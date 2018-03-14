- The Latest
This Ailey Dancer Made a New Work for The Washington Ballet
Onstage, Clifton Brown is a force of nature. The Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater dancer joined the celebrated company at 19, in 1999. In 2011, he left to dance with Jessica Lang Dance and Lar Lubovitch Dance Company before returning to Ailey last year. Brown has been trying his hand at choreography on the side, but this week his first larger work—a commission from The Washington Ballet artistic director Julie Kent—premieres on a program of new works by choreographers who still perform.
Brown will take a day or two away from the Ailey company's rigorous tour schedule to see TWB dancers perform his Menagerie, danced to Rossini's Duet for Cello and Double Bass in D Major, at Washington, D.C.'s Harman Center for the Arts. We caught up with him last week in Chicago.
You've spent your career on stage. Not every dancer wishes to choreograph. What led you to try it?
For a very long time I wasn't very interested in choreographing. My partner, Earl Mosley, is a choreographer and he runs workshops where he invites different people to set work on the students for the final program. He asked me many, many times to do a piece. My response was, "No. I'm not a choreographer." Finally, a couple of years ago he wore me down. The experience was good and I liked the outcome, so I said I would do this again if I got the chance. After that I did a few small projects for different workshops and pre-professional ballet students, like the Manhattan Youth Ballet.
How did you connect with The Washington Ballet?
Four years ago Jessica created a duet for Julie Kent and me. That's how we became acquainted. After that, as the new director at The Washington Ballet, she called me to get my opinion—I understand she was contacting a number of different dancers for their thoughts. She said, "If there is anything you'd like to offer…" I told her I did some choreography but hadn't done anything professional yet. I didn't think much of it because most of my choreography was not very classical. But she said if I had anything, she'd like to see it. And here I am.
Throughout your career you've performed works by a wide variety of choreographers. Has working with so many different choreographers helped you discover your own artistic voice?
I'm still learning my own voice because I haven't had that many choreographic experiences. I've learned different things from different people. Working alongside Jessica, as her rehearsal director, I learned a lot about process. I don't work in the same way, but I learned about having a process and about creating work. I find that each piece is a learning experience.
Who are the choreographers you admire?
I'm hesitant to narrow it down. Jessica's work is so beautiful and well structured, and there's so much attention to the whole—sets, lights, the entire view. And Lar's work is so organic, so natural to watch, and feels so good to dance. Earl's work is so full of heart and no matter who performs it, you see him shine. And then from the work I do in the Ailey company, I've learned from the simplicity of Alvin's work.
What inspired you to create Menagerie?
I started with the music. I liked the feeling that there are moments of brightness, but also quirkiness in the score. I love that the middle section has a little more heart. Then the second half of the movement has a jazzy, bass-y sound, which evokes images for me. I have six men and four women. It's a loose idea, a collection of people who are on display: First, they're being watched, and in the last section it's the opposite—the dancers notice the audience is out there.
Though you trained in ballet as a youngster, you've spent your career immersed in modern dance. How did you navigate your approach to movement invention for a ballet company?
I was trying to meet them halfway. The piece is rather classical in terms of movement vocabulary but it's not typical classical lines. I'm a little more free; a lot is based on a mixture of movement that feels good to me. But I know what they're accustomed to. I didn't have much time—two weeks, then I came back for another week. So I came in with some things prepared—a notebook of steps and phrases—right after Ailey's European tour. Fana Tesfagiorgis was my choreographic assistant and she's an Ailey company member. I was able to work with her on the road a bit so I could see some movement.
Will we see a Clifton Brown work on the Ailey company in a few years?
I don't know. The Washington Ballet opportunity just fell in my lap. I grew from it. It was something challenging; it's like that saying, you need to do something scary every day. I don't think it should just happen because I'm with the company. I'm taking things as they come. It's not something I'm going to push.
Once Adriana Pierce caught the choreography bug as a teenager, dancemaking came naturally. More difficult was navigating the tricky situations that would arise when choreographing on classmates and friends. "If a rehearsal didn't go well, I'd worry that people didn't respect me or didn't like my work," says Pierce, who went on to participate in the School of American Ballet's Student Choreography Workshop twice, at 17 and 18. "I had a lot to learn: how not to take things personally, how to express what I wanted, when to push and when to back off."
Choreographing on your peers can feel intimidating. How can you be a leader in your own rehearsals when you're dancing at the same level the rest of the time? How can you critique your cast without hurting feelings? Avoiding pitfalls takes commitment and care, but the payoff is worth it.
