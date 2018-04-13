- The Latest
Meet The Ballet West Dancer Who Doubles As a Professional Baker
Contrary to what her last name might suggest, Ballet West corps member Jordan Fry prefers baking as a cooking method. Her specialty? Picture-perfect cakes with flavors like banana-bourbon-butterscotch with caramel filling and toasted marshmallow frosting.
The self-professed sweets lover began her early culinary education through high school classes and YouTube videos. After a brief stint interning at a wedding cake shop in Salt Lake City, Fry started her own business, Ballerina Baker, in 2017.
But she's been the go-to baker for Ballet West weddings for years. From Emily Adams and Beau Pearson's classic white confection to Jenna Rae Herrera and Alexander MacFarlan's snickerdoodle cake, Fry has been commissioned for nearly every one of her co-worker's weddings—plus her own, for her marriage to principal Adrian Fry.
Fry's treats might seem to be at odds with a dancer's lifestyle. Artistic director Adam Sklute once jokingly bemoaned her baked goods before a Sleeping Beauty run. Fry recalls him chiding, "The guys have to wear white tights in about a week."
But she's found a healthy balance, championing dessert in moderation—"I have something sweet every day," she says—and using whole, local ingredients.
And despite his jokes, even Sklute gets on board, employing Fry for the occasional donor dinner. She and Sklute have stood side by side in the kitchen preparing an eight-course meal, with Fry predictably in charge of desserts. With dishes like a pine-nut–crusted lemon sabayon tart, she's left a delectable impression.
Try It: Almond Cake with Lavender Honey
Jordan Fry's almond cake is one of her favorite desserts
"This cake is always a hit when I bring it to Ballet West," says Fry, "and it's one that I often make at home for the perfect healthy, light dessert!"
Ingredients:
- 4 large eggs, room temperature and separated
- 1/2 cup lavender honey (or any raw honey will work)
- 1 tsp. pure vanilla extract
- 1/2 tsp. baking soda
- 1/2 tsp. fine sea salt
- 1 3/4 cup almond meal
- Powdered sugar, for dusting
- Fresh berries and Greek yogurt for serving (optional)
Directions:
Preheat oven to 350°F. Spray a 9-inch springform pan with coconut oil. In a medium bowl, whisk egg yolks, honey, vanilla, baking soda, salt and almond meal until smooth. In a mixer fitted with the whisk attachment, beat the egg whites on high until foamy and white, with soft (not stiff) peaks, about 2 minutes. Gently fold into the almond meal mixture. Pour into the pan and bake until golden brown—a toothpick inserted into the middle should come out clean—about 30 minutes. Cool for 10 minutes, then run a knife around the edge. Finish cooling completely. Remove from the pan, top with berries, then dust with powdered sugar. It is also delicious with a dollop of Greek yogurt.
The last place you might expect to find a graduate of New York University's decidedly contemporary dance program is onstage at the Metropolitan Opera House, scuttling around in a single three-inch heel, a massive petticoat and an ostentatious wig. But 2016 Tisch Dance graduate Andrea Pugliese can be found doing exactly that in The Metropolitan Opera's new production of Cendrillon, running April 12–May 11.
It might not seem like the most obvious fit for someone more accustomed to concert dance, but booking an opera job has major benefits—the dancers are unionized, which means good pay, and clear guidelines for rehearsal and performance schedules and conditions.
For the first time in more than 10 years, Janet Jackson is holding an open audition for dancers.
Even better? You could land a spot in her #JTribe simply by posting a video on social media.
Barre classes have soared in popularity. Last year, Time Magazine labeled them a "phenomenon" among fitness routines, with an estimated 800 studios in the U.S.
But: Has the fad penetrated the rehearsal studios of professional ballet dancers? Not necessarily, according to feedback from several ballet companies.
I am a ballerina. I am a feminist. This might seem to be an oxymoron. Ballerinas do what they are told by choreographers and directors—positions that we have become painfully aware of as traditionally male roles. Feminism is the theory of the political, economic and social equality of the sexes. By that description, the two terms seem contradictory.
Alexei Ratmansky—now famously—expressed on Facebook last fall: "sorry, there is no such thing as equality in ballet: women dance on point, men lift and support women. women receive flowers, men escort women offstage. not the other way around (I know there are couple of exceptions). and I am very comfortable with that."
Every dancer has learned—probably the hard way—that healthy feet are the foundation of a productive and happy day in the studio. As dancers, our most important asset has to carry the weight (literally) of everything we do. So it's not surprising that most professional dancers have foot care down to an art.
Three dancers shared their foot-care products they can't live without.
July 1 marks an exciting new era for The Juilliard School. Vail Dance Festival director and former New York City Ballet principal Damian Woetzel steps into the role of president, and the dance division will also have a new leader: Alicia Graf Mack, 39, will take over from Taryn Kaschock Russell, acting artistic director for the current school year.
When Hurricane Harvey unleashed its rainy path of destruction on the downtown Theater District in Houston in August, Houston Ballet staff, dancers and fans knew it would not be business as usual this season. Over 40 inches of rain drenched Houston, damaging nearly one hundred thousand homes. In all, it caused an estimated $200 billion of damage in Texas. Some of that damage hit Houston Ballet's Center for Dance when the waters jumped the building's four-foot floodgates, leaving two to three inches of water in the lobby and first-floor studios.
At the end of Act I in Broadway's Mean Girls, the entire ensemble performs high-energy choreography while belting what Kamille Upshaw says is "a million notes at once." Though Upshaw is a Juilliard-trained dancer who made her Broadway debut in Hamilton, nothing, she says, could prepare her for this moment. "Singing while dancing is just hard," Upshaw says. "It takes patience, focus and compromise."