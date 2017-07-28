The best day of the year is finally upon us—National Dance Day is tomorrow!

In case you've been living under a rock and haven't celebrated NDD before, it's an annual event established by Nigel Lythgoe and the Dizzy Feet Foundation where dancers and non-dancers across the country are encouraged to get movin'.

And there's lots of ways to celebrate. Los Angeles and Washington, DC are both hosting huge events, where participants can take dance classes, watch performances and rub elbows with "So You Think You Can Dance" stars. If you're located elsewhere, there's probably an event near you: check out all the events here, or organize your own!

Wherever you are, learning the official NDD routine is a must-do. Record yourself performing the dance, and you could win a private dance class with L.A. cool girl Jade Chynoweth (who demonstrates the choreo for you below!).

And we're thrilled to see that NDD has included an adaptive version of the choreography this year, as well as tips to ensure that people of all physical abilities can participate.