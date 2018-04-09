- The Latest
- News
- Breaking Stereotypes
- Rant & Rave
- Dance As Activism
- Dancers Trending
- Viral Videos
- The Dancer's Toolkit
- Health & Body
- Dance Training
- Career Advice
- Style & Beauty
- Dance Auditions
- Giveaways
- Search
- Guides & Resources
- Performance Calendar
- College Guide
- About
- Dance Magazine Awards
- Meet The Editors
- Contact Us
- Advertise/Media Kit
- Classifieds
- Buy A Single Issue
- Give A Gift Subscription
Have Real Ballet Dancers Jumped On The "Barre Class" Trend?
Barre classes have soared in popularity. Last year, Time Magazine labeled them a "phenomenon" among fitness routines, with an estimated 800 studios in the U.S.
But: Has the fad penetrated the rehearsal studios of professional ballet dancers? Not necessarily, according to feedback from several ballet companies.
"Our dancers don't need another barre class; they take a barre class every day," says Gary Tucker, media relations manager at Pacific Northwest Ballet. Everywhere from Boston Ballet to The Joffrey, San Francisco Ballet and six other companies we reached out to, managers and directors reported that their dancers prefer to supplement their rehearsals with activities like Pilates, Gyrotonics, yoga, biking, swimming or running.
Photo via Maiden Lane Studios in San Francisco
Yet everyday enthusiasts are flocking to the high-energy classes that challenge the entire body. "Barre is a fusion of yoga, ballet and Pilates," says Kelly Lamy, a barre and group fitness instructor at Coastal Bodyworx in Rhode Island. And it's tough. "Although barre has more parallel work than ballet and there is no choreography," she says, "barre builds strength, stamina and balance and lengthens your muscles."
Lamy works her clients' inner thighs with countless pliés in first, second and fourth positions, for example. And she improves balance with 'mountain poses' on demi-pointe, which require the core awareness and pelvic alignment of a dancer. Like in dance, changing tempo changes the challenge—slow motion for isometrics and to trigger muscle fatigue, or high reps at quick speeds to kick-start the cardiovascular system.
"Barre classes expose muscles you never knew you had," says Lamy. And the results are noticeable. Lamy says she has clients who have trimmed inches, re-shaped their bodies and performed better in sports and activities as a result of barre training.
But if barre class is a bonafide muscle-sculpting exercise that promises to deliver ballerina bodies in a short amount of time, then why are professional dancers not racing to do more of a good thing?
"After six hours at rehearsal, I'm not up to going to a supplementary barre class," says Greta Hodgkinson, principal dancer at the National Ballet of Canada.
Greta Hodgkinson in company class at National Ballet of Canada. Photo by Erin Brown, courtesy NBoC
Hodgkinson—like most of her counterparts in the ballet world—relies on physical therapy and Pilates to supplement her company classes and rehearsals. At the apex of her career, Hodgkinson says she has become even more diligent about cross-training, which she matches to her repertoire's demands: She may work the small muscles in her feet and train on a springboard, for example, to prepare for the petite allegro of Giselle, or target her upper body and back muscles to get ready for the graceful port de bras of Swan Lake.
However, as someone who uses barre during her daily class to get in touch with her body and its aches and pains, she understands the appeal. "A lot of people find it fun and quite meditative."
Because of its similarity to a classical ballet barre, taking barre classes would be overkill. "But," says Hodgkinson, "I wouldn't rule it out later in life."
Over the weekend, Twitter and Facebook filled with tributes to dance icon Donald McKayle, who passed away at age 87 on Saturday.
Revered for his passion and humanism, McKayle powerfully showcased the depth of the human condition through dance. He not only broke barriers as the first black man to direct and choreograph a Broadway show, he brought the black experience to the stage, highlighting social injustices as well as the struggles and triumphs he witnessed around him.
