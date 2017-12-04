Explore
BJM Plumbs Leonard Cohen's Songbook for an Ambitious New Show
In a surprising move last February, Les Ballets Jazz de Montréal announced it had struck a deal giving it worldwide exclusive dance and circus rights to legendary singer-songwriter Leonard Cohen's repertoire for five years. The particularity of the terms and Cohen's godlike status in his hometown of Montreal indicated this was not business as usual for the company. BJM's ambitious Cohen-inspired show, Dance Me, debuts December 5–9 in Montreal, and then begins extensive touring nationally and internationally.
The show contains a selection of beloved songs from Cohen's vast songbook, and evokes five seasons in "the cycles of human existence" (from young adulthood to death), according to a company press release. Three of BJM artistic director Louis Robitaille's favorite choreographers, Andonis Foniadakis, Annabelle Lopez Ochoa and Ihsan Rustem, along with stage director Eric Jean, have crafted the dances. Each of Dance Me's "seasons" will have its own creative identity fashioned by a designated choreographer. Robitaille promises the show will incorporate multimedia and feature live singers onstage.
Negotiations to obtain the rights to use Cohen's work began three years ago, says Robitaille. The project was conceived to celebrate Montreal's 375th anniversary, mark Canada's 150th festivities and highlight Robitaille's 20 years at the helm of BJM during its 45th anniversary. According to Robitaille, Cohen was not initially sold on having his work set to dance or circus. But Cohen's lawyer, Robert Kory, saw BJM perform and his endorsement led the singer-songwriter to give the commission the green light.
Though this project was put in motion prior to Cohen's death last year, at age 82, his demise brought a poignant urgency to Dance Me. "Cohen's spirit is there the entire evening," explains the 35-year-old Rustem, who has created about a half-hour of material based on eight songs. Like many, he's loved Cohen's music, but this project has forced him "to find my voice" in Cohen's powerful insights into the human experience.
It can take a full team of experts to keep a dancer dancing—from masseuses and acupuncturists to yoga teachers and personal trainers. But, that comes at a cost, literally. When do you really need to invest in pricier options, and when can you take the more budget-friendly route? We broke it down for the most popular options.
"What does it mean to play as an adult?" This is the question driving Alexander Ekman's Play, a new work for Paris Opéra Ballet that marks Aurélie Dupont's first big commission as ballet director. Though his witty, irreverent work has found a home with ballet companies worldwide, Ekman's choreography has never before appeared on the hallowed Palais Garnier stage. With POB's extraordinary dancers and massive theater at his disposal, one thing is certain: This is going to be fun. Dec. 4–31. operadeparis.fr.
Dancers are masters of multi-tasking. Performing a series of steps on stage while portraying a character and making a split-second change from a single to a double pirouette is no problem, but no coincidence either. Dancers' brains appear to be programmed differently from non-dancers' brains.
Studies at the University of Maryland in partnership with the University of Houston during the past three years reveal that dancers use multiple areas of their brains simultaneously while dancing: one part controls movement without expressive intention, another part imagines movement qualities and these parts work to execute movement while also making higher-level decisions.
When Jacques d'Amboise talks about dance, his eyes light up, his chest opens and his famously handsome smile takes over his face. It's immediately clear that the former New York City Ballet star, now a spirited age 83, has a love of dance that doesn't tire.
Today, he's creating new generations of dance lovers through the National Dance Institute. He founded the program in 1976 out of a desire to teach dance to public school students. Now led by Ellen Weinstein, NDI reaches 6,500 students every week, not only in New York City, but across the country and even in international cities like Shanghai. And d'Amboise's dream of inspiring others through the art form he loves so much continues as strong as ever.
If you pay attention to James Whiteside's Instagram as closely as we do, you'll notice the American Ballet Theatre principal spends almost as much time in sneakers as he does ballet slippers. His affinity for classic styles (his collection primarily includes Reeboks, Converse and Vans) recently brought a unique opportunity with sneaker brand, KOIO, to design his very own kicks.
"My commercial agent called me and said, 'Hey, this sneaker brand is interested in collaborating with you,'" Whiteside tells us. "And so basically, I just went down to their Soho store and hung out with them and chatted—and the sneaker was born out of that."
KOIO x James Whiteside sneakers
The past few months have brought to light countless accusations of sexual harassment and assault against men in positions of power across media, Hollywood and politics. Though there hasn't been much attention on the issue as it plays out in the dance world, unfortunately we know all to well that sexual harassment exists in our industry. We're looking into how it happens and what's being done to address it.
If you're a member of the dance community and have experienced sexual harassment, or know someone who has, please fill out our survey:
This fall, Dance Magazine followed Noelani Pantastico for a day as she was rehearsing "Emeralds" and performing "Diamonds" in George Balanchine's Jewels. It was the start of the principal's third season back at Pacific Northwest Ballet, returning to the company she grew up in after a seven-year journey dancing with Jean-Christophe Maillot's Les Ballets de Monte-Carlo.
Here are a few of our favorite images and insights from the day:
You know you've got something going for you when stars from New York City Ballet and American Ballet Theatre—plus our favorite celebrity dance fan, Jennifer Garner—are all fangirling about you on Instagram.
The man of the hour is Nick Palmquist, a choreographer and teacher who can often be found dishing out irresistibly sultry commercial jazz combos at New York City's Steps on Broadway. (You may have also heard of his boyfriend, ABT star Marcelo Gomes.)