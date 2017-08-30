College Students: Here's Why You Should Take Dance Pedagogy
College dance students tend to be hyper-focused on their own training; learning how to teach may be the last thing on their minds. But whether you intend to become a dance teacher or not, studying pedagogy can be valuable for dancers in undergraduate programs and beyond–and learning how to be an effective teacher is just one of the rewards.
• Give back. Many programs involve teaching at public schools, allowing dancers to have an impact on students who might not be able to access private training.
• Be a better communicator. "Part of being a teacher is teaching choreography," says Michelle Goodman, dance pedagogy teacher at Wright State University. "Students learn how to work with dancers of different levels and how to convey a message clearly."
Wright State graduate Halie Ayers. PC Scott Robbins
• Clarify your dancing. "When you teach, you have to figure out exactly how your body is moving," says Halie Ayers, a recent Wright State University graduate. "Taking pedagogy made me more aware of everything that my body was supposed to be doing."
• Get more than a backup plan."Most dancers come into pedagogy class thinking that teaching is an afterthought, something to do after a professional career," says Wright State University professor Michelle Goodman. "I want it to be their first thought." For Barbara Bashaw, graduate director of dance education at Rutgers University, teaching is an artistic practice: "We don't see it as a backup plan, we look at it as an area of creativity that can inform who you are as an artist. Investigating your art form is something you do for a lifetime."
It's been 12 years nearly to the day that I last reported on a hurricane for Dance Magazine during Katrina, which devastated much of New Orleans. Now, as you are well aware, Harvey is approaching that level of catastrophe, with 18 deaths, a record rainfall of 51 inches, more than 10,000 Houstonians in shelters, and with our bayous at capacity. You've seen the photos. It's awful, heartbreaking and still dire for many stranded in their homes or in danger of continued flooding.
For local artistic directors, choreographers and studio directors, the first task was to find out how their dancers and teachers were managing, and the state of their homes and family.
"I've been concerned about the safety of the dancers," says Annie Arnoult, director of Hunter Dance Center and Open Dance Project. "The dancers live all over the city and surrounding areas. Most have been trapped in their homes...a few without power. We've stayed in constant touch through regular 'roll calls,' and everyone's fine so far; but I will feel much better when we can be back together face-to-face doing what we do best."
When I shared my story of leaving dance because of untreated depression a few weeks ago, I had no idea what the response would be. In truth, it took me several days just to hit "send" and give the words to my editor. I was overwhelmed by your response—the kind words, the calls for action and the sharing of your own stories. I read every comment and share that I could see.
But as much as the camaraderie of other dancers served to validate my experience, they also shook me to the bone. How tragic that this is common and so widely felt.
Your voices are undeniably being heard, and Dance Magazine wants to hear more. If you are a current dancer, please take three minutes to fill out this survey. Share it widely and encourage others to do the same. In order to make this a movement that elicits real change, we must demonstrate the need with as many participants as possible. You will see the outcome of your responses in a future article of Dance Magazine, where I will continue to join you in this conversation. We can change this together.
She may have ruined the word "ironic" forever, but we can't help loving Alanis Morrisette for channeling all our 90s-era angst. So we were super excited to hear rumors a few years ago that someone was making a musical out of her Grammy-winning album "Jagged Little Pill."
This week we learned even better news: There's serious talent behind the show—and it now has an official opening date of May 5, 2018 at American Repertory Theater.
The Bessies Committee announced its choice of two bodacious women to receive awards for Lifetime Achievement and Outstanding Service to the Field: Jawole Willa Jo Zollar for the first, and Eva Yaa Asantewaa for the second. Because both women stand at the intersection of dance and social justice, one feels that the Bessies (the New York Dance and Performance Awards) is making a statement in these highly polarized times.
After working till exhaustion apprenticing at my dance school's company plus taking regular student classes,
I (and a few others) received an email from the school director dismissing us without any explanation. I've tried to schedule a meeting with her but haven't received a reply. Does this mean I'm not talented and should quit ballet?
—Devastated Dancer, Brooklyn, NY
You never know what's going to happen at the MTV Video Music Awards. Well, you do always know that it's going to be several different levels of odd, and that the performances will be something to talk about. But whether or not there'll be much dancing to speak of is always up in the air. And while Teyana Taylor, Guapo, Jae Blaze and Derek "Bentley" Watkins, the group behind Kanye West's "Fade," took the Best Choreography award (and sure, we're just a little bummed that Sia's Ryan Heffington–choreographed "The Greatest" didn't get it), the dance moment that has us talking was completely unexpected.
Pop musician Lorde was set to perform her song "Homemade Dynamite" live on the awards, and while she did perform, she didn't actually sing. She just popped in a cassette tape, let her song play and danced for the next three and a half minutes, sometimes assisted by a small cadre of backup dancers. And it was awesome.
Does she look like a professional dancer? No. Is she supposed to? Absolutely not. And we loved it—even more when we found out that she didn't sing because she was getting over the flu. The show has to go on somehow, and that's a sentiment to which all dancers can relate. Mad props.
Who are you when you no longer do what you've been doing for years?
It is the big question facing anyone who retires. For top ballet dancers, however, the situation is more extreme. They start young, grow up in a rarified atmosphere, mostly see only each other, and become more and more removed from ordinary life. So what is it like to give this all up?
I asked seven former principal dancers from different generations at San Francisco Ballet, including myself, about this challenge.