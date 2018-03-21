- The Latest
Why ABT-Star-Turned-Actress Irina Dvorovenko Likes Playing Real People over Princesses
Whether playing a saucy soubrette or an imperious swan, Irina Dvorovenko was always a formidable presence on the American Ballet Theatre stage. Since her 2013 retirement at 39, after 16 seasons, she's been bringing that intensity to an acting career in roles ranging from, well, Russian ballerinas to the Soviet-era newcomer she plays in the FX spy series "The Americans."
We caught up with her after tech rehearsal for the Encores! presentation of the musical Grand Hotel, directed and choreographed by Josh Rhodes and running March 21–25 at New York City Center. It's another tempestuous ballerina role for Dvorovenko—Elizaveta Grushinskaya, on her seventh farewell tour, resentfully checks into the Berlin hostelry of the title with her entourage, only to fall for a handsome young baron and sing "Bonjour, Amour."
Dvorovenko (left), as Evgheniya Morozov, and Keri Russell in "The Americans." Photo FX Networks.
Was it always your plan to move from ballet to acting?
All my life I've been acting, living through each character onstage. So I enjoyed this very, very much—for myself, in my head. The year of my retirement, I auditioned for On Your Toes, also for Encores! at City Center. One hour after the audition, I got the mail—"You got the part." It was the first time I opened my mouth onstage and started to acknowledge my voice. And people enjoyed me speaking out, performing, dancing and talking. That was really a great feeling for me. After that, little by little, I got the Broadway bug.
In On Your Toes, Dvorovenko played Vera Baronova, the Russian ballerina who dances the famous "Slaughter on Tenth Avenue." Photo by Joan Marcus, Courtesy New York City Center.
What elements from ballet go into your acting performances? How is theater the same, and how is it different?
Dancing a character onstage, you need to have very strong charisma and stage presence. You give really all your energy for the spotlight, to hold the attention onstage. That's very, very important for every art form—singer, dancer and just actor in a play. So this is pretty much the same.
Dvorovenko with James Snyder in Grand Hotel. Photo by Joan Marcus, Courtesy New York City Center.
But compared to dancing, acting is much less painful physically, and of course it's not super exhausting. It's more pleasurable and satisfying just to be onstage and be a human being, not a princess but a real person—a woman acting and moving without restriction. In a ballet, you need to hold the line, control the position, the leg, the pointes—too many concerns in a ballet. When you're stage-acting, it isn't as stressful.
What about singing? In Grand Hotel, you have that big solo number.
I was working with Susan Stroman on the lab of The Beast in the Jungle, and someone kept calling and calling. When I picked it up, it was the casting director for City Center. He said, "Irina, we're doing an Encore with Grand Hotel, with a wonderful, beautiful starring role for you. Can you sing?"
I was like, "I dunno. I may try." He wanted me to prepare "Bonjour, Amour," and he said, "I give you a coach, you practice, and when you are ready, you audition. Then we'll see." And I said, "Sure, why not?" I never sang in my life—my natural voice is very low. But they found the right key for the song, and I was able to manage. Now it's a new chapter of my life.
How do you juggle being a mom to your daughter, running ballet intensives with your husband Maxim and an acting career?
I'm also a designer, designing a collection with my husband for Bloch. We're doing booties, sweatpants, jackets, sweats, unitards, jumpsuits, so that's another side. In this country, when you stop dancing, you're not gonna receive the pension, you're not gonna have the apartment and you're not gonna have the insurance. So you need to be creative and move in a couple of different directions to be secure, especially if you have a family. It's an enormous responsibility.
And acting is just something I really, really desire. I started from scratch—I didn't have any talking experience, and it's not my language, so it's much harder. With me having an accent, it's not easy for me to get roles. So step by step I'm trying. And it's really what's exciting me—it's an absolutely fantastic feeling, and I want to do more. I'm always hungry, looking for more and more.
When Andrew Montgomery first saw the Las Vegas hit Le Rêve - The Dream 10 years ago, he knew he had to be a part of the show one day. Eight years later, he auditioned, and made it to the last round of cuts. On his way home, still waiting to hear whether he'd been cast, he was in a motorcycle accident that ended up costing him half his leg.
But Montgomery's story doesn't end the way you might think. Today, he's a cast member of Le Rêve, where he does acrobatics and aerial work, swims (yes, the show takes places in and around a large pool) and dances, all with his prosthetic leg.
Camille A. Brown is on an impressive streak: In October, the Ford Foundation named her an Art of Change fellow. In November, she won an AUDELCO ("Viv") Award for her choreography in the musical Bella: An American Tall Tale. On December 1, her Camille A. Brown & Dancers made its debut at the Kennedy Center, and two days later she was back in New York City to see her choreography in the opening of Broadway's Once on This Island. Weeks later, it was announced that she was choreographing NBC's live television musical Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert, to air on April 1.
