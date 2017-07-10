Choreography's Constantly Shifting Role on Broadway
I first got hooked on Broadway musicals as a preteen at Gypsy, with its tapping moppets, gyrating burlesque queens and Tulsa, the dancing heartthrob. I've been going ever since, but Dance Magazine has been at it even longer.
The 1926-27 Broadway season was just ending when DM began publication, and of its 200-plus shows, dozens were new musicals. One, a Ziegfeld revue called No Foolin', listed more than 80 performers. Such huge ensembles of dancers and singers were common, whether in revues, operettas or musical comedies.
And why not? The '20s were roaring, and Broadway was flush. But that wasn't the only difference between then and now. Dance in the theater was only tangentially related to a show's content. It was window dressing—however extravagant, it remained mere entertainment.
But just look at who was providing it! Fred and Adele Astaire had become the toast of the town two years earlier in Lady, Be Good! Its "musical staging" was credited to Sammy Lee, whose six shows in DM''s inaugural season included Oh, Kay!, with "Fidgety Feet" and "Clap Yo' Hands," and A Night in Paris, the second Broadway outing for a young dancer named Ray Bolger, who would gain lasting renown in The Wizard of Oz. (In 1932, his rubber-legged hoofing was on the opening-night bill of Radio City Music Hall, along with the Roxyettes and Martha Graham.)
Ray BolgerCourtesy of DM Archives
The Cocoanuts featured not just the Marx Brothers but famed ballroom dancers the De Marcos. They went to Hollywood, along with stage luminaries like Eleanor Powell, Bill "Bojangles" Robinson and Busby Berkeley, who'd been "arranging" dances.
But "choreography" was making inroads. In 1926 Berkeley was credited as choreographer on The Wild Rose, an operetta set in Monte Carlo; George Balanchine weighed in in 1936 with On Your Toes. "Slaughter on Tenth Avenue" made dance a channel for detailed storytelling, and the choreographic milestones that followed brought us to this season's Bandstand, in which Andy Blankenbuehler evokes the psychological burdens of its World War II veterans with heartbreaking battle choreography.
Earlier, in 1927, Show Boat had already proven that musicals could tackle serious social issues while providing glorious song and dance—with hardworking Sammy Lee choreographing; Agnes de Mille fused dance with the plot and invented the dream ballet in 1943 for Oklahoma!; Jerome Robbins made standard dance breaks look old-fashioned in 1957, with the nonstop choreography of West Side Story.
At that point, stardom could still attach itself to Broadway dancers. Chita Rivera joined Gene Kelly and Gwen Verdon as a household name. Fame and fortune were by no means certain—Katharine Sergava's star performance as the first Laurey in Oklahoma!''s dream ballet landed her on DM's cover, but she disappeared after only two more Broadway shows (though The New York Times gave her an extra 15 minutes in 2003 by erroneously reporting that she had died). But celebrity status was still possible.
Gwen Verdon Courtesy of DM Archives
However, as times changed, Broadway musicals tried to keep up. Spectacular pop operas like Les Misérables and The Phantom of the Opera were too bulky to move much. And director Harold Prince and composer Stephen Sondheim were pioneering a new kind of show that delved into serious material that didn't necessarily accommodate the featured dances that had become de rigueur in musical comedy.
Still, the first of their collaborations, Company, in 1970, had "musical staging" by one Michael Bennett, and featured a chorus dancer named Donna McKechnie. You know the rest. Along with other Broadway gypsies, McKechnie took part in the all-night conversations and workshops that in 1975 became A Chorus Line.
It changed how musicals were created, the definition of a hit, the look of Broadway ensembles and the way dance was perceived. "It really exposed what it means to be a dancer, what drives one to become a dancer," says Nikki Feirt Atkins, founder and producing artistic director of American Dance Machine for the 21st Century, which reconstructs and performs significant work by theater choreographers like Jack Cole, Bob Fosse and Gower Champion.
But in glorifying ensembles, A Chorus Line changed the terms of Broadway stardom. Shows no longer produce marquee dancers, and it's not just because AIDS robbed the theater of so much artistry. Apart from McKechnie and Tommy Tune, whose breakout role was in Bennett's Seesaw, dancers have not become above-the-title performers.
Savion Glover is an exception, because musicals like Bring in 'Da Noise, Bring in 'Da Funk were built around his talent. Atkins points out that Robert Fairchild's stunning work in Christopher Wheeldon's An American in Paris did not bring him the super stardom he might have achieved in another era.
