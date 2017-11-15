Explore
All the Legal Terms You Need to Know Before You Sign a Dance Contract
The business side of dance can often fall second to the art. Contracts, which usually appear after you've done the hard work of securing a job, can seem like an inconsequential afterthought. You might decide to simply sign without reading the terms—or be understandably confused by all the legalese.
Ultimately, though, contracts can play an important part in setting the expectations for your job. A basic understanding of the legal terms you might see can go a long way in making sure that signing is a positive step toward growing your career.
1. Credit. This clause is about how your name, image and biographical information appear in programs, photographs, videos and other marketing material. Because this information likely will make its way to the internet, make sure that you have the opportunity to approve any photograph or biographical material before it is published.
2. Non-Compete Clauses. These usually prohibit you from engaging in certain activity for a period of time. For example, a non-compete clause might keep you from dancing for another company or prohibit you from reusing creative work you contributed to a production. If you see a non-compete clause that makes you uncomfortable, it might be worth consulting a lawyer to fully understand the consequences of it before you sign.
3. Copyright Ownership. Many dance contracts will explicitly state who owns the copyrights to the choreography or the production as a whole. This owner has the right to perform the work, to allow others to perform the work and to create new works based on the original. While dance contracts often assume that choreographers will own the relevant copyrights, if you expect to make significant creative contributions, it might be time to advocate for rights of your own.
4. Independent Contractor. Being hired as an independent contractor generally means that you will not be considered an employee of the company and so will not be eligible for benefits (such as health care or overtime pay). It also has implications for how taxes are paid.
5. Representations and Warranties. These are essentially promises you make. A common "rep & warranty" is that you have the ability to perform the services outlined in the contract. For example, if you sign a contract to be an acro-dancer, you guarantee that you have the skills to be an acro-dancer, that you do not currently have any injuries that would prevent you from acro-dancing and that you have not promised anyone else that you would not acro-dance. If you are choreographing a work, you might see a rep & warranty that all of the material you provide will be wholly original to you. You should review reps & warranties carefully to confirm that they are accurate. If they aren't, you may be responsible for breaching the contract.
6. Mandatory Arbitration & Mediation. Contracts frequently contain clauses that require you and your employer to engage in mandatory arbitration or mediation if you have a disagreement you cannot resolve. A mandatory arbitration clause generally means that you must have the dispute decided by a panel of lawyers instead of filing a lawsuit. A mandatory mediation clause usually requires you to try to resolve any issues through a conference with a neutral party before you file a lawsuit.
7. Indemnification. This clause is basically an agreement to cover costs if you breach the contract and cause your employer to incur additional expenses. This might mean that if you don't show up for performances, you have to reimburse your employer for the cost of hiring and teaching a new dancer your part.
To be honest, we never tire of watching non-dancers tackle a day in the life of the pros. From athletes to average Joes, these videos always give us a good laugh, and they remind the rest of the world that a whole lot of work goes into every dance performance you see. But often times, these dancer-for-a-day videos don't fully understand the importance of training (i.e., you can't just throw on a pair of pointe shoes and give it a go).
That's why we're especially loving this video by Refinery29 that actually gets it. Lucie Fink, host of the R29 YouTube series Lucie For Hire , got a private lesson from American Ballet Theatre principal Isabella Boylston, and it was endlessly entertaining.
Who are you when you no longer do what you've been doing for years?
It is the big question facing anyone who retires. For top ballet dancers, however, the situation is more extreme. They start young, grow up in a rarified atmosphere, mostly see only each other, and become more and more removed from ordinary life. So what is it like to give this all up?
I asked seven former principal dancers from different generations at San Francisco Ballet, including myself, about this challenge.
Dancers love Kickstarter. Over the past eight years, more than 2,300 dance projects have brought in more than $12 million through campaigns on the site. Even traditional companies like Martha Graham Dance Company and MacArthur "genius" award-winning choreographers like Michelle Dorrance have gotten in on the action.
