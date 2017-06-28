Les Ballets de Monte-Carlo is on a mission to get Monaco dancing. F(Ê)AITES DE LA DANSE is a free outdoor festival taking over the Place du Casino on July 1 from 6 pm to the wee hours of the morning. Not only will there be lessons in styles ranging from ballroom to belly dancing and flamenco to African dance, but there will also be a giant barre (dozens of meters long) for warming up, a seven-hour dance marathon and a flash mob. Performances by Yamakasi (parkour), Le Patin Libre (contemporary skating) and Pokemon Crew (street dance) take place throughout the evening, culminating in a midnight performance of Les Ballets de Monte-Carlo in a new work by Jean-Christophe Maillot. And for anyone still going at 2 am, Monte Carlo's Opera Garnier will host a deejayed dance party, while just outside a silent disco takes over the terraces. balletsdemontecarlo.com.