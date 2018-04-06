- The Latest
Who's Your Favorite Science-Loving Dance Teacher?
Great dance educators with smart, scientific teaching practices are invaluable to the dance field. How else could we create healthy, beautiful dancers?
The International Association of Dance Medicine and Science is looking to honor someone who's made a substantial impact through teaching with its annual Dance Educators Award—and the committee is asking for nominations.
The award has been given to a dance teacher who integrates principals of dance science into their classroom every year since 2014. Past recipients include Janice Plastino from University of California Irvine, Janet Karin from Australian Ballet School, Tom Welsh from Florida State University and Emma Redding from Trinity Laban Conservatoire of Music and Dance.
What are the criteria? The committee is looking to recognize someone who:
- demonstrates long standing support for the integration and implementation of dance science in the classroom
- has developed a system of training based on sound knowledge of human anatomy, physiology and/or psychology
- can address artistic and pedagogical priorities within a scientific context to help researchers understand the art of dance and dance teaching
- demonstrates innovative thinking in teaching and is not afraid to challenge myths and historical methods
- demonstrates an ongoing commitment to furthering the field of dance and dance science and IADMS as an organization
The selected honoree will be recognized at the IADMS conference in Helsinki this October.
Tommy Tune is a man of many talents. The 10-time Tony Award–winning director, choreographer and star is famous for shows like Nine, My One and Only, The Will Roger's Follies and The Best Little Whorehouse in Texas.
Tune is in a special class of gifted director/choreographers that includes George Balanchine, Jerome Robbins and Michael Bennett—yet he also danced and starred in his musicals.
Today, he is touring the country with his nightclub act Tommy Tune Tonight. At 79, he is still lithe, graceful and willowy, and looks right at home onstage.
So what's it like to be backstage with the legend? Tune recently invited Dance Magazine behind the scenes for a rehearsal and performance in Los Angeles.
Misty Copeland's Instagram feed is usually filled with gorgeous performance shots and inspirational images featuring the many young girls she's inspired.
So we were surprised this morning to see Copeland post two screenshots of a mean tweet about herself:
Everyone knows that training is the cornerstone of a successful career in dance. But as a dance educator, I also take comfort in the fact that high-quality dance training helps shape students into genuinely good people (in addition to creating future artists, which is a wonderful goal in itself.) These are the lessons dance teaches that help make students into better humans:
Improvement Takes Commitment Over Time
In my tap courses at Cal State University, sometimes students are shocked when they can't learn something quickly. In today's world, we're used to getting fast results. You need an answer—Google it. You need to talk to someone—text them. The cooking channel wants your dinner to be easy, the physical trainer wants your workout to be five minutes, Rosetta Stone can have you speaking Mandarin in an hour.
In case you missed it, some of the American Ballet Theatre crew are in the Philippines, preparing for a fundraising gala and performance organized by principal dancer (and Philippines native) Stella Abrera. While Abrera and her co-workers—including her ABT besties Gillian Murphy and Isabella Boylston—prepare for the April 7 show benefitting the children of CENTEX (Center of Excellence in Public Elementary Education), they've also had some time to hit the beach.
But their time at the beach doesn't seem to involve lounging around with a book. Instead, they've been coming up with some pretty inventive ways to keep dancing (trading in their leos for swimsuits, of course). Check it out for yourself, but be forewarned: It's going to have you hardcore dreaming of summer.
The Shed might not open its doors for another year, but this month Manhattan's new multidisciplinary arts center is showcasing the type of programming it hopes to offer. A Prelude to The Shed takes over an empty lot near the High Line for two weeks of ever-shifting programming. It will include dance battles featuring Reggie "Regg Roc" Gray's D.R.E.A.M. Ring and FlexNYC program; This variation, an immersive dance/sound experience by Tino Sehgal; and a new work commissioned from William Forsythe reimagining the pas de deux from his iconic In the middle, somewhat elevated. And those are just the dance offerings. May 1–13. Once the Prelude ends, we're particularly looking forward to a new production with music by Sia and choreography by Akram Khan set to premiere as part of The Shed's inaugural season next spring.
Tickets for A Prelude to The Shed are free and can be reserved beginning Thursday, April 5 at 12:00 pm EST at theshed.org.
Raise your hand if you've ever been stereotyped as stupid because you're a dancer. Raise your other hand if that misconception boils your blood.
Well, you're in luck: One researcher is determined to set the record straight.
What do choreographers Mark Dendy, David Neumann and Edisa Weeks have in common? They all cut their dancing-and-talking teeth with Jane Comfort and Company. This month, they, along with 20 other former Comfort dancers, return for the company's 40th Anniversary Retrospective. In excerpts from 12 works that draw on Comfort's political and gender satire and her signature rhythmic complexity, the tone ranges from haunting to ribald. High points in this Lumberyard production will surely include Four Screaming Women (1982), Underground River (1998), Faith Healing (1993) and S/He (1995). April 5–8. lamama.org.
When conveying a story onstage, portraying a character convincingly is just as important as nailing the steps. But that's often easier said than done. We talked to Anita Paciotti, ballet master at San Francisco Ballet, about the biggest acting mistakes she sees dancers making:
I'm typically an upbeat person until my allergies kick in during the spring. Then I feel really down. What can I do to keep this from happening? An allergic reaction shouldn't affect my ability to enjoy dancing, should it?
—Katie, Princeton, NJ