Former Dance Magazine Publisher Roslyne Stern Passes at 91
Roslyne Paige Stern (née Gross) passed away peacefully, if not willingly, at the age of 91 in her residence in Palo Alto, California on June 23, 2017. She was full of life until the end, hand in hand with her beloved husband of four decades, Robert Stern.
Roslyne was born in Chicago in 1926, to parents Clara and Benjamin Gross. Her parents, her brother, Leonard Gross, and her daughters, Elizabeth Paige and Sandra Weber, predeceased her. Her husband Robert, and her daughter and son-in-law, Barbara and Martin Kaplan, and granddaughter Meredith Dimon (Ron) survive her.
As Roslyne described her backstory: "I first got hooked on the arts at age 8 while watching a bad copy of a 16mm film of Cavalleri Rusticana—and then Jeanette McDonald and Nelson Eddy. It was my turn on and I wanted to sing. I never made the opera I loved so much. My wonderful teachers thought I should be The Merry Widow on Broadway and that did not happen either, but I did do some professional singing over the years until I lost my voice. Many years later, the movie Turning Point appeared just about the same time I had a great turning point in my own life.
In 1978, I left an advertising business I had spent 16 years building and began a learning experience beyond anything I might have dreamed. With it came relationships with wonderful people whom have enriched my life beyond measure. The dance world became part of my extended family."
Roslyne entered the University of Chicago at age 16. Her life experience included being a model, a singer, a businesswoman, a publisher, a philanthropist and a founding member of EMILY's List. She raised three daughters and two stepsons, and mentored countless young professional women over the years. She was publisher of Dance Magazine from 1985 until 1997.
About the preservation of dance, Ms. Stern said, "There is a separate reason to concentrate on preservation at this time when our social fabric is being torn on so many levels. The arts provide an essential structure of stability and continuity even as choreographers and dancers create new work. Good people—men and women, artists and audiences, teachers and students must stand and move together to resist extremists from every direction who would destroy."
Roslyne received awards from the Dance Library of Israel and The Dance Notation Bureau. But her true rewards came from the passion she felt at each performance, the pleasure of a good meal and the excellent conversation with those she called friends. Like most, she had her fair share of tragedy, but she picked herself up and grabbed life with a passion as best shown by some of her dear friends.
"Roslyne was …iconic."
"She was a force to be reckoned with right to the end and why should it be any different? Roslyne lived life well and pretty much on her terms but in a way that made her always entertaining to be with even if a little exasperating from time to time."
"When I think of Roslyne, I think of the kind and loving person who was always there to cheer me on at some of the best moments of my career."
"Roslyne was a force of nature, a bright, smart woman, ahead of her time."
We love you Roslyne. May your name be for a blessing!
This July marks Dance Magazine's 90th anniversary, and the milestone gave us the perfect excuse to do one of our favorite things: dive into our extensive archives of more than 1,000 covers.
We couldn't resist sharing just a few of the iconic and quirky images through the decades.
For countless dancemakers without their own space, there is no place to call home. Enter the new National Center for Choreography at The University of Akron. Its mission: to support the research and development of new dance by providing choreographers, dance companies, arts administrators and dance writers access to the world-class facilities in the University's Guzzetta Hall and other venues on campus. With seven dance studios, two black-box theaters and main-stage theaters of two different sizes, NCCAkron will provide a place for choreographers to explore the full potential of their creative process.
We love when singers team up with dancers for a music video—especially when it turns out to be as mesmerizing as Charlotte OC's "Medicine Man," featuring New York City Ballet principal Tiler Peck. Christopher Wheeldon completed the music video dream team, his choreography perfectly matching Charlotte OC's moody lyrics and music.
Believe it or not, dance fashion has not always been a thing. Rehearsal wear used to consist of a leotard, tights and legwarmers—that's it. But today, dancewear has exploded with the rise of athleisure, and rehearsals have become a place where dancers can show their individual style. Almost anything goes, from fun socks to running pants to beanies. Here's a look at how three iconic companies have evolved their rehearsal fashion over the years.
Postmodern legend Anna Halprin is 97(!) today, and, as luck would have it, her work is currently being celebrated in three major exhibitions around the world: