the online shop, or donate directly at swandreamsproject.org.
My first dance photo shoot was an epic fail. The photographer was professional and we had a great working relationship, but I made the rookie mistake of failing to thoroughly prepare. I didn't understand the purpose of the photos and how they should serve my career, so I ended up with images that were beautiful but that belonged on a model comp card, not in a dance portfolio.
Dancers need photos that allow viewers to get a sense of their style, abilities and professionalism, and help them gain more visibility. Yet, dance shots can be incredibly difficult to get right. Avoid these five common mistakes.
Football's cool and all, but when Justin Timberlake is bringing new music and dance moves to the halftime stage, it's hard to pay attention to anything else. Luckily, if you can't wait until next weekend's Super Bowl to get your "Filthy" fix, Pepsi shared a behind-the-scenes look at JT's halftime show rehearsals on their Twitter page. Complete with interviews from his longtime choreographer Marty Kudelka (who started working with JT back in his *NSYNC days) and dancers like Dana Wilson, the video gives an inside look at Timberlake's upcoming 13-minute performance.
Your next #BTS look at #PepsiHalftime is here—get an inside look at some of the moves @jtimberlake and his crew are practicing for Minnesota! pic.twitter.com/7oyRpJjjeZ
— Pepsi™ (@pepsi) January 25, 2018
They speak a language of their own. You could call it Arendelle-ish, except that they were using it long before they started working on Frozen. So maybe the dialect filling a Times Square rehearsal hall last month should be dubbed Robsarahcharlie-ish, after choreographer and Tony winner Rob Ashford and his associate choreographers, Sarah O'Gleby and Charlie Williams. Based on Disney's smash animated film about the royal sisters of magical Arendelle, the musical is heading into rehearsals before previews on February 22 and a March 22 opening night at the St. James Theatre. But for now, it's in pre-production, and Ashford, O'Gleby and Williams are deep into their private shorthand, both verbal and physical, as they dissect a step.
No matter how many hours you spend in rehearsal, or how diligently you prepare for performance, mistakes are bound to happen onstage from time to time. What can you do to quickly recoup so that you can keep dancing without the audience noticing that you ever missed a step?
In a sunlit studio that looks out on Vancouver's skyline, Kidd Pivot rehearsal director Eric Beauchesne shows how to project shades of despair without sound or words. "Your hands mean so much," he tells the Arts Umbrella International Summer Dance Intensive students, stopping to clamp his own to his face tightly, then opening his fingers around his jaw for a different effect.
Beauchesne, who also stages choreographer Crystal Pite's works at companies around the globe, is teaching a duet from Betroffenheit, Pite and Jonathon Young's Olivier Award–winning dance-theater piece about grief and loss. Marked by Pite's signature quick, detailed moves, the section has one dancer laying her hands on her partner's arched spine, as if she's absorbing an unfathomable pain. "You really care about stopping what's happening to her," Beauchesne says.
On January 1st, Chase Johnsey resigned from Les Ballets Trockadero de Monte Carlo. In a YouTube video, he outlined allegations of harassment and humiliation over his celebrated 14-year tenure with the company, ranging from discrimination for appearing too feminine to being told that he could no longer perform with the company should he choose to undergo a gender transition.
While the company has issued a statement denying Johnsey's claims of harassment, discrimination and retaliation, they have also hired an independent, outside expert to investigate the allegations. We caught up with Johnsey by phone in Barcelona, where he has decamped with his husband.
It's easy to feel whiplashed thinking about everything Emma Portner has achieved in such a short amount of time. Last fall, the 23-year-old was the youngest woman ever to choreograph a West End production (it was based on Meat Loaf's greatest hits). This was, of course, after she already choreographed and starred in Justin Bieber's viral hit "Life is Worth Living," and before she charmed major media outlets when she secretly married actress Ellen Page. Now, she's L.A. Dance Project's first-ever artist in residence, and she's working on a commission for Toronto's Fall for Dance North Festival.
We caught up with her for our "Spotlight" series: