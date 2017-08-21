Amid all of the excitement over the solar eclipse, it might be easy to overlook that today also marks a very important anniversary. We'll give you a hint: It's a dance film with awesome music, a socially-conscious heroine and an iconic final dance sequence. Oh, and a watermelon.

That's right. Dirty Dancing came out 30 years ago today.

That's 30 years of this gorgeous moment that, face it, we've all convinced our male dancer friends to try with us in the pool at least once:

And of not putting Baby in the corner:

Oh, and of Patrick Swayze as the swoon-worthy Johnny Castle:

So whether you're an old fan or someone just discovering this classic, take a moment and watch Swayze and Jennifer Grey kill their final dance number. We promise you'll have the time of your life.