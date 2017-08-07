As those of you on Twitter are no doubt aware, this weekend marked the second #Hamilversary, AKA the two-year anniversary of the opening of Hamilton on Broadway. And unless you've been living under a rock, you know that our resident Broadway columnist Sylviane Gold was downright prophetic when she wrote in our July 2015 issue, "the runaway off-Broadway hit of last season [is] now likely to repeat history on Broadway—and maybe make it."

Hamilton set a new record for Tony nominations (16), garnered Lin-Manuel Miranda a Pulitzer Prize and gained an unprecedented level of pop-culture recognition. Today, the show continues to dominate on Broadway and has opened a dual production in Chicago, while its first national tour just wrapped up its San Francisco performances. Meanwhile, a West End opening is expected this fall and a film adaptation is in the works. And along the way, Andy Blankenbuehler's choreography has set new standards for dance on Broadway.

Oh, and we're all just a little bit obsessed with it.

So to celebrate, here's a look back on a (very small) selection of our favorite Hamilton moments.

Our June 2016 Cover Shoot with the Ensemble

AKA: That time we decided we were going to fit 10 people onto the cover because each of these triple threats was too awesome not to include.

That One Time Andy Blankenbuehler Taught Some of His Award-Winning Choreo

Did some of us try this next to our desks? Maybe.

That Time They Staged a #Ham4Ham "West Wing" Scene in the White House

Because of course they did.

The Cast's Performance at the 2016 Tony Awards

This was arguably the reason that the 2016 Tony Awards was the highest-rated telecast in the history of the awards.

Andy Blankenbuehler and Lin-Manuel Miranda Treating Fans to an Epic #Ham4Ham Outside the Richard Rodgers

Yeah, we want to be in the room where it happens, too.

The Performance That Started it All

Happy Hamilversary!