- The Latest
- News
- Breaking Stereotypes
- Rant & Rave
- Dance As Activism
- Dancers Trending
- Viral Videos
- The Dancer's Toolkit
- Health & Body
- Dance Training
- Career Advice
- Style & Beauty
- Dance Auditions
- Giveaways
- Search
- Guides & Resources
- Performance Calendar
- College Guide
- About
- Dance Magazine Awards
- Meet The Editors
- Contact Us
- Advertise/Media Kit
- Classifieds
- Subscribe
What It's Like to Dance Again After Not Even Being Able To Walk
I always knew my ballet career would eventually end. It was implied from the very start that at some point I would be too old and decrepit to take morning ballet class, followed by six hours of intense rehearsals.
What I never imagined was that I would experience a time when I couldn't walk at all.
In rehearsal for Nutcracker in 2013, I slipped while pushing off for a fouetté sauté, instantly rupturing the ACL in my right knee. In that moment my dance life flashed before my eyes.
In Balanchine's Western Symphony, Ramirez's last show as a professional dancer with Charlotte Ballet.
Ironically, while riding a bicycle as part of my PT-prescribed, non-weight-bearing and knee surgery-friendly cardio, I had a terrible accident. While shifting in my bike seat, I accidentally pressed on my front handbrake, catapulting myself onto the pavement chin-first. I had four complete fractures of my jaw, as well as some broken and knocked out teeth. The facial nerves involved in the subsequent emergency jaw reconstructive surgery rendered my face temporarily disfigured and expressionless.
Ten days after my jaw was wired shut, I went in for the seven-month follow-up MRI for my knee. Devastatingly, the results showed that my first ACL tendon graft had been unsuccessful, meaning I needed a second, more complicated knee surgery. My face hurt too much to cry about it.
I experienced complete immobility and horrific pain, but even worse, I began to feel useless. My directors would tell me how sad they were not to be able to cast me in the roles they had planned for me the season before. I'm sure they only said these things because they wanted me to know I was still valued, but I felt despondent. (I can't walk without a limp and I'm a disappointment to my company. Perfect.)
Four months into recovery, I was at the point where I could attempt barre work. Every movement felt like it was being done on somebody else's leg, not my own. It was downright scary. I had always been able to push my body to the limit; now I would literally break into a full body sweat when I had to do something as simple as a frappé or petit battement.
What was the point of trying to come back to work if I would feel fear instead of freedom in every movement?
Trying to gain strength in the PT room
Several more months into my recovery, I was attempting more center work and small jumps. But my dance personality was shifting in a direction I didn't like. When confronted with a new teacher in class, I would try to fly beneath the radar, hoping they wouldn't notice my limitations.
Sometimes, to my utter shock, they would take an interest and feel inspired to push me harder, as if maybe their encouragement would finally be the thing to take me to the next level. (Maybe they thought I was younger than I was, because my face was still so placid from the nerve damage?) I felt ashamed every time I had to inform them that I was doing the best I could with what little I had left.
About a year after my second knee surgery, I cried as I lay on the PT's table and finally admitted that I had decided to retire. It was just too hard, too painful, too anxiety-inducing to come back to full-time company life.
I never wanted to be the kind of dancer who couldn't give 100 percent every day, and it wouldn't have been fair to take up space in the professional ballet world when there are so many awesomely talented young women waiting in the wings. My years of expressing myself on stage seemed to be over.
I looked online at my local community college for something entirely different. My heart sank as I scrolled through the course offerings. Forensic Science. Flower Arranging. Human Resources. Psychology. I couldn't wrap my head around having a career that didn't inspire me physically and creatively the way dance always had.
While I was still recovering from my surgeries, I started to take voice lessons and acting classes. I didn't have any aspirations with them; I only wanted to feel creative again in a way that didn't demand the physicality I was no longer capable of. In no time, my teachers were encouraging me to audition for local musicals and plays. It was absolutely terrifying. I felt too far behind the rest of the crowd to compete. These people had degrees in musical theater while all I ever did was dance in ballet companies and sing in the shower.
To my complete surprise, I was able to book some gigs and had an incredibly fun time working on them.
Ramirez performing the role of Sally Bowles in Piedmont Players' Theatre's Cabaret.
At first, making any noise with my mouth on stage felt strange. I had been silent in front of the audience for decades, relying only on movement. Now I had this new instrument to add to my artistic arsenal. I could change my volume and inflection to produce an emotional response. I could use body language in different ways that didn't require me to bang up my instrument the way ballet had.
This wasn't settling for a different career; this was growing into a new one. Sometimes in rehearsal my eyes would well up with unexpected tears, imagining the time when my jaw was wired shut and I could barely speak. Or when I was in so much pain that I couldn't take a full breath without making it worse. Or when I was stuck in a chair for hours at a time covered in ice from the thigh down, feeling like I had been crumpled up and thrown away.
As dancers, we grow up in studios surrounded by people with similar abilities. We take for granted these incredible skills that we've spent years perfecting because everybody around us can do much the same as us. We sympathize with our friends who end up in "boots" for their broken metatarsals and we mourn the loss of the incredibly refined senior dancers once they retire. But the demands of being in a ballet company are such that we don't waste much time considering the potential loss of our own career.
As I came to these realizations, my body very slowly gained ability, bit by bit. One day my eyebrow would start twitching, showing signs of movement. Another day, I would realize I had walked for 30 minutes straight without pain. Much later came jumping, and being able to make a face that would read to an audience of 2500 again.
Practicing PT at home
To go on that journey and come out on the other side being able to do a saut de chat eight shows a week as "Meg Giry" in The Phantom of the Opera national tour has been nothing short of miraculous.
