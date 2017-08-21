You Might Also Like
Happy Anniversary to the Dance Movie That's Never Gone Out of Style
Amid all of the excitement over the solar eclipse, it might be easy to overlook that today also marks a very important anniversary. We'll give you a hint: It's a dance film with awesome music, a socially-conscious heroine and an iconic final dance sequence. Oh, and a watermelon.
That's right. Dirty Dancing came out 30 years ago today.
That's 30 years of this gorgeous moment that, face it, we've all convinced our male dancer friends to try with us in the pool at least once:
And of not putting Baby in the corner:
Oh, and of Patrick Swayze as the swoon-worthy Johnny Castle:
So whether you're an old fan or someone just discovering this classic, take a moment and watch Swayze and Jennifer Grey kill their final dance number. We promise you'll have the time of your life.
Have you ever seen a performance and thought, "Wow, this was so good. Dance Magazine should really be writing about this!"? You're in luck.
We're collecting nominations for our annual Readers' Choice feature, and we need your help! We'll compile our favorite nominations, and then you'll vote on what should make it into our December issue. But for now, we want to hear about the most memorable dance you've seen so far in 2017.
American ballet dancer Joy Womack made major news in 2009 when she joined the Bolshoi Ballet at the age of 15. And she did it again a few years later when she quit, claiming the company's corruption had driven her away.
But today, you wouldn't guess that Womack's early career was so tumultuous. A principal at Moscow's Kremlin Ballet, she's an avid vlogger, a regular on the international circuit and an entrepreneur. We caught up with her for our "Spotlight" series:
Sofiane Sylve doesn't mince words. "If you are just going through the motions," she says to her trainee class at the San Francisco Ballet School, "we might as well stay home."
The veteran SFB principal is famed as much for her directness as for her exquisite technique, astonishing interpretive range and captivating stage presence. "I don't do average," she says in an interview at SFB headquarters, across a tree-lined street from the War Memorial Opera House. "If somebody has made the effort to come and sit in the audience, I'm going to give everything I have. There is no holding back."
These are among the first words Sylve has said to the press since she joined SFB as a principal in 2008. Defiant of the trend for self-promotion, she avoids interviews and social media. "I'm highly, highly private," says the French-born ballerina, who turns 41 this month. "I'd rather spend time in the studio."
Hubbard Street Dance Chicago enters its fifth decade with a new training program designed to propel young professionals toward careers in dance. The Hubbard Street Professional Program (nicknamed "HS Pro") provides a two-year postsecondary alternative to university dance programs.
We've known for a while now that New York City Ballet principal Tiler Peck can do anything. She tackles everything in the NYCB rep—from "Emeralds" to Aurora to Justin Peck—with precision and pizzazz. And, we recently found out that she's kinda an amazing tap dancer:
In the '90s, low-fat diets were as popular as boy bands. But by the early 2000s, the high-fat, high-protein Atkins and South Beach diets had people stocking up on steak and eggs. Now, avocado toast is arguably trendier than *NSYNC ever was, and fat is no longer thought of as a naughty f-word.
But there's still some skepticism around how necessary fats are in a well-rounded diet, particularly among dancers. Before you reach for that grass-fed double bacon cheeseburger, make sure you know the difference between rumors and reality.
Throughout the summer, we've been noticing beachside views and scenic waterfalls sprinkled in with all of the usual rehearsal and performance posts we see from ballet's biggest stars. But even while enjoying some sun and relaxation, dancers like Sara Mearns and Michaela DePrince prove that they never really take a break from ballet. Ahead, check out some of the cutest vacay pictures and videos our favorite dancers have been sharing this summer. Not only will they give you some future vacation inspo, they'll also have you itching to get back in the studio.
This fall, the University of Utah's School of Dance welcomes the first class of candidates to its newly reinstated Master of Fine Arts in Ballet program, currently the only ballet-specific MFA in the country. Geared toward those with professional ballet experience, it requires courses in pedagogy, choreography and scholarly inquiry. Melonie Murray, the director of graduate studies, says, "We want to support students in understanding ballet in a deeper way."