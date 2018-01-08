Explore
Trocks Dancer Resigns, Accuses Company of Discrimination and Harassment
When a young dancer with Les Ballets Trockadero de Monte Carlo named Chase Johnsey was chosen as one of our "25 to Watch" ten years ago, Dance Magazine contributor Joseph Carman wrote, "Chase Johnsey (aka Yakatarina Verbosovitch and her danseur alter-ego Roland Daulin) uses his brilliant technique and delicate quality to blur gender lines to the point of spooky illusion. The petite 22-year-old, Florida-born, diva is so convincing that if you plunked him down into the cast of ABT's La Bayadère as one of the Shades, no one would blink an eyelash." His career since has been a successful one, winning critical acclaim and the U.K.'s National Dance Award for best male dancer last year as well as being featured in the recent Trocks documentary.
So it came as a huge surprise last week when Johnsey announced his resignation from the company after 14 years. But even more shocking are the reasons he gave for leaving what he describes as his dream job.
In a video posted to YouTube, Johnsey says that he no longer believes the company stands for openness and gender freedom. He claims that he and other dancers have been mistreated, sexually harassed and discriminated against for appearing too feminine in classes and rehearsals, adding, "We're being bullied for expressing our femininity and we're being given ultimatums just because we don't live up to some masculine idea of what a gay man is....So I'm throwing away my dream job for what I believe in."
Further, Johnsey, who identifies as gender queer, cites an incident in 2012 when he was told that should he choose to transition, as he was considering at the time, he would no longer be allowed to perform with the company. He says, "I believe that trans people should have a place in ballet, and I think Trockaderos should be the first to have that even though they advertise us as 'men on pointe.' " He later posted several follow-up videos, one of which clarified that while this was not the reason he chose to resign, the company's stance on this issue is one with which he disagrees.
In response to a request for comment, the company issued the following statement:
"The management and board of Les Ballets Trockadero de Monte Carlo were surprised and sorry to learn of the claims by Chase Johnsey. Our professional, all-male comedy ballet company has a proud history of service to the gay and transgender communities, and has been a pioneer of inclusiveness for 44 years. We welcome and foster a diverse array of dancers, employees and audience members. Therefore, we take Chase's concerns very seriously. The board has hired an independent, outside expert to investigate the allegations. We will take whatever measures necessary to address the findings of the investigation. At this time, however, the board is not aware of any discrimination, harassment or retaliation against Chase or any other member of the Trockadero. Management denies the allegations."
We'll keep you posted as the situation unfolds.
Having spent most of the past 15 years in Chicago, I can confidently say that Elevate Chicago Dance was the most comprehensive celebration of the city's dance scene this century. A dozen events packed 10 venues for three full days, featuring the work of more than 150 performers, representing nearly 40 locally-based dance artists and organizations. Nearly all were recipients of Lab Artist Awards from Chicago Dancemakers Forum, or had been selected to participate in a Regional Dance Development Initiative that CDF and the New England Foundation for the Arts launched in partnership in 2015.
It was an occasion to recognize how vibrant and diverse Chicago's contemporary dance community is today, spurred in large part by CDF's Lab Artist Program, which awards to up to six dancemakers $15,000 each and will mark its 15th anniversary later this year. (Choreographers can apply now through February 6.)
More than 2,000 years ago, the Temple of Dendur sat on the west bank of the Nile River in Egypt. Today it overlooks Central Park from a large, sunlit hall at the Metropolitan Museum of Art.
"It always hits me when I see the temple, what an incredible transition it's been through," says choreographer Andrea Miller, the museum's current artist in residence, a week before the premiere of her new work inspired by the ancient structure. "That lifecycle is something I can't avoid."
Yesterday evening, Peter Martins announced his immediate retirement as New York City Ballet's ballet master in chief through a letter to the company's board. He had been solely in charge of the company's artistic direction since 1989 and the School of American Ballet's chairman of faculty since 1983. Since December 7, Martins had been on a self-requested leave, amidst an investigation of claims of sexual harassment as well as physical and verbal abuse. In the letter, he stated, "I have denied, and continue to deny, that I have engaged in any such misconduct." However, earlier articles from The New York Times and The Washington Post conveyed accounts of verbal and physical abuse by NYCB dancers, both past and present. In 1992, Martins was charged with third-degree assault of his wife Darci Kistler, though the charges were later dropped.
A schoolgirl's ballet recital, prancing circus horses, a Fred-and-Ginger ballroom homage, an aerial duet, even sheets flapping on laundry lines—in the new movie musical The Greatest Showman, Ashley Wallen choreographs them all, in service to a big, fanciful story based on the ups and downs of legendary 19th-century impresario P.T. Barnum. With Hugh Jackman, Michelle Williams, Zac Efron and Zendaya starring and dancing, songs by the Oscar- and Tony-winning composers Benj Pasek and Justin Paul, and a huge ensemble that includes "18 amazing dancers," conjoined twins, a man with three legs, and Barnum's other assorted sideshow attractions, Wallen calls it "a dream come true."
Earlier this week, choreographic cool girl Emma Portner and actor/actually-very-good dancer Ellen Page warmed our (literally) icy hearts by announcing their marriage:
Today Grand Rapids Ballet announced that longtime San Francisco Ballet soloist James Sofranko will succeed Patricia Barker as its new artistic director, effective July 1, 2018.
The 38-year-old, now in his 18th season with SFB, topped a list of 40 applicants from around the world to become only the fifth artistic director in GRB's 46-year history.
Born in Marion, Indiana, Sofranko grew up in Cincinnati and trained at The Harid Conservatory and New York's Juilliard School. He joined SFB in 2000 and was promoted to soloist in 2007. From 2005–2006 he performed the lead role of Eddie in the national tour of Twyla Tharp and Billy Joel's Broadway musical Movin' Out. He also has directing experience: In 2014 he founded his own contemporary ballet repertory company, SFDanceworks, which performs during the summer.
Rachel Fallon's first year with the Hofesh Shechter Company has been spent largely on the road. The company performs frequently, and almost always on tour. "Because we are constantly out of our home setting, I like to have some sort of routine that I can count on," says Fallon. She shares how she stays centered despite the nearly-constant traveling.
Between the brutal cold and wind outside mixed with the heat that's always on blast in the studio, keeping your skin from turning dry and cracked in the winter is already hard. Add sweating in class and rehearsal every day on top of that, and it can seem nearly impossible to keep your skin in check. We asked dermatologist Dr. Marina Peredo and Ballet West's Gabrielle Salvatto for their best tips on keeping skin calm and fake-free despite the dropping temps and endless applications of stage makeup.
In the January 1968 issue of Dance Magazine, we had a candid conversation with Jack Cole. Though less well-known than his choreographic successor, Bob Fosse, Cole was arguably the father of theatrical jazz dance. He danced for Ruth St. Denis, Ted Shawn and Doris Humphrey and was well versed in traditional styles from other cultures (such as bharatanatyam and Javanese dance), influences he brought to his work as a choreographer first in nightclub shows and later in Hollywood and on Broadway.
There's been an unusual intern hanging around the New York City Ballet costume shop: Oscar-winning actor Daniel Day-Lewis.
He took the nearly year-long gig in preparation for his role in the new movie Phantom Thread, in which he plays a couture designer in 1950s London (the character is largely based on Cristóbal Balenciaga).