I may not be up for an eight-hour day on pointe anymore, but I feel utterly unstoppable. I've learned that I can be an artist in a thousand different ways, and the skills I've gained from one art form will only serve as a building block for the next. I may approach grand allegro much more tentatively now, but I'll only get braver about turning my experience into a means of self-expression.
Best of all, I no longer lament what I can't do. I know what it's like not to be able to do anything at all. I'm grateful for every single moment I have left in this body. It emboldens me to accept that if I want something, it's now or never.
We did an exercise in acting class once where we had to portray an emotion while sitting in a chair, without using any other movements, words or sounds. In that exercise, I discovered facial expressions I had never needed to use because there were so many other movements I had relied on in the past. That's what it was like when I thought I would never use my body as my instrument again. It forced me to find other creative routes in my career. Routes that I wouldn't have known I had any use for otherwise.
Willkommen to the night of your dreams: First you're transfixed by a performance at Lincoln Center's opulent Koch Theater. Then you're sipping wine with the ridiculously famous Alan Cumming. Later, he whisks you away to his exclusive East Village club, where you party late into the night.
While these scenarios sound like the makings of a wild dream, they're very real. This Thursday, March 15, you and up to 19 others could join Cumming for the ultimate night out, framed around Paul Taylor American Modern Dance's spring season. (Yes, your host is actually the Tony, Olivier and Emmy award-winning performer, Alan Cumming, who starred in a little show called Cabaret. Perhaps you've heard of it?)
If we weren't already looking forward to American Ballet Theatre's spring gala with trepidation and excitement, we certainly are now. The company announced today that Michelle Dorrance, MacArthur-certified genius and tap dancer extraordinaire, will create a piece d'occasion to kick off ABT's spring season. It will premiere alongside Wayne McGregor's AFTERITE and excerpts from Alexei Ratmansky's new reconstruction of Harlequinade. This marks her first creation for the company.
Last week in a piece I wrote about the drama at English National Ballet, I pointed out that many of the accusations against artistic director Tamara Rojo—screaming at dancers, giving them the silent treatment, taking away roles without explanation—were, unfortunately, pretty standard practice in the ballet world:
If it's a conversation we're going to have, we can't only point the finger at ENB.
The line provoked a pretty strong response. Professional dancers, students and administrators reached out to me, making it clear that it's a conversation they want to have. Several shared their personal stories of experiencing abusive behavior.
Christopher Hampson, artistic director of the Scottish Ballet, wrote his thoughts about the issue on his company's website on Monday:
For many dancers, a "warmup" consists of sitting on the floor stretching their legs in various positions. But this strategy only reduces your muscles' ability to work properly—it negatively affects your strength, endurance, balance and speed for up to an hour.
Save your flexibility training for the end of the day. Instead, follow a warmup that will actually help prevent injury and improve your body's performance.
According to the International Association of Dance Medicine and Science, a smart warmup has four parts: "a gentle pulse-raising section, a joint mobilization section, a muscle lengthening section and a strength/balance building section."
Meredith Monk is a choreographer, composer and interdisciplinary artist who takes us back to the most elemental forms of what it is to be human. Experiencing her work is almost like you're hearing an oracle. Krista Tippett, the host of NPR's On Being, said, "Meredith Monk makes music and theater that feels edgy and ancient at the very same time."
For Cellular Songs, which premieres at the Brooklyn Academy of Music's Harvey Theater on March 14, the press release says, "Monk looks to underlying systems in nature that can serve as a prototype for human behavior in our tumultuous world."
The cast of five women is joined by ten singers from the Young People's Chorus of New York City.
There are many reasons why fans are loving the groundbreaking film Black Panther, but here's one more for dance fans: two of the eight female warriors protecting Wakanda and King T'Challa are dancers.
Zola Williams and Marija Abney are both former The Lion King ensemble dancers, and Abney was also part of the original Broadway cast of After Midnight. The rest of the bald, badass female warriors—known as the Dora Milaje—are stuntwomen and martial artists.
"The director, Ryan Coogler, was having trouble finding actors to fulfill the physical requirements needed for a Dora Milaje," says Abney. When she got the audition invite, she immediately knew she wanted to be one of those women. "I already feel like a warrior on the streets of New York City every day," she says. "I felt confident with the physicality of the role, I'm an aggressive dancer—one of the few dancers I know that does pull-ups in the gym!"
In a windowless subterranean studio under the New York State Theater, I pulled back an imaginary arrow and let it fly.
"Good!" said ballet master Tommy Abbott. "I think you're ready. Tomorrow you rehearse with Mr. Robbins."
I was slated to play Cupid in Jerome Robbins' compilation of fairy tales called Mother Goose. It was a role given to the tiniest boy who could follow directions at the School of American Ballet. In 1976, that was me.
The following day, I reported to a much larger windowless studio on the fifth floor known as the main hall. The room was bristling with excitement and nervousness. About half of the dancers from New York City Ballet were on hand, plus a coterie of bustling ballet masters and Mr. Robbins. Tommy tucked me and two other boys in a corner. My first rehearsal with the legendary choreographer was underway.
We're no strangers to Spike Jonze's delightfully dancy ads. But the brilliant director's newest video, a promotion for Apple's HomePod, could be his best yet—in no small part because it features the impressive dance skills of the equally brilliant FKA twigs.
(Fun fact: twigs was a backup dancer for the likes of Kylie Minogue and Jessie J before she became a musical sensation in her own right. She is LEGIT.)
It's been a while since we checked in on Lin-Manuel Miranda, who at this point really needs no introduction. Today marks the 10-year anniversary of the Broadway debut of In the Heights, Miranda's first big hit that laid the groundwork for him to revolutionize the Great White Way with Hamilton.
But aside from that, he's had a pretty insane couple of weeks, even by Miranda standards. Here's what you might have missed.