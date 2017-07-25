The 2017 Princess Grace Award winners have just been announced! Over the years, the Princess Grace Foundation-USA has demonstrated a knack for picking out future stars in the dance world, so it should be no surprise that several of the honorees are familiar names.

Jacquelin Harris and Miriam Miller were both part of our 2016 "25 to Watch" list (fun fact: Including Harris and Miller, 27 of our past "25 to Watch" picks are also PGA recipients); choreographers Raja Feather Kelly and Gemma Bond have appeared in our pages on multiple occasions; and both Andrea Miller and Dormeshia Sumbry-Edwards are previous DM cover stars (April and May 2011, respectively).

Andrea Miller. Photo by Matthew Karas.

Check out the full list of dancers and choreographers who have been granted 2017 Princess Grace Awards below, and join us in wishing all of them congrats!

Princess Grace Award Dance Scholarship/Fellowship

Mikaela Kelly, The Juilliard School

Jacquelin Harris, Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater

Miriam Miller, New York City Ballet

Gian Carlo Perez, The Washington Ballet

Lyvan Verdecia, Ballet Hispanico

Miriam Miller. Photo by Paul Kolnik, Courtesy NYCB.

Princess Grace Award Choreography Fellowship

Bryan Arias, Charlotte Ballet

Gemma Bond, The Washington Ballet

Raja Feather Kelly, Ririe-Woodbury Dance Company

Special Projects

Andrea Miller

Choreography Mentorship Co-Commission Award

Zoe Scofield

Princess Grace Statue Award

Dormeshia Sumbry-Edwards