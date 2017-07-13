Happy Birthday, Anna Halprin!
Postmodern legend Anna Halprin is 97(!) today, and, as luck would have it, her work is currently being celebrated in three major exhibitions around the world:
"Radical Bodies: Anna Halprin, Simone Forti, Yvonne Rainer in California & New York, 1955–1973"
UCSB Dance Company performed Halprin's "Paper Dance" at a Radical Bodies Event at Kaye Playhouse. Photo Reiko Yanagi.
The exhibition, which moved from UC Santa Barbara to New York City in May, traces the impact of Halprin and two of her iconic students on the American postmodern dance scene. New York Public Library for the Performing Arts at Lincoln Center. Through Sept. 16.
documenta 14
Anna Halprin's Score for Male and Female Dance Rituals is on display at documenta 14. Photo by Mathias Völzke, Courtesy documenta 14.
Halprin's inclusion in the international contemporary art exhibition, which runs for 100 days every five years, emphasizes her collaborative work with her husband, architect Lawrence Halprin, and her impact on the San Francisco Bay Area, with scores for events dating back to the '60s on display. Athens, Greece, through July 16. Kassel, Germany, through Sept. 10.
Viva Arte Viva
Halprin's Planetary Dance. Photo by earthalive.com, via planetarydance.org.
The Venice Biennale's international arts exhibition will highlight Halprin's Planetary Dance, an annual community event for peace enacted all over the world that marked the opening of the exhibition on May 12 and had its 37th Bay Area iteration in June. Through Nov. 26.
When it comes to ballerinas at American Ballet Theatre, Ratmansky has naturally given juicy roles to his fellow Russians. But he has also given first cast to two scintillating women who just performed the leads in his latest ballet for ABT, Souvenir d'un lieu cher. Although he choreographed it for Dutch National Ballet in 2012, this mysterious little quartet to haunting music by Tchaikovsky found a new life at the Met last week.
Sarah Lane and Alban Lendorf in Souvenir, PC Gene Schiavone
Both Stella Abrera and Sarah Lane (who just got promoted to principal) are exquisite classical stylists with a particular poignancy
around the head/neck/shoulder area. But they also have very different personalities—and Ratmansky uses their differences in Souvenir.
In a competitive dance world where students train to conquer the next big thing, it can feel like historic modern techniques—from Graham to Horton to Cunningham—just aren't a priority. But the truth is, these styles are just as relevant today as when they were created.
University of Taipei students in José Limón's work. PC Yi-Chun Wu
In her many years of shooting top dancers and choreographers, photographer Rose Eichenbaum has not only captured their movement, but collected their stories and the guidance they have to offer other artists.
Now, Eichenbaum is releasing a coffee table book, Inside the Dancer's Art, filled with these artists' words of wisdom alongside their portraits. Here are a few of our favorites.
"So what do you do?"
This is the first question many of us ask when we're getting to know a new person—but it's one I've come to dread. When I tell people that I'm a dancer, occasionally I am met with enthusiasm and interest. But more often, I'm met with confusion, condescension or even hostility. "Oh, that's fun. I wish I could do something fun like that," a new acquaintance once said to me. She then proceeded to tell me about how difficult her job was and how hard she was working, making it clear that in her mind "fun" meant "easy." And if I had a dollar for every time a simple getting-to-know-you conversation has turned into a debate in which I've had to defend my career choice, maybe I could quit one of my other jobs.
Working in a smaller city as a choreographer and worried you're not getting the same opportunities you would in the Big Apple? We've been there and we hear you. But what if your little city can contain your choreographic dreams—and make them come true?
Winston-Salem, North Carolina–based Helen Simoneau, who has gained national and international recognition for her choreography, credits much of her success to being based in a smaller city: "You can shape your environment," she says, pointing out that there isn't as much competition for audiences and funding.
Three small dance companies offered me a job. The first wanted to give me good roles without pay until someone left. The second (which I took) pays, although the rep isn't as good and the studios are in a mall! The last was just a Nutcracker season in a nice company. Sadly, it feels like I "settled" for money rather than artistry. Did I make the right choice?
—Depressed Dancer, Midwest
When I'm asked why tap dance matters, why it's a worthy skill to learn, I usually come back to the same answer: freedom.
As a young girl, I found the freedom to be loud. To be brash. To be different than my family. Tap dancing allows me to express my artistic side, my creative side, my funny side, my rebellious side.
As Wendy Perron wrote in our July issue, "Any new work coming from the Bolshoi Ballet is big news." So naturally, the news that the premiere of its highly anticipated new ballet will not happen as scheduled is even bigger. The Bolshoi announced on its website Saturday that performances of Nureyev, set to begin tomorrow (Tuesday, July 11) in Moscow, will be replaced with Don Quixote. Today, the theatre held a press conference at which it was clarified that the ballet had not been canceled, but postponed until May 2018. The official reason given: The ballet is not yet ready.
The announcement appeared on the Bolshoi website Saturday.
Of course, not everyone is buying it.