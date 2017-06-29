It's summer, it's almost the weekend, it's the afternoon—if ever there were a moment for a dance video break, this is it. So, what are you in the mood for?

Something quick and fun?

American Ballet Theatre principal James Whiteside and soloist Cassandra Trenary took a break from ABT's spring season to film this short preview of their guest appearance at Lincoln Center's Midsummer Night Swing tomorrow night. We love seeing Trenary (literally) let her hair down.

Something haunting?

Batsheva dancer Bobbi Jene Smith, Radiohead, eerie abandoned house, sensual yet strange choreography, exquisite cinematography—what more could you want? Adi Halfin's latest dance vid is guaranteed to make you catch your breath.

How about the silliest throwback ever?

Vladimir Malakhov, impersonating Sylvie Guillem, gets flowers from Sylvie Guillem. If this doesn't make you laugh, nothing will. (Bonus points to anyone who can explain how and why this happened.)