An extraordinarily private person, few knew that during this time Brown was in the midst of a health crisis. It started with an upset stomach while performing with her company on tour last summer.
"I was drinking ginger ale, thinking that I would feel better," she says. Finally, the pain became so acute that she went to the emergency room in Mississippi. Her appendix had burst. "Until then, I didn't know it was serious," she says. "I'm a dancer—aches and pains don't keep you from work."
Last week in a piece I wrote about the drama at English National Ballet, I pointed out that many of the accusations against artistic director Tamara Rojo—screaming at dancers, giving them the silent treatment, taking away roles without explanation—were, unfortunately, pretty standard practice in the ballet world:
If it's a conversation we're going to have, we can't only point the finger at ENB.
The line provoked a pretty strong response. Professional dancers, students and administrators reached out to me, making it clear that it's a conversation they want to have. Several shared their personal stories of experiencing abusive behavior.
Christopher Hampson, artistic director of the Scottish Ballet, wrote his thoughts about the issue on his company's website on Monday:
When you spend as much time on the road as The Royal Ballet's Steven McRae, getting access to a proper gym can be a hassle. To stay fit, the Australian-born principal turns to calisthenics—the old-school art of developing aerobic ability and strength with little to no equipment.
"It's basically just using your own body weight," McRae explains. "In terms of partnering, I'm not going to dance with a ballerina who is bigger than me, so if I can sustain my own body weight, then in my head I should be fine."
A flock of polyamorous princes, a chorus of queer dying swans, a dominatrix witch: These are a few of the characters that populate the works of Katy Pyle, who, with her Brooklyn-based company Ballez, has been uprooting ballet's gender conventions since 2011.
Historically, ballet has not allowed for the expression of lesbian, transgender or gender-nonconforming identities. With Ballez, Pyle is reinventing the classical canon on more inclusive terms. Her work stems from a deep love of ballet and, at the same time, a frustration with its limits on acceptable body types and on the stories it traditionally tells.
The latest fitness fad has us literally buzzing. Vibrating tools—and exercise classes—promise added benefits to your typical workout and recovery routine, and they're only growing more popular.
Warning: These good vibrations don't come cheap.
My life is in complete chaos since my dance company disbanded. I have a day job, so money isn't the issue. It's the loss of my world that stings the most. What can I do?
—Lost Career, Washington, DC
Dance Theatre of Harlem is busy preparing for the company's Vision Gala on April 4. The works on the program, which takes place on the 50th anniversary of the assassination of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., reflect on the legacy of Dr. King and his impact on company founder Arthur Mitchell. Among them is the much-anticipated revival of legendary choreographer Geoffrey Holder's Dougla, which will include live music and dancers from Collage Dance Collective.
We stepped into the studio with Holder's wife Carmen de Lavallade and son Leo Holder to hear what it feels like to keep Holder's legacy alive and what de Lavallade thinks of the recent rise in kids standing up against the government—as she did not too long ago.
The encounter with man-eating female creatures in Jerome Robbins' The Cage never fails to shock audiences. As this tribe of insects initiates the newly-born Novice into their community and prepares her for the attack of the male Intruders, the ballet draws us into a world of survival and instinct.
This year celebrates the 100th anniversary of Jerome Robbins' birth, and a number of Robbins programs are celebrating his timeless repertoire. But it especially feels like a prime moment to experience The Cage again. Several companies are performing it: San Francisco Ballet begins performances on March 20, followed by the English National Ballet in April and New York City Ballet in May.
Why it matters: In this time of female empowerment—as women are supporting one another in vocalizing injustices, demanding fair treatment and pay, and advocating for future generations—The Cage's nest of dominant women have new significance.
Stephen Petronio brings a bracing season to New York City's Joyce Theater, where he has performed almost every year for 24 years . His work is exciting to the subscription audience as well as to many dance artists. He delves into movement invention at the same time as creating complex postmodern forms. The new work, Hardness 10, is his third collaboration with composer Nico Muhly. The costumes are by Patricia Field ARTFASHION, hand-painted by Iris Bonner/These Pink Lips. Petronio's work still practically defines the word contemporary.
Stephen Petronio Company also continues with its Bloodlines series. That's where he pays homage to landmark works of the past that have influenced his own edgy aesthetics. This season he's chosen Merce Cunningham's playful trio Signals (1970), which will be performed with live music from Composers Inside Electronics.
Completing the program is an excerpt from Petronio's Underland (2003), with music by Nick Cave. Video footage courtesy of Stephen Petronio Company, filmed by Blake Martin.