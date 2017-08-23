You Might Also Like
As a dancer, it's easy to get completely obsessed. The only place you want to be? The studio or the stage. The only people you want to hang out with? Other dancers. The only things you want to do in your off-time? Dance more, stalk other dancers on Instagram or maybe cross-train to get stronger.
Of course, several people (including, ahem, Dance Magazine) will tell you that's not exactly the healthiest approach. But Brad Stulberg, a well-known writer on health and human performance, wrote a fascinating piece in The New York Times yesterday arguing just the opposite: Maybe being unbalanced is the key to happiness after all.
Nathan Sayers
His arguments?
1. When you're completely consumed by an activity that you're excited by, whether it's writing a book, researching a cure or dancing, you feel more fulfilled.
2. Trying to devote energy to other parts of your life can detract from fully experiencing what you're most passionate about.
3. To reach the top of any field, you have to go "all-in" to a certain extent, which means saying no to other opportunities.
4. When you're "in the zone," the outside world melts away; you find a state of flow where you're so immersed in what you're doing that you lose track of time and any other commitments. And as Stulberg puts it, "compared to flow, balance seems, for lack of a better term, boring."
Kyle Froman
The trick, of course, is to realize what you're sacrificing when you channel all of your energy into dance. Missing out on your friends' "Game of Thrones" party might be worth it if you'd rather spend a couple extra hours in the studio; missing your brother's wedding may not be. Focusing narrowly on dance and only dance will make it that much harder to step away from the studio when you're forced to retire; it could also limit your artistry if you don't have enough real life experience to bring to the stage. And of course, overdoing it could lead to injury or burnout.
Stulberg's advice? Pursue your passion fully, but constantly check in with yourself to evaluate the tradeoffs. Developing an internal self-awareness will help you make conscious decisions about how you spend your energy instead of simply losing yourself in your love of dance.
If you're like us, your Instagram feed is probably oversaturated with gorgeous dance shots of your favorite performers. (Not complaining!) But search for "#CamerasandDancers," and you'll find dance photography that stands out from the crowd.
#CamerasandDancers in Washington Square Park
Choreographer Patrick McCollum says he's accident-prone. So he hesitated a bit when Stephen Brackett, the director he'd loved working with on the off-Broadway musical The Lightning Thief, asked him to choreograph The Legend of Georgia McBride.
It wasn't the material that gave him pause—the author, Matthew Lopez, is an award-winning playwright, and the comedy centers on a married Elvis impersonator who chucks his glittery jumpsuit in favor of a glam gown and a career in drag. The timing and the location were enticing, too—a two-week summer run, now over, at the Dorset Theatre Festival in cool, green Vermont. But McCollum had to "give it a think"—he didn't own any high heels.
One of the toughest moments in the ballet world is watching a life-changing performance—and then looking around to see that only half the seats were filled to witness it. The discussion about how ballet can stay relevant and build new audiences has been going on for decades. However, these debates often end in speculation about the relevance of the product, rather than placing the onus on the marketing and sales crew.
But recently, a few U.S. ballet companies have done the latter, leading to full houses on weeknights and proving that revenue growth is possible: In 2016, Boston Ballet saw record-breaking ticket revenue and had the highest attendance in more than a decade. Colorado Ballet has exceeded revenue goals the last four seasons, with the 2016–17 season being the most successful to date.
Gemma Bond's intelligence—and knack for detail—never fails to shine through her dancing. It makes sense, then, that the American Ballet Theatre corps members is also a budding choreographer. After making works for ABT's Innovation Initiative and New York Theatre Ballet, as well as for her own pickup ensemble, her name is beginning to pop up with increasing frequency in ballet circles. She just made her first work for Atlanta Ballet, and was invited to take part in a festival at New York City's Joyce Theater. Next season she will create a work for The Washington Ballet. Her latest piece will be unveiled during a festival organized by fellow ABT dancer Isabella Boylston in Sun Valley, Idaho, August 22–24.
How did you get the Ballet Sun Valley commission?
Isabella has put together a wonderful program for the festival and wanted to do one new work. She has always come to see everything I've done; she's hugely supportive. She just said, "I want you to do this."
What is the idea behind the ballet?
There is this solar eclipse happening in Sun Valley on August 21, and we decided to use that as inspiration. There are two groups of dancers; Marcelo Gomes is the leader of one group and Isabella is the leader of the other. I call them the sun and moon. Judd Greenstein wrote the score. It's really about gravity and the tension and suspense that happens when everyone is there waiting for the eclipse to happen. It seems to take forever and then it happens and it's gone.
When I first reached out to Emily Johnson about doing a livestream for Dance Magazine's Facebook page, I never anticipated participating in the performance. But when she invited me to be a steward (whose role was to assist the audience with the events occurring throughout the night), I jumped at the opportunity.
Johnson is known for her participatory dance performances that bring together both artist and audience, usually in a compilation of deeply personal stories told through both movement and words. But what really drew me into her work was her genuine interest in the well-being of her surroundings and her community.
Peter Chu, the amazing dancer/choreographer first noticed in Crystal Pite's company Kidd Pivot, is teaming up with Hubbard Street Dance Chicago for an adventure in immersive installations. Back at the 2010 Dance Teacher Summit, when his piece This Thought exploded across the stage, he rightfully won the Capezio A.C.E. Award Competition for choreography. I was so dazzled by his dancers hurling themselves in jagged stop-start patterns that I wrote about him for our "Taking Off" cover feature on new choreographers in 2011.
I'm constantly terrified about my health even though my annual physical was fine. All it takes is an upset stomach or a new freckle. Then I can't eat or concentrate on dance and waste hours checking myself, searching the web for fatal diseases and insisting on lab tests. Knowing I'm a hypochondriac doesn't help. What can I do?
—Worried Sick, Boston, MA
Sofiane Sylve doesn't mince words. "If you are just going through the motions," she says to her trainee class at the San Francisco Ballet School, "we might as well stay home."
The veteran SFB principal is famed as much for her directness as for her exquisite technique, astonishing interpretive range and captivating stage presence. "I don't do average," she says in an interview at SFB headquarters, across a tree-lined street from the War Memorial Opera House. "If somebody has made the effort to come and sit in the audience, I'm going to give everything I have. There is no holding back."
These are among the first words Sylve has said to the press since she joined SFB as a principal in 2008. Defiant of the trend for self-promotion, she avoids interviews and social media. "I'm highly, highly private," says the French-born ballerina, who turns 41 this month. "I'd rather spend time in the studio."