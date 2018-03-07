- The Latest
4 Choreographers on Their Biggest Career Regrets
Overnight success doesn't happen often in the dance world. Mistakes, regrets and on-the-job realizations are simply part of the process. Four accomplished choreographers share what they had to figure out along the way.
Pam Tanowitz: It's all about the editing.
Photo by Brad Paris, Courtesy Tanowitz
For Pam Tanowitz, time to fail is key. "My path was very slow. I just kept making things," she says. "Most of my work from the first 15 years is cringeworthy to me now." Tanowitz says she's still experimenting with a variety of approaches to choreographing and that, even now, she's still learning how to edit. "I had to learn to throw out stuff. Just because I made it doesn't mean it belongs in the piece," she says. "I am not precious about material. Economy is key; everything needs to have a reason. It's all meat and no bun."
Rennie Harris: Dig deep to create an arc.
Photo Courtesy Harris
When Rennie Harris started out in the concert dance world, there were no tracks to follow. He was the first choreographer to bring serious subjects to the stage using street-dance vocabulary. "I didn't even know there was a dance concert world," says Harris. "When I was commissioned to do a 45-minute piece, I had never made anything longer than 10 minutes. I had no clue." Harris' learning moment came when he figured out that he could take the audience on a journey by presenting a range of emotions in his work. "I was more about serious content than entertaining people," he says. "But it became clear that I could do what I wanted to do and then give them a treat at the end."
Dormeshia Sumbry-Edwards: Be clear about your needs.
Photo by Eduardo Patino, Courtesy Sumbry-Edwards
Bessie-winning tap dancer and choreographer Dormeshia Sumbry-Edwards has found the business side of the creative process to be a challenge. She experienced a number of less-than-ideal situations over the years, such as not getting proper credit and billing. She's learned to be direct in writing up-front, and to follow up in person. "As a tap dancer, we consider everyone family, but we still need to deal with the business of the art form," says Sumbry-Edwards. "Know what you want and be as clear as possible. Don't assume anything."
Zoe Scofield: Own your history.
Photo by Jonathan Hsu, Courtesy zoe | juniper
When Seattle-based choreographer Zoe Scofield started making work, she tried to hide the fact that she didn't have a BFA. "I regret that I didn't own my history," she says. "I tried to cover it up because I thought I needed a degree." Eventually, Scofield let go of the feeling of being an impostor and realized the power of her outsider status, owning it as an asset rather than an obstacle. "I had to forge my own path, follow my own curiosity, curate my own experience and learn how to think," says Scofield. "I also did not have to unlearn anything."
While Barbie is not the first thing that comes to mind as a role model for my 3-year-old daughter (see: unrealistic body image), Mattel has made huge strides to change that.
Starting in 2015, they rolled out a "Shero" collection, honoring boundary-breaking women, including 2016's Misty Copeland Firebird Barbie. To celebrate International Women's Day yesterday, the company announced 14 new Global Role Model Barbie dolls—including one based on San Francisco Ballet's Yuan Yuan Tan.
It had the makings of great satire. Three male dancers wrapped up in several layers of dripping cellophane, set against a background of vibrant pink. Above them was the headline FEMMES. Below was a blurb outlining Les Grands Ballets Canadiens' concept: an evening of ballet on the theme of "Woman," which would be part of the larger 2018/19 season billed as "an ode to woman."
The punchline: the triple bill would be choreographed entirely by men, and out of the eight choreographers on the season program, only one would be female.
If you're a freelance performer, chances are you'll be itemizing your tax deductions this year. But there are probably more ways to save than you realize. Don't forget to deduct these 11 items—and to save your receipts in case you get audited!
1. Dance Classes
Photo by Todd Rosenburg
Dance classes, and any other career-related classes: Think singing, acting or crosstraining.
Find the full list of deductible expenses here.
British ballet fans have been in a tizzy over Tamara Rojo lately.
Last month, a number of current and former English National Ballet dancers made anonymous claims of mismanagement to The Times, blaming Rojo for the fact that a third of the company's dancers have left over the past two years. The blog Ballet Position followed up earlier this month with further accusations, and Rojo responded in a feature in the Evening Standard yesterday.
Until this all came out, Rojo had really only been covered in recent press as someone who'd transformed ENB into a darling of the ballet world with her forward-thinking repertoire.
So what's all the drama about? We broke it down:
If you hadn't heard of inclusion riders before Sunday night, you've almost certainly heard of them now.
At the Oscars, Best Actress winner Frances McDormand ended her speech with: "I have two words to leave with you tonight, ladies and gentlemen: inclusion rider."
Since then, everyone has been talking about the term: What does it mean? Could it actually be implemented?
One of New York City Ballet's most adventurous ballerinas will be a special guest of Paul Taylor American Modern Dance for its annual season at the Koch Theater. Sara Mearns is performing solos created by early modern dance icon Isadora Duncan as staged by Lori Belilove. Also on the menu: Paul Taylor Dance Company members in 13 classic Taylor works and world premieres from Doug Varone, Bryan Arias and Mr. Taylor himself (his 147th!), plus the resurgent Trisha Brown Dance Company in her iconic Set and Reset. March 7–25. ptamd.org.
Department store Barneys New York has teamed up with Samsung and the Martha Graham Dance Company for what's possibly the most intriguing dance-meets-fashion collaboration to date. Today through April 8, you can visit select Barneys stores or their website to experience Mantle, a surreal 11-minute virtual reality experience featuring current and former Graham company members in eerie choreography by Cynthia Stanley.
After reading your column I now understand the problems of being a workaholic. My dilemma is that the dance teachers in my BFA program praise an extreme work ethic and use me as a role model for other dancers. How can I give my body a break?
—Burned-Out Dancer, New York, NY
We love seeing dancers pop up in mainstream media, and Royal Ballet principal Francesca Hayward just made the ultimate crossover in British Vogue's "Five Favourite Objects" series. Naturally, most of Hayward's picks are ballet-related (she even still has the Nutcracker VHS her grandparents gave her at three years old!). In between clips of Hayward practicing in the studio, she shares the importance behind each favorite thing, from the obligatory rehearsal tutu and pointe shoes to the less-expected stuffed animal she never travels without.
Recently, I went to see Black Panther. When the aircraft penetrated the invisible force-field cloaking the fictional African nation of Wakanda—a country unmolested by European colonization, one that is powerful, prosperous, thriving and the most technologically advanced society in the world—I literally gasped.
Evan Narcisse, a pop culture critic who co-writes "The Rise of the Black Panther" miniseries told The Washington Post, "Wakanda represents this unbroken chain of achievement of black excellence that never got interrupted by colonialism." It presents African peoples with agency, self-definition and identity. In Wakanda there is no "black" excellence, there is just excellence.