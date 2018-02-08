- The Latest
Brian Brooks On How Miami City Ballet—and Pointe Shoes—Are Making His Movement Evolve
The inaugural choreographer in residence at Chicago's Harris Theater for Music and Dance has a lot of stretching to do. In the first year of his three-year tenure, Brian Brooks has worked with Hubbard Street Dance Chicago's main company and pre-professional dancers; advanced students from the Chicago Academy for the Arts; with street percussionists The Chicago Bucket Boys; his own New York City–based ensemble; and teachers from Chicago Public Schools. Next up is Miami City Ballet, which premieres the Harris Theater–commissioned One Line Drawn February 9–11, March 2–4 and March 17–18.
You've gone back and forth to Miami a few times now. How much time have you had on this project?
We did most of the work over the summer, plus two other short periods: one in January and one the week of the premiere. We're mostly finished, but I'm still editing, clarifying, shaping.
Brooks leads rehearsal at Miami City Ballet. Photo by Alexander Iziliaev, Courtesy MCB
Choreographers don't always get time for that.
We never do!
This must be nice, then.
It is. What I'm learning through working with all these different companies is the creative timeline has to be negotiated around each company's structure. I'm learning to prioritize based on when the deadlines fall, and I'm building a lot of skills for different scenarios. It's still a pressure cooker, but, with Miami City Ballet, it allowed me to be pretty adventurous. I made things that were fairly messy and trusted that, with time, we would gain confidence in them.
"I tend to work in the lateral plane," says choreographer Brian Brooks. Photo by Alexander Iziliaev, Courtesy MCB
The company is fairly pointework-oriented. What does that mean for you, as someone who leans more on contemporary techniques?
There's great fun in finding where you meet other people in the middle. We started in bare feet and flat shoes but by day three or four, it was clear that the women should be on pointe, so it became a translation of how my work changes and evolves, informed by their classical DNA. I tend to work in the lateral plane—I have this tilt and this plié, this ebb and flow, to what I do. It washes across the stage laterally, like hydroplaning or tai chi. With dancers on pointe, you also get verticality. It's electrifying how it gives contrast and height to fall from and how, also, it fractures movement more sequentially through the body. Up until now, I've only sequenced through movement in that way in the port de bras and the back. This project—and these dancers—helped me find similar qualities in the feet and legs.
Have you tried pointe shoes yourself?
Ha! A little bit. I tried Wendy Whelan's on, which I think made it to Instagram.
Miami City Ballet is an exceptionally musical group of dancers. How does that fit into the picture, given that there's original music being made, too?
Michael Gordon has composed a really epic, dynamic score. We've gotten rewrites and updates to it occasionally, and the dancers just respond to what they feel in the moment and they make very good choices. They've often helped me find something in the music I had not heard before, helped me see the sound, by being my lens and making it visible. Michael has long been at the top of my list of dream composers to collaborate with, but, honestly, that always seemed out of reach. This residency provides support and resources which are unprecedented for someone like me—and, it just so happens that Michael is from Miami!
Everything was not business as usual at Tuesday's Kennedy Center gala for Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater. The party was missing an integral piece of the annual celebration: the dancers themselves.
The news was shared online yesterday via the Washington Post, which reports that the dancers are in the middle of renegotiating a three-year contract with their union, the American Guild of Musical Artists.
Majoring in dance is the most obvious path to a career in the industry. So why choose not to?
The double-major challenge. Taking on two majors is an option for students with another interest, but it isn't for everyone. Pursuing dance on the side allows students to focus on another subject academically.
Freedom. Students who aren't obligated to a curriculum have the agency to pick and choose what they participate in based on what will be most meaningful to them.
For many dancers, a "warmup" consists of sitting on the floor stretching their legs in various positions. But this strategy only reduces your muscles' ability to work properly—it negatively affects your strength, endurance, balance and speed for up to an hour.
Save your flexibility training for the end of the day. Instead, follow a warmup that will actually help prevent injury and improve your body's performance.
According to the International Association of Dance Medicine and Science, a smart warmup has four parts: "a gentle pulse-raising section, a joint mobilization section, a muscle lengthening section and a strength/balance building section."
In the studio, dancers obsess over proper form to mitigate the risk of injury. In the rest of our lives, however, we rarely examine our alignment in the same way.
But our downtime habits can directly impact our bodies and, if left unchecked, could cause problems over time. A few simple adjustments might save you from an injury waiting to happen.
What's the biggest barrier preventing dancers and non-dancers alike from seeing more performances? We think it's safe to say the answer is cost.
New York City's Joyce Theater, known for presenting acclaimed international and domestic companies representing a variety of genres, just launched two ticket initiatives that will offer $10 tickets for dance professionals, and allow all audiences to choose their own ticket price for select shows.
Turner Prize–winning installation artist Laure Prouvost's work is predicated on the notion that it is incomplete without the viewer; her environments meld fiction and reality as they lure the spectator into participation. They Are Waiting for You, commissioned as part of her ongoing immersive exhibition at the Walker Art Center, is her first major work for the stage. Prouvost has recruited choreographer Pierre Droulers, multidisciplinary artist Sam Belinfante and a small Minnesota-based choir to join her for what is sure to be a bizarrely charming multimedia performance. Feb. 9–10. walkerart.org.
In dance, no two paths look the same, and part of a healthy audition mind-set is accepting that you might not get what you want on the first try. These three dancers who auditioned multiple times for their dream gig share what made the difference in getting to the final cut.
One of the United States' top hopes for medaling at the Olympics this month has a secret weapon: a serious ballet background.
Figure skating champion Nathan Chen spent six years training at Ballet West as a kid. "The technique there was impeccable," the 18-year-old said in a media teleconference last week. "To have had that at a young age, it definitely helps a lot. I know where to put my arms, how to create the line, how to dance to music."
TV commentators often remark on his artistry, while dance lovers adore his elegant port de bras, épaulement and arabesque line.
When Arthur Mitchell set out to prove that African Americans could excel in ballet, there were many skeptics. He not only created a world-class ballet company—Dance Theatre of Harlem—but he launched a discussion about race and ballet that we are still engaged in.
Who was Arthur Mitchell and how did he get the chutzpah to start a (mostly) black ballet company? Now we have a multi-faceted answer in an exhibit at Columbia University titled "Arthur Mitchell: Harlem's Ballet Trailblazer." It's curated by 2016 Dance Magazine Awardee Lynn Garafola, who is considered the foremost American dance historian.
I've had a sticky note on my desk since 2013 with a horoscope that reads, "What would you do if you made happiness your number one priority?"
Like many things in life, at least for me, there is no single, simple answer to that question, which is perhaps why it's still sitting there.
The past year, I was very sick. You wouldn't have necessarily known it to look at me, but I was. The kind of sick that prompts soul-searching, and meaning-of-life searching. The kind of sick that has you thinking, "There has to be a takeaway from this awful experience; I can't have gone through this for nothing."