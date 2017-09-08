How This STREB Dancer Pulls Off "Impossible" Stunts
When you're performing with a whirling cinderblock or giant hamster wheel as your partner, there is no time for second-guessing your physical fitness. Fortunately, STREB EXTREME ACTION member Cassandre Joseph knows exactly what her body needs to stay safe, even when flying off 30-foot platforms.
What are the five habits that prepare her to tackle anything that director Elizabeth Streb might throw her way?
1. Taking Pop Action Classes
All company members take Pop Action technique class once a week to refine their skills and to continue chasing Streb's "impossible moves," or, achieving movement that looks and feels unachievable. "The whole idea is to erase transitions, so we work towards going faster and holding longer while maintaining the integrity of the work."
2. Spinning Consistently
Thinkstock
To preserve her cardio level and get a pre-rehearsal boost, Joseph faithfully attends an hour-long spin class four to five days a week at her local YMCA. "The shows are extremely hard no matter what. Even in the best shape it's challenging," says Joseph. "But consistent cycling makes it easier."
3. Reciting Muhammad Ali Speeches
"I silently recite Muhammad Ali speeches before a show," says Joseph, "using them as a mantra that runs over and over until there is no space in my head for anything else: no doubts, no fear. Ali had an extremely confident approach, he went for complete, 100-percent confidence instead of giving in to anxieties."
4. Performing Post-Show Stretches
Nathan Sayers
To address post-show tightness, Joseph follows an hour-long routine of static stretches (hips, quadriceps and hamstrings), foam rolling (3 minutes on each leg, hitting the IT bands and calves), constructive rest (from Alexander Technique) and a hot bath.
5. Facing Danger
Ralph Alswang, courtesy STREB
"What gets us really in shape is the constant element of danger forcing us to react quicker—it is a unique strength!"
It's time! You submitted your nominations for the most memorable dance you saw this year. We narrowed down our favorites, and now it's up to you to decide what will make it into our December issue.
Voting will be open until September 25th. Only one submission per person will be counted.
One of the ballet world's busiest superstars is adding another role to his resume, and it's a big one. American Ballet Theatre principal Daniil Simkin is joining Staatsballett Berlin as a principal beginning with the 2018-2019 season. Though he will be based in Berlin, the virtuoso will maintain his position at ABT, performing with the company as often as his schedule will allow.
In some ways, the move makes perfect sense: Simkin, who grew up in Germany, has been performing all over the world as a guest artist for years, and will get to tackle contemporary work that he doesn't have the opportunity to dance at ABT. Plus, he'll be joined by a very familiar face: ABT artist in residence Alexei Ratmansky will create a new La Bayadère for the company in the 2018-19 season.
If you love James Whiteside as much as we do, allow us to further fuel your obsession. The ABT principal announced via Instagram that his latest project will be playing the Beast (post-transformation, obv) and choreographing an upcoming extra with Disney Japan's Beauty and the Beast DVD release. While we're still awaiting all of the details, we reached out to Whiteside, who confirmed that he and Boston Ballet principal Misa Kuranaga—who will be dancing Belle—will be recreating the film's ballroom scene.
"I choreographed the pas de deux to a specially arranged piano version of the central theme song, "Tale as Old as Time," and stuck with a very classical ballet structure," Whiteside told us via email. "[I incorporated] moments from the original Disney film, as well as feelings I get while watching classic Disney films. My ballet influences were the very Russian Spring Waters, [Frederick] Ashton's Cinderella and much of Alexei Ratmansky's work."
Courtesy of James Whiteside
Back in May at our photo shoot for Dance Magazine's 90th-anniversary issue, we fell in love with Michelle Dorrance all over again. We've known for years that she's obviously gifted, but our jaws still dropped as she improvised on set, rattling off playful but rigorous strings of tap genius with the utmost ease. Now, she's got us drooling once more.
Dance Magazine introduces a new way to get to know dance in New York City.
Every week we'll explore a different dance venue with editor at large Wendy Perron, where she'll give us an insider look at the performances she's seen or is about to see. We start out with the DanceNow series, which shows 40 dance artists over four nights at Joe's Pub—each piece only five minutes long.
Welcome to what promises to be a fun, insightful look at the diversity of dance in the five boroughs.
Last week for "So You Think You Can Dance," Travis Wall choreographed a routine to Nina Simone's "Strange Fruit." It had beautiful dancers, liquid movement and subtle lighting. The concept no doubt had good intentions. But the execution was troublesome.
My complicated relationship with "So You Think You Can Dance" will never cease. I was in the second row when the "SYTYCD" Season 2 tour hit my city; I've taken class from Season 1 winner Nick Lazzarini; I saved Melanie and Marco's duets to my "Favorites" on YouTube.
The show creates opportunities for dancers and choreographers, yet consistently holds the artistic integrity of dance to such a low standard. The nature of this competitive dance show is quick-paced, where choreographers set several dances on performers in one week or less. The repercussions of this learn-dance-eliminate cycle are such that the process, research and discussion of the dance—namely the work in spotlight—are condensed into a week.
In the September 1982 issue of Dance Magazine, we reported on Tommy Tune's unexpected role change from dancer to director. The then 43-year-old Tune confessed his struggle to make a living as a performer after his claim-to-fame performance in Seesaw (1973), and how his shift to directing got him back on his feet. His 1982 musical Nine won five Tony Awards and was one of the hottest Broadway shows of the '80s. Though Tune admitted that he would always choose performing over directing, he added, "We should know that it's not always a straight line from here to there...it's the squiggles in life that make it interesting. Don't you think?" Tune received a Tony Award for Lifetime Achievement in the Theatre in 2015 and is touring with Chita Rivera in Chita and Tune: Just in Time, beginning this month.
On the cusp of a new performance season, our calendars are chock full with shows we're dying to see. But it can be hard to know where to start with a season filled to bursting with promising premieres, tours and revivals. We've picked 12 shows that should definitely be on your radar.