I am a ballerina. I am a feminist. This might seem to be an oxymoron. Ballerinas do what they are told by choreographers and directors—positions that we have become painfully aware of as traditionally male roles. Feminism is the theory of the political, economic and social equality of the sexes. By that description, the two terms seem contradictory.
Alexei Ratmansky—now famously—expressed on Facebook last fall: "sorry, there is no such thing as equality in ballet: women dance on point, men lift and support women. women receive flowers, men escort women offstage. not the other way around (I know there are couple of exceptions). and I am very comfortable with that."
Raise your hand if you've ever been stereotyped as stupid because you're a dancer. Raise your other hand if that misconception boils your blood.
Well, you're in luck: One researcher is determined to set the record straight.
Everyone knows that training is the cornerstone of a successful career in dance. But as a dance educator, I also take comfort in the fact that high-quality dance training helps shape students into genuinely good people (in addition to creating future artists, which is a wonderful goal in itself.) These are the lessons dance teaches that help make students into better humans:
Improvement Takes Commitment Over Time
In my tap courses at Cal State University, sometimes students are shocked when they can't learn something quickly. In today's world, we're used to getting fast results. You need an answer—Google it. You need to talk to someone—text them. The cooking channel wants your dinner to be easy, the physical trainer wants your workout to be five minutes, Rosetta Stone can have you speaking Mandarin in an hour.
Over the weekend, Misty Copeland shared the latest project she's been working on—and her co-stars aren't the American Ballet Theatre dancers we're used to seeing her paired alongside. Copeland is one of the featured faces in Drake's "Nice For What" music video, making her appearance just a few seconds in.
She had a varied, flourishing career that included dancing for Lar Lubovitch, touring with the Bad Boys of Dance, and performing at Radio City Musical Hall and in Broadway shows. But Kamille Upshaw really wanted to make Mean Girls happen.
Not because she'd known Reginas or Plastics in high school—at Baltimore School for the Arts, her classmates were too busy pursuing dance, music, or other "artsy things" to form the obnoxious cliques that Lindsay Lohan experiences in the movie. But when the teen comedy by "Saturday Night Live" giants came out in 2004, Upshaw and her friends watched Mean Girls over and over and over. It was "an obsession," she says.
These days, more and more museums are inviting dancers to liven up the art that's on the walls and pedestals. The New Museum, on the border of SoHo and the Lower East Side, has designated a special room for live events called the South Galleries. Every day for two months, ending April 15, this gallery is home to Co-natural, a mesmerizing performance exhibition by Romanian choreographer Alexandra Pirici (pronounced Pireech). She is acclaimed in Europe and makes her U. S. debut with this exhibit. Included is a life-size hologram that really looks like another person. If you spend some time wandering around in the gallery, you start to see congruencies between the gestures of the live performers and the not-quite-live hologram. And you start to wonder about the stamina of the dancers, who are there, as moving sculpture, all day long (with a few breaks).
St. Paul Ballet simply needed space to rehearse. The troupe found that, and so much more, at a local Minnesota boxing gym. Today, the dancers train side by side with boxers at Element Gym, and the two groups have even teamed up for a co-choreographed show.
The Art of Boxing—The Sport of Ballet first debuted last fall and will be reprised April 15 at Saint Paul's Ordway Center for the Performing Arts. Nowhere near Minnesota? You can catch a teaser of the production below. It's pointe-shoes-meets-boxing-gloves and a true display of grit and grace—from both the ballerinas and the fighters. The interactive performance sheds a light on the rituals of each practice.
It's no secret that regularly improvising can do wonders for a dance artist's creativity. But how many of us actually make time to improvise, unless we're told to do it in class or rehearsal?
A few years ago, dancer Marlee Grace started the Instagram page @personalpractice to document her daily improv practice, and to hold herself accountable to dancing regularly. For a whole year, she posted her improvisations every day. Since then, her practice has continued to be regular, if not daily, and she's garnered over 30k followers.