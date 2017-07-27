Fresh off his striking Nike ad campaign (and his Dance Magazine cover), American Ballet Theatre's prodigal principal has another high-profile collaboration up his sleeve. And this one is, shall we say, dazzling.

Yep, it's with luxury jewelry line Tiffany & Co, and Hallberg is among the star-studded ranks of Zoe Kravitz, Janelle Monae and Elle Fanning for the fall campaign.

The campaign's slogan? "There's Only One." And boy, are they right that Hallberg is in a league of his own.