But starting today, the site is announcing a new platform called Drip that aims to be even more useful for artists. Rather than having to set up a new campaign for each project, artists can build a community of support for their ongoing creative practice. Supporters pay a monthly "subscription" fee for perks like exclusive behind-the-scenes footage, ticket discounts, in-person meet-and-greets with the artists—whatever artists want to offer. And that means the artists can count on a regular pool of funds from fans paying as little as $2 a month.
If you've ever taken class with Kristin Sudeikis you know that she is as much a motivational speaker as she is a choreographer. Her approach to teaching is rooted in the idea that there should be a conversation between the dancer and all the elements that make up the dance: the music, the movement, and most importantly their connection to the other dancers in the room. Same goes for her company members when they are diving into the process of creating work.
We stepped into the studio with Sudeikis and her company to get an inside look at one of their rehearsals and chat with the dancemaker about her process:
Eiko Otake has been half of the famed duo Eiko & Koma for many years. They created other-worldly, slow-motion dreamscapes, for which they received a 2006 Dance Magazine Award.
Recently Eiko has embarked on a solo project, A Body in Places, which landed on my Best of 2016 list (scroll down to "miscellaneous bests.") Now she is bringing this haunting performance/installation to the Metropolitan Museum of Art under its MetLiveArts program. Eiko has already visited the Met's two other venues: The Cloisters in Upper Manhattan and the Met Breuer on the Upper East Side. This Sunday, she will be in Lehman Court at the Met Fifth Avenue all day. Come witness A Body in Places. Click here for more information.
If you studied at the American Dance Festival in the last 84 years, you may be in for a major treat—and an incredible career opportunity. As part of its 85th-anniversary season, ADF is seeking choreography submissions from alumni of its Six Week School and Three Week School (formerly the Four Week School for Young Dancers).
Why do I keep getting stress fractures? I menstruate normally, dance on a sprung floor and take calcium supplements to strengthen my bones. I also follow my orthopedist's instructions and did rehab after previous stress fractures. What's wrong with my body?
—Rose, Yonkers, NY
If you just realized that we're almost halfway through November and you haven't figured out any of your holiday gift-giving yet (something we absolutely, positively, cannot relate to at all), we've got a little suggestion for the social-justice loving ballet nerd in your life courtesy of Cloud & Victory.
For years, Diana Vishneva seemed to be an exotic creature who landed in New York City: If we held our collective breath long enough, perhaps she wouldn't fly away. But last June, this Russian ballerina did just that after delivering her farewell performance of Onegin with American Ballet Theatre, where she had been a principal since 2005. Her wild passion, her musicality and her ability to hold nothing back made her classical dancing all the more thrilling.
Vishneva got her start at the Vaganova Ballet Academy in St. Petersburg. Seven years later she won the Prix de Lausanne, and in 1995, she joined the Mariinsky Ballet, with whom she gave her first major performances in New York City. In 2001, she began her guest artist career, performing with La Scala Ballet, the Paris Opéra Ballet, Staatsballett Berlin and others over the years.
It makes sense that Dance Magazine long ago dubbed Rennie (Lorenzo) Harris the "high priest of hip hop." When the often shy, Philadelphia-born choreographer founded his company Rennie Harris Puremovement in 1992, he planted a prodigious seed in the dance world. Then and now, Harris' mission has been to examine, preserve and share the culture of hip hop, decisively away from the commercially exploited view.
Harris remembers that when he started in the '90s, it was rough; a lot of his work was direct, so picketing and policing RHPM shows was the norm. But that time also harkened the birth of his well-thought-out launch of street dance onto the concert stage. There was the politically charged March of the Antmen, the pointed look at brotherhood and neighborhoods in P-Funk, and the tour de force Students of the Asphalt Jungle. His chilling solos, Lorenzo's Oil and Endangered Species, screamed chaos, contradiction and culture. In the 2000s, Rome & Jewels, his first evening-length work, garnered a Bessie Award. Facing Mekka followed, celebrating women of hip hop.