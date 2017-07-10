The Bolshoi Just Canceled a Ballet for the First Time in Decades
As Wendy Perron wrote in our July issue, "Any new work coming from the Bolshoi Ballet is big news." So naturally, the news that the premiere of its highly anticipated new ballet will not happen as scheduled is even bigger. The Bolshoi announced on its website Saturday that performances of Nureyev, set to begin tomorrow (Tuesday, July 11) in Moscow, will be replaced with Don Quixote. Today, the theatre held a press conference at which it was clarified that the ballet had not been canceled, but postponed until May 2018. The official reason given: The ballet is not yet ready.
The announcement appeared on the Bolshoi website Saturday.
Of course, not everyone is buying it.
In the initial outcry against the decision, it was argued that it seemed highly unlikely that the theatre would have waited until just three days before the premiere to cancel the show if it was truly underprepared, leading many to theorize political motivations behind the action.
The Bolshoi's Makhar Vaziev (ballet director) and Vladimir Urin (director) at today's press conference. Via The Associated Press.
As a number of news outlets have noted, any work focusing on the life of Rudolf Nureyev is by default on shaky political ground in Russia. The ballet dancer's rise to stardom in the West was jump-started by his defection from the Soviet Union in 1961 (always a tricky topic), and his open homosexuality is decidedly at odds with current state policies. Rumors swirled prior to today's press conference that a frank depiction of Nureyev's sexuality, widely speculated to be included in the ballet, could be at the root of the last minute cancellation. (The Ministry of Culture has since stated that the delay of the performance is not an act of censorship.)
It's not the first time that political intrigue has been attached to the ballet: Its director, Kirill Serebrennikov, was reportedly detained and questioned over alleged misuse of government funds, though many of his supporters believe the case to be a politically motivated response to his outspokenness against government censorship.
The Bolshoi Ballet in A Hero of Our Time, which boasted the same creative team as the postponed Nureyev. Photo by Damir Yusupov, Courtesy Bolshoi Theatre.
If anything, we're even more intrigued to see what choreographer Yuri Possokhov has up his sleeves for this ballet if and when it finally does premiere in 2018.
Even the most veteran of performers can suffer from nerves before hitting the stage. While most of us feel most at home in front of a crowd once we're there, sometimes the wait to go on can be uneasy.
Breathing with intention is a simple way to calm this stage fright. According to Psychology Today, deep breathing, specifically through the diaphragm, can activate the vagus nerve, and trigger the "relaxation response" of your parasympathetic nervous system and lessen anger, anxiety, stress and even inflammation.
I first got hooked on Broadway musicals as a preteen at Gypsy, with its tapping moppets, gyrating burlesque queens and Tulsa, the dancing heartthrob. I've been going ever since, but Dance Magazine has been at it even longer.
The 1926-27 Broadway season was just ending when DM began publication, and of its 200-plus shows, dozens were new musicals. One, a Ziegfeld revue called No Foolin', listed more than 80 performers. Such huge ensembles of dancers and singers were common, whether in revues, operettas or musical comedies.
And why not? The '20s were roaring, and Broadway was flush. But that wasn't the only difference between then and now. Dance in the theater was only tangentially related to a show's content. It was window dressing—however extravagant, it remained mere entertainment.
Last month, a fire engulfed a London apartment building, killing at least 80 residents and leaving many more without a home or any belongings.
But the London dance community isn't staying idle while their neighbors face tragedy. A just-announced gala is bringing together some of the city's biggest stars to raise money for the Grenfell Fire victims.
Akram Khan will be performing a solo at the gala. PC Vassilis K. Makris
The Gala for Grenfell, spearheaded by choreographer and director Arlene Phillips, will feature dancers from every corner of London's dance scene—plus a few appearances from the international dance community. The Royal Ballet, Matthew Bourne's New Adventures, The Mariinsky Ballet, Ballet Black and Akram Khan are just a few highlights from the list.
Tickets are now on sale for the gala, which will take place on July 30 at the Adelphi Theatre in London. Donations can also be made here. All proceeds will go to the Kensington & Chelsea Foundation to support victims of the fire.
American Ballet Theatre just announced its much-anticipated promotions, and artistic director Kevin McKenzie couldn't have picked more deserving dancers. Soloists Sarah Lane, Christine Shevchenko and Devon Teuscher have been promoted to principal, and Calvin Royal III has been promoted to soloist.
Dance Magazine has been writing about fitness and nutrition for dancers since before the phrase dance medicine existed. For our 90th anniversary, we took a look through our archives to find out how we've advised readers through the years. It turns out, some of our health coverage stands the test of time better than others.
Lurking on dancers' social media pages, among the video clips of superhuman pirouettes and the photos that immortalize them above the stage in grand jeté or crouched on a windowsill wearing lingerie, pointe shoes and a sultry expression, is the occasional political post.
It's hard not to have a political opinion in the age of Trump. And on social media, opinions are easy to express. We might have to thumb the history book all the way back to Abraham Lincoln to find a more polarizing president (alas, the two leaders' similarities decisively end there).
It makes perfect sense that Só Dança would team up with New York City Ballet principal Sara Mearns for a brand new collection—after all, she spends most of her day in a leotard and tights. "I love the materials and quality of Só Dança's products, so when they asked if I was interested in designing my own, I immediately said 'yes'," Mearns says.
Between her performances at the Saratoga Performing Arts Center with NYCB and rehearsals for Matthew Bourne's production of The Red Shoes, Mearns is spending her downtime researching materials and designing leotards and warm-ups. "The hardest part is narrowing down what is necessary—what's just fashionable and what's truly needed," she says. "I am going for durability, performing enhancement and warmth over fashion right now. I of course want the product to look good, but that's not my main objective with these particular warm-up designs," she says.
To celebrate our 90th anniversary, we excavated some of our favorite hidden gems from the DM Archives—images that capture a few of the moments in time we've documented over the decades.