Josh Groban and the cast of Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812Chad Batka, courtesy of Matt Ross PR
Lately the focus has been on ensembles, and choreographers like Wheeldon, pushing and pulling at the musical's boundaries. Susan Stroman's Contact and Twyla Tharp's Movin' Out made dance the main narrative vehicle; for this season's Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812, Sam Pinkleton's split-level choreography surrounds the audience and sends the ensemble on a taxing, exhilarating marathon of movement that would shock—and probably thrill—Ziegfeld. Here come the next 90 years!
As Wendy Perron wrote in our July issue, "Any new work coming from the Bolshoi Ballet is big news." So naturally, the news that the premiere of its highly anticipated new ballet will not happen as scheduled is even bigger. The Bolshoi announced on its website Saturday that performances of Nureyev, set to begin tomorrow (Tuesday, July 11) in Moscow, will be replaced with Don Quixote. Today, the theatre held a press conference at which it was clarified that the ballet had not been canceled, but postponed until May 2018. The official reason given: The ballet is not yet ready.
The announcement appeared on the Bolshoi website Saturday.
Of course, not everyone is buying it.
Even the most veteran of performers can suffer from nerves before hitting the stage. While most of us feel most at home in front of a crowd once we're there, sometimes the wait to go on can be uneasy.
Breathing with intention is a simple way to calm this stage fright. According to Psychology Today, deep breathing, specifically through the diaphragm, can activate the vagus nerve, and trigger the "relaxation response" of your parasympathetic nervous system and lessen anger, anxiety, stress and even inflammation.
Last month, a fire engulfed a London apartment building, killing at least 80 residents and leaving many more without a home or any belongings.
But the London dance community isn't staying idle while their neighbors face tragedy. A just-announced gala is bringing together some of the city's biggest stars to raise money for the Grenfell Fire victims.
Akram Khan will be performing a solo at the gala. PC Vassilis K. Makris
The Gala for Grenfell, spearheaded by choreographer and director Arlene Phillips, will feature dancers from every corner of London's dance scene—plus a few appearances from the international dance community. The Royal Ballet, Matthew Bourne's New Adventures, The Mariinsky Ballet, Ballet Black and Akram Khan are just a few highlights from the list.
Tickets are now on sale for the gala, which will take place on July 30 at the Adelphi Theatre in London. Donations can also be made here. All proceeds will go to the Kensington & Chelsea Foundation to support victims of the fire.
American Ballet Theatre just announced its much-anticipated promotions, and artistic director Kevin McKenzie couldn't have picked more deserving dancers. Soloists Sarah Lane, Christine Shevchenko and Devon Teuscher have been promoted to principal, and Calvin Royal III has been promoted to soloist.
Dance Magazine has been writing about fitness and nutrition for dancers since before the phrase dance medicine existed. For our 90th anniversary, we took a look through our archives to find out how we've advised readers through the years. It turns out, some of our health coverage stands the test of time better than others.
Lurking on dancers' social media pages, among the video clips of superhuman pirouettes and the photos that immortalize them above the stage in grand jeté or crouched on a windowsill wearing lingerie, pointe shoes and a sultry expression, is the occasional political post.
It's hard not to have a political opinion in the age of Trump. And on social media, opinions are easy to express. We might have to thumb the history book all the way back to Abraham Lincoln to find a more polarizing president (alas, the two leaders' similarities decisively end there).
It makes perfect sense that Só Dança would team up with New York City Ballet principal Sara Mearns for a brand new collection—after all, she spends most of her day in a leotard and tights. "I love the materials and quality of Só Dança's products, so when they asked if I was interested in designing my own, I immediately said 'yes'," Mearns says.
Between her performances at the Saratoga Performing Arts Center with NYCB and rehearsals for Matthew Bourne's production of The Red Shoes, Mearns is spending her downtime researching materials and designing leotards and warm-ups. "The hardest part is narrowing down what is necessary—what's just fashionable and what's truly needed," she says. "I am going for durability, performing enhancement and warmth over fashion right now. I of course want the product to look good, but that's not my main objective with these particular warm-up designs," she says.
To celebrate our 90th anniversary, we excavated some of our favorite hidden gems from the DM Archives—images that capture a few of the moments in time we've documented over the decades.