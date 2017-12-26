Explore
Everything We Wish for the Dance World in 2018
2017 was full of memorable dance moments, but as we start the new year, we can't help but wonder what it will bring to the stage and the field at large. Here's what the Dance Magazine team is wishing for in 2018.
A Can't-Miss Show
"What I'm dying to see in 2018 is Akram Khan's new—and last-ever—solo show, Xenos. It's premiering in Athens, Greece, in February, and I'm keeping my fingers crossed so hard that he announces some tour dates to the U.S. He's one of those artists whose works can make you see the world differently, and his brilliant hybrid contemporary/Kathak technique is simply magnetic when performed by his own body. Treat us one last time, Akram!" —Jennifer Stahl, editor in chief
Innovative Leadership and Safer Workplaces
From left: Justin Peck, Rebecca Krohn, Jonathan Stafford and Craig Hall. Photo by Erin Baiano, via The New York Times.
"The interim management team assembled at New York City Ballet following Peter Martins' leave was a smart surprise. For all arts organizations, I wonder about the potential for more innovative leadership structure. Also, how can arts organizations and their leadership inspire and encourage innovation in all aspects of operation, production, artistry and engagement? In light of what motivated the moves at NYCB, my wish is for workplaces free of the abuses reported, and for the broad organizational shifts required to accomplish that." —Raymond Mingst, creative director
More Work from These Women, Plus Cheaper Rehearsal Space
"More ballets from Lauren Lovette, Gemma Bond and Gianna Reisen. More affordable rehearsal space in NYC (but elsewhere, too). More kindness, not just to our fellow dancers and dancemakers but to ourselves." —Courtney Escoyne, assistant editor
Musicals with Original Stories, Plus More Positivity Onstage
"I'd love to see some fresh, completely new stories on Broadway next season. Songbook musicals and film-to-theater projects can be fun, but getting swept up by something totally original is exhilarating. I'd also like to see more art that uplifts audiences and performers alike, by celebrating the differences and similarities that make the dance community—and the world—a rich place." —Madeline Schrock, managing editor
Policies That Advocate for Art
A protest in Phoenix. Photo by Einar E Kvaran.
"Federal threats of decreased funding for the arts, changes in tax and health-care policies, and limits on access to information suggest that 2018 could be a scary year for dancemakers. I wish for state and local policies that push back and advocate for artists, and for solidarity amongst the dance community." —Lauren Wingenroth, assistant editor
More High Fashion Onstage
"I would love to see more collaborations between dance and fashion. New York City Ballet and Paris Opéra Ballet worked with some really cool designers this past year—NYCB with Off-White's Virgil Abloh and POB with Balmain's Olivier Rousteing—and I think it's a fun way for both sides to reach new audiences. I'd love to see this expand to more companies and include younger/up-and-coming designers." —Marissa DeSantis, assistant editor
Grants for Newer Artists, Plus Dance That Addresses Cultural Issues
"I want to see more grant opportunities for newer artists. We know about the MacArthur Fellows Program, MAP Fund and Doris Duke Charitable Foundation, but those are for artists who are already very much established. I also would like to see more crossover between dance and cultural issues (harassment, bias in dance criticism, etc). Certain projects like Wise Fruit and Gibney Community Action are doing a great job of this, and I think more organizations could do the same." —Kelsey Grills, assistant editor audience engagement
Here is my list of favorites from this year, some of them with video clips embedded. I've also added "lingering thoughts" about certain situations in the dance world. As usual, my choices are limited by what I have actually seen. Most of the following are world premieres.
Best Choreography
• Andrea Miller's Stone Skipping in the Egyptian room at the Temple of Dendur at the Metropolitan Museum of Art: Ancient and ultra-modern at once, gaga-initiated grapplings, telling many stories of people in struggle and solidarity. The group sequence (with her company Gallim plus dancers from Juilliard) from lying on the floor with pelvis bobbing to standing, to swaying, to skipping wildly about was transcendent.
I'm a transgender ballet dancer (male to female) who desperately wants to perform in a professional company. I haven't come out about my gender because I'm afraid it will hurt my career. Yet it feels wrong to do male variations and have my teachers tell me to be more masculine. What can I do?
