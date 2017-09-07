Introducing "What Wendy's Watching," The Newest Video Series from Dance Magazine
Dance Magazine introduces a new way to get to know dance in New York City.
Every week we'll explore a different dance venue with editor at large Wendy Perron, where she'll give us an insider look at the performances she's seen or is about to see. We start out with the DanceNow series, which shows 40 dance artists over four nights at Joe's Pub—each piece only five minutes long.
Welcome to what promises to be a fun, insightful look at the diversity of dance in the five boroughs.
It's time! You submitted your nominations for the most memorable dance you saw this year. We narrowed down our favorites, and now it's up to you to decide what will make it into our December issue.
Voting will be open until September 25th. Only one submission per person will be counted.
Last week for "So You Think You Can Dance," Travis Wall choreographed a routine to Nina Simone's "Strange Fruit." It had beautiful dancers, liquid movement and subtle lighting. The concept no doubt had good intentions. But the execution was troublesome.
My complicated relationship with "So You Think You Can Dance" will never cease. I was in the second row when the "SYTYCD" Season 2 tour hit my city; I've taken class from Season 1 winner Nick Lazzarini; I saved Melanie and Marco's duets to my "Favorites" on YouTube.
The show creates opportunities for dancers and choreographers, yet consistently holds the artistic integrity of dance to such a low standard. The nature of this competitive dance show is quick-paced, where choreographers set several dances on performers in one week or less. The repercussions of this learn-dance-eliminate cycle are such that the process, research and discussion of the dance—namely the work in spotlight—are condensed into a week.
If you love James Whiteside as much as we do, allow us to further fuel your obsession. The ABT principal announced via Instagram that his latest project will be playing the Beast (post-transformation, obv) and choreographing an upcoming extra with Disney Japan's Beauty and the Beast DVD release. While we're still awaiting all of the details, judging from the stunning picture Whiteside posted with Boston Ballet principal Misa Kuranaga—who will be dancing Belle—it looks like the duo will be recreating the film's ballroom scene.
Back in May at our photo shoot for Dance Magazine's 90th-anniversary issue, we fell in love with Michelle Dorrance all over again. We've known for years that she's obviously gifted, but our jaws still dropped as she improvised on set, rattling off playful but rigorous strings of tap genius with the utmost ease. Now, she's got us drooling once more.
In the September 1982 issue of Dance Magazine, we reported on Tommy Tune's unexpected role change from dancer to director. The then 43-year-old Tune confessed his struggle to make a living as a performer after his claim-to-fame performance in Seesaw (1973), and how his shift to directing got him back on his feet. His 1982 musical Nine won five Tony Awards and was one of the hottest Broadway shows of the '80s. Though Tune admitted that he would always choose performing over directing, he added, "We should know that it's not always a straight line from here to there...it's the squiggles in life that make it interesting. Don't you think?" Tune received a Tony Award for Lifetime Achievement in the Theatre in 2015 and is touring with Chita Rivera in Chita and Tune: Just in Time, beginning this month.
On the cusp of a new performance season, our calendars are chock full with shows we're dying to see. But it can be hard to know where to start with a season filled to bursting with promising premieres, tours and revivals. We've picked 12 shows that should definitely be on your radar.
There may be six musicians playing right behind her, but in "Evolution of Tap Dance," a viral video from music group Postmodern Jukebox, tap dancer Sarah Reich is clearly the bandleader. Her transitions are seamless as she guides the band from a sultry, understated rendition of the bossa nova classic "Wave" to a hard-hitting tribute to Mark Ronson and Bruno Mars' "Uptown Funk." It's the perfect role for a budding choreographer exploring how tap can become an integral part of popular music.
The 28-year-old not only wants to help earn tap more recognition as percussive music, but also use that music to get more people excited about tap as an art form. "I want to continue to bring tap into mass media with great respect and quality," she says, focusing on "reprogramming the minds of the general public on their perception of tap dance."
We always figured that stretching made us more flexible by loosening up our muscles and joints. Some of us, ahem, might have even tried to fall asleep in our middle splits to get our stubbornly stiff inner thighs to let go.
But it turns out that might not actually be how stretching works.
A new review published in the Scandinavian Journal of Science & Medicine in Sports suggests that increased flexibility actually comes from your brain growing more used to the tension.