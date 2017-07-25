Check Out This Year's Princess Grace Award Winners!
The 2017 Princess Grace Award winners have just been announced! Over the years, the Princess Grace Foundation-USA has demonstrated a knack for picking out future stars in the dance world, so it should be no surprise that several of the honorees are familiar names.
Jacquelin Harris and Miriam Miller were both part of our 2016 "25 to Watch" list (fun fact: Including Harris and Miller, 27 of our past "25 to Watch" picks are also PGA recipients); choreographers Raja Feather Kelly and Gemma Bond have appeared in our pages on multiple occasions; and both Andrea Miller and Dormeshia Sumbry-Edwards are previous DM cover stars (April and May 2011, respectively).
Andrea Miller. Photo by Matthew Karas.
Check out the full list of dancers and choreographers who have been granted 2017 Princess Grace Awards below, and join us in wishing all of them congrats!
Princess Grace Award Dance Scholarship/Fellowship
Mikaela Kelly, The Juilliard School
Jacquelin Harris, Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater
Miriam Miller, New York City Ballet
Gian Carlo Perez, The Washington Ballet
Lyvan Verdecia, Ballet Hispanico
Miriam Miller. Photo by Paul Kolnik, Courtesy NYCB.
Princess Grace Award Choreography Fellowship
Bryan Arias, Charlotte Ballet
Gemma Bond, The Washington Ballet
Raja Feather Kelly, Ririe-Woodbury Dance Company
Special Projects
Choreography Mentorship Co-Commission Award
Zoe Scofield
Princess Grace Statue Award
Dormeshia Sumbry-Edwards