Ever since we heard that Michaela DePrince's memoir, Taking Flight, was going to be a movie, we've been on the edge of our seats waiting for more info. Almost three years later, it's been worth the wait—we just learned that the Queen of Pop herself will be directing DePrince's biopic.
"Michaela's journey resonated with me deeply as both an artist and an activist who understands adversity," Madonna said in a statement. "We have a unique opportunity to shed light on Sierra Leone and let Michaela be the voice for all the orphaned children she grew up beside."
Last week in a piece I wrote about the drama at English National Ballet, I pointed out that many of the accusations against artistic director Tamara Rojo—screaming at dancers, giving them the silent treatment, taking away roles without explanation—were, unfortunately, pretty standard practice in the ballet world:
If it's a conversation we're going to have, we can't only point the finger at ENB.
The line provoked a pretty strong response. Professional dancers, students and administrators reached out to me, making it clear that it's a conversation they want to have. Several shared their personal stories of experiencing abusive behavior.
Christopher Hampson, artistic director of the Scottish Ballet, wrote his thoughts about the issue on his company's website on Monday:
For many dancers, a "warmup" consists of sitting on the floor stretching their legs in various positions. But this strategy only reduces your muscles' ability to work properly—it negatively affects your strength, endurance, balance and speed for up to an hour.
Save your flexibility training for the end of the day. Instead, follow a warmup that will actually help prevent injury and improve your body's performance.
According to the International Association of Dance Medicine and Science, a smart warmup has four parts: "a gentle pulse-raising section, a joint mobilization section, a muscle lengthening section and a strength/balance building section."
Willkommen to the night of your dreams: First you're transfixed by a performance at Lincoln Center's opulent Koch Theater. Then you're sipping wine with the ridiculously famous Alan Cumming. Later, he whisks you away to his exclusive East Village club, where you party late into the night.
While these scenarios sound like the makings of a wild dream, they're very real. This Thursday, March 15, you and up to 19 others could join Cumming for the ultimate night out, framed around Paul Taylor American Modern Dance's spring season. (Yes, your host is actually the Tony, Olivier and Emmy award-winning performer, Alan Cumming, who starred in a little show called Cabaret. Perhaps you've heard of it?)
If we weren't already looking forward to American Ballet Theatre's spring gala with trepidation and excitement, we certainly are now. The company announced today that Michelle Dorrance, MacArthur-certified genius and tap dancer extraordinaire, will create a piece d'occasion to kick off ABT's spring season. It will premiere alongside Wayne McGregor's AFTERITE and excerpts from Alexei Ratmansky's new reconstruction of Harlequinade. This marks her first creation for the company.
Meredith Monk is a choreographer, composer and interdisciplinary artist who takes us back to the most elemental forms of what it is to be human. Experiencing her work is almost like you're hearing an oracle. Krista Tippett, the host of NPR's On Being, said, "Meredith Monk makes music and theater that feels edgy and ancient at the very same time."
For Cellular Songs, which premieres at the Brooklyn Academy of Music's Harvey Theater on March 14, the press release says, "Monk looks to underlying systems in nature that can serve as a prototype for human behavior in our tumultuous world."
The cast of five women is joined by ten singers from the Young People's Chorus of New York City.
I always knew my ballet career would eventually end. It was implied from the very start that at some point I would be too old and decrepit to take morning ballet class, followed by six hours of intense rehearsals.
What I never imagined was that I would experience a time when I couldn't walk at all.
In rehearsal for Nutcracker in 2013, I slipped while pushing off for a fouetté sauté, instantly rupturing the ACL in my right knee. In that moment my dance life flashed before my eyes.
There are many reasons why fans are loving the groundbreaking film Black Panther, but here's one more for dance fans: two of the eight female warriors protecting Wakanda and King T'Challa are dancers.
Zola Williams and Marija Abney are both former The Lion King ensemble dancers, and Abney was also part of the original Broadway cast of After Midnight. The rest of the bald, badass female warriors—known as the Dora Milaje—are stuntwomen and martial artists.
"The director, Ryan Coogler, was having trouble finding actors to fulfill the physical requirements needed for a Dora Milaje," says Abney. When she got the audition invite, she immediately knew she wanted to be one of those women. "I already feel like a warrior on the streets of New York City every day," she says. "I felt confident with the physicality of the role, I'm an aggressive dancer—one of the few dancers I know that does pull-ups in the gym!"