Did You Catch This Dancer's Pirouettes In Black Panther?
There are many reasons why fans are loving the groundbreaking film Black Panther, but here's one more for dance fans: two of the eight female warriors protecting Wakanda and King T'Challa are dancers.
Zola Williams and Marija Abney are both former The Lion King ensemble dancers, and Abney was also part of the original Broadway cast of After Midnight. The rest of the bald, badass female warriors—known as the Dora Milaje—are stuntwomen and martial artists.
"The director, Ryan Coogler, was having trouble finding actors to fulfill the physical requirements needed for a Dora Milaje," says Abney. When she got the audition invite, she immediately knew she wanted to be one of those women. "I already feel like a warrior on the streets of New York City every day," she says. "I felt confident with the physicality of the role, I'm an aggressive dancer—one of the few dancers I know that does pull-ups in the gym!"
Abney gave Dance Magazine a behind-the-scenes look at becoming a Dora Milaje.
What the Audition Was Like
"We worked with the stunt team learning punches and kicks, and then had to work with the bow staff to see how we would handle the weapon. The director wanted to see our skills as dancers, but also needed to make sure we wouldn't soften the movement so it no longer looked like realistic fighting."
Marija Abney. Photo by Justin Patterson, courtesy Abney
How Her Dance Background Helped Her Learn Fight Choreography
"We spent a majority of training with the bow staff. It was like ballet, how exact each angle had to be. We would learn one angle and then literally do it 100 times, then the second angle, then put them together—for eight hours a day. We had to build musculature to support the movements because during filming you have no idea how many times you'll repeat a sequence.
"We were each able to infuse our individual style into fight scenes. I actually did pirouettes with my staff and spun on my knees. Working with the men for the battle scene was like improv partnering; we got to build a movement vocabulary with our partners, which was thrilling for me."
Going Completely Bald
"Each department—wardrobe, hair, makeup—did so much research, so we gained an understanding of why we wore what we wore, we learned the oral history. The baldness solidified us an army.
"I originally shaved my head in 2011 because I wanted to know that my femininity had nothing to do with my hair. I was able to support the other women through the process; it was a big adjustment for them. We had our heads shaved clean every morning! But walking around downtown Atlanta with 8 bald women was amazing, people always told us how beautiful we were."
The Dora Milaje. Photo via Marvel Studios
Wait, Is Wakanda In Atlanta?
"All of our scenes as Dora were filmed in Atlanta. They built a massive, four-story waterfall for the Challenge-Day scenes. The battle scene took place on a beautiful farm outside of Atlanta."
On That Stunning Purple Carpet Premiere Look
"I made my own jewelry, did my own makeup, no publicist or stylist. The dress was a vintage piece I found over a year ago (I can't shop under pressure). I was saving it for a special occasion."
Abney's purple carpet look, photo via Facebook
Being Part of Such a Huge Success
"I knew I was part of something monumental for black culture and for women, but I'm just now starting to glimpse the true impact this film will have on the next generation. I posted a picture on social media of a group of little black and brown girls in Detroit, all dressed as Dora Milaje. I love that they were able to see women that look like them, who are strong and well spoken, seeing that they can be represented. It is so empowering."
Abney at top right. Photo via Marvel Studios
Look for Abney and the other Dora Milaje in Marvel's upcoming Avengers: Infinity War (releases April 27). And with Black Panther already crossing $1 billion in box office sales this weekend, we'll definitely be seeing more of the dancer warriors in BP sequels.
In a windowless subterranean studio under the New York State Theater, I pulled back an imaginary arrow and let it fly.
"Good!" said ballet master Tommy Abbott. "I think you're ready. Tomorrow you rehearse with Mr. Robbins."
I was slated to play Cupid in Jerome Robbins' compilation of fairy tales called Mother Goose. It was a role given to the tiniest boy who could follow directions at the School of American Ballet. In 1976, that was me.
The following day, I reported to a much larger windowless studio on the fifth floor known as the main hall. The room was bristling with excitement and nervousness. About half of the dancers from New York City Ballet were on hand, plus a coterie of bustling ballet masters and Mr. Robbins. Tommy tucked me and two other boys in a corner. My first rehearsal with the legendary choreographer was underway.