—Anonymous
A schoolgirl's ballet recital, prancing circus horses, a Fred-and-Ginger ballroom homage, an aerial duet, even sheets flapping on laundry lines—in the new movie musical The Greatest Showman, Ashley Wallen choreographs them all, in service to a big, fanciful story based on the ups and downs of legendary 19th-century impresario P.T. Barnum. With Hugh Jackman, Michelle Williams, Zac Efron and Zendaya starring and dancing, songs by the Oscar- and Tony-winning composers Benj Pasek and Justin Paul, and a huge ensemble that includes "18 amazing dancers," conjoined twins, a man with three legs, and Barnum's other assorted sideshow attractions, Wallen calls it "a dream come true."
Erica Lall credits her tap dancing for the musical sensitivity of her American Ballet Theatre performances. From a wili in Giselle ("I love petit allégro," she says) to a soloist in Marcelo Gomes' contemporary AfterEffect, Lall deftly accents a striking range of choreography. Precise and expressive, she floats on the music, never overstressing the beat. As a Porcelain Princess in Alexei Ratmansky's staging of Aurora's Wedding last spring, she mastered the variation's minute, detailed movements and relentless pointework with a delicate, doll-like charm.
As a kid, I often had trouble getting any words out the way I really wanted to. I developed a fantasy where I could find each character from each story I read within myself, and use them to communicate. I was always "Evan," but embodying different characters broadened the way I could connect with people. I felt that each character was like an instrument and that communicating effectively required the whole orchestra.
Then, when I was 8, I saw John Cranko's Onegin. I hadn't known that dance could develop characters in a way that would resonate so strongly. It was the first ballet that made me want to dive into this life of expressing the human condition through the body. The role of Onegin ended up following me through my career, and it taught me to rely on my humanness.
By now, you're probably as obsessed with the artists on our 2018 "25 to Watch" list as we are. But how do we decide who makes it? One answer is: carefully. Another: It's a long, long process.
This fall, English National Ballet wunderkind Cesar Corrales graced the cover of our sister publication, Pointe, and spoke about searching for new ways to grow at ENB. Yet today ENB announced that after three years with the company, Corrales has decided to leave to join The Royal Ballet as a first soloist.
Corrales rose swiftly through the ranks at ENB; he was promoted to principal this past summer at just 20 years old. He was best known for his highly charismatic performances which inflected roles such as Ali in Le Corsaire, Mercutio in Romeo & Juliet and Hilarion in Akram Khan's 2016 re-imagining of Giselle.
Read the full story at pointemagazine.com.
Freelancing is more common than ever. So why is it that, as the market shifts to favor freelance dancers, we do not pay them enough to subsist on their art?
In Dance Magazine's August interview with four successful freelance dancers, not one reported making enough from the industry to cover their expenses. Most freelancers get by through living with family or taking on a side hustle—sometimes both.
You're standing in the wings, moments from entering the stage. You've done your planks to warm up your core, pliés to feel centered and dynamic stretches to loosen up. But your mind won't stop racing through all the ways your performance could go wrong.
Sport science strategies can get you in the right headspace. Photo by Thinkstock
Ideally, a warm-up should be more than just a physical preparation to dance. Because if you want to unlock your full potential, you need to get in the right headspace. "Your mentality is going to dictate which version of you comes out on any given day," says performance psychologist Dr. Jonathan Fader, who serves as director of mental conditioning for the New York Giants football team. These top strategies from the sports world can help you reach the state of mind that will serve you best.
If you're like us, your holiday shopping list still has a few unchecked boxes. Maybe you've been busy with Nutcracker shows, maybe you're still searching for the perfect gift for that special dancer in your life. Whatever your excuse, these ideas are sure to delight every dancer or dance-lover on your list. The best part? They're all Amazon Prime eligible.
A Body of Work: Dancing to the Edge and Back, by David Hallberg, $18.30
American Ballet Theatre principal David Hallberg shares his often-trying journey to become one of the most revered classicists dancing today in this raw memoir. He writes about what it's like to almost give up on your dreams but to persevere—required reading for any aspiring dancer.