Throughout the summer, we've been noticing beachside views and scenic waterfalls sprinkled in with all of the usual rehearsal and performance posts we see from ballet's biggest stars. But even while enjoying some sun and relaxation, dancers like Sara Mearns and Michaela DePrince prove that they never really take a break from ballet. Ahead, check out some of the cutest vacay pictures and videos our favorite dancers have been sharing this summer. Not only will they give you some future vacation inspo, they'll also have you itching to get back in the studio.

Props to New York City Ballet principal Sara Mearns for figuring out how to incorporate a tropical drink into her core workouts.


Palm trees and penchées were on the agenda for American Ballet Theatre's Courtney Lavine.


Justin Peck casually melted our hearts when he practiced lifts with the cutest baby ballerina on a family vacation.


Dutch National Ballet's Michaela DePrince and Jared Wright swapped ballet for Beyoncé while relaxing in France.


Is there a more gorgeous spot to practice stretching than the one Paris Opéra Ballet's Dorothée Gilbert found in Capri?


NYCB principal Gonzalo Garcia and former Miami City Ballet principal Patricia Delgado turned their balcony into a barre (complete with coffee and pajamas, of course!).


ABT soloist Skylar Brandt stayed in shape on break in Iceland with some mid-hike squats.