We're no strangers to Spike Jonze's delightfully dancy ads. But the brilliant director's newest video, a promotion for Apple's HomePod, could be his best yet—in no small part because it features the impressive dance skills of the equally brilliant FKA twigs.
(Fun fact: twigs was a backup dancer for the likes of Kylie Minogue and Jessie J before she became a musical sensation in her own right. She is LEGIT.)
For many dancers, a "warmup" consists of sitting on the floor stretching their legs in various positions. But this strategy only reduces your muscles' ability to work properly—it negatively affects your strength, endurance, balance and speed for up to an hour.
Save your flexibility training for the end of the day. Instead, follow a warmup that will actually help prevent injury and improve your body's performance.
According to the International Association of Dance Medicine and Science, a smart warmup has four parts: "a gentle pulse-raising section, a joint mobilization section, a muscle lengthening section and a strength/balance building section."
It had the makings of great satire. Three male dancers wrapped up in several layers of dripping cellophane, set against a background of vibrant pink. Above them was the headline FEMMES. Below was a blurb outlining Les Grands Ballets Canadiens' concept: an evening of ballet on the theme of "Woman," which would be part of the larger 2018/19 season billed as "an ode to woman."
The punchline: the triple bill would be choreographed entirely by men, and out of the eight choreographers on the season program, only one would be female.
It's been a while since we checked in on Lin-Manuel Miranda, who at this point really needs no introduction. Today marks the 10-year anniversary of the Broadway debut of In the Heights, Miranda's first big hit that laid the groundwork for him to revolutionize the Great White Way with Hamilton.
But aside from that, he's had a pretty insane couple of weeks, even by Miranda standards. Here's what you might have missed.
To give your performance look an instant boost, swipe on one of these shimmering highlighters as the finishing touch to your makeup routine. Made in a range of pearlescent colors from frosty lavenders and pinks to rich golds and bronzes, there's a highlighter to complement every role. Apply the product to the high points of your face (cheekbones, bridge of the nose and cupid's bow) for maximum impact under the stage lights. For more glow when using a powder, spritz your brush (or BeautyBlender) with a face mist first to create a super-pigmented finish they'll see from the fourth ring.
The sudden end to Buffalo, New York–based LehrerDance—the city's lone professional touring dance company—recently came as a shock to many. Rumblings of the company's demise began when their website and Facebook page were taken down. Shortly after, on February 21, Buffalo's news media began reporting that the company has ceased operations.
Raise your hand if you've ever walked out of the studio with just one thought on your mind: a big, juicy cheeseburger. But raise your other hand if instead of getting that burger, you opted for a hearty salad or stir-fry.
While dancers need to fuel their bodies with nutrient-dense meals and snacks, plenty of foods get an unfair bad rap. "The diet culture in this country vilifies various food groups as being bad while championing others as good," says Kelly Hogan, MS, RD, CDN, clinical nutrition and wellness manager at the Dubin Breast Center at Mount Sinai Hospital in New York City. "But black-and-white thinking like that has no place when it comes to food."
Some foods have less nutrition than others, admits Hogan, but if you're eating what you crave and honoring your hunger and fullness cues, she says you'll probably get the variety of nutrients your body needs. Here are seven foods that can have a place on your plate—guilt-free.
Last week in a piece I wrote about the drama at English National Ballet, I pointed out that many of the accusations against artistic director Tamara Rojo—screaming at dancers, giving them the silent treatment, taking away roles without explanation—were, unfortunately, pretty standard practice in the ballet world:
If it's a conversation we're going to have, we can't only point the finger at ENB.
The line provoked a pretty strong response. Professional dancers, students and administrators reached out to me, making it clear that it's a conversation they want to have. Several shared their personal stories of experiencing abusive behavior.
Christopher Hampson, artistic director of the Scottish Ballet, wrote his thoughts about the issue on his company's website on Monday:
It came as a big surprise last fall to learn that Lincoln Center Festival would cease to exist, effectively immediately. The announcement came on the heels of a summer featuring one of the festival's biggest triumphs: four days of performances in which Paris Opéra Ballet, Bolshoi Ballet and New York City Ballet danced Balanchine's Jewels side by side. What other New York institution could pull off such a thing?