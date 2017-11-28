Explore
The Broadway Show That's Sure to Get You in the Holiday Spirit Is Streaming Free Online
Sure, Christmas music has a way of getting us into a festive mood. But if you can combine show-stopping dancing with holiday tunes, now we're really talking. Holiday Inn, the 2016 Irving Berlin songbook musical, does just that: In two hours, it dishes up 20 songs, 20 accompanying dances and a hefty helping of holiday cheer.
Though the Broadway musical closed in January, now through December 8, you can stream the show in its entirety online, thanks to PBS. Here are a few of our favorite highlights from the feel-good musical, which follows a performer who moves to the country and dreams of transforming an old farmhouse into a B&B that puts on lavish shows each holiday throughout the year.
1. When we learned Corbin Bleu is an incredible tapper
Corbin Bleu (left) and Bryce Pinkham rehearsing Holiday Inn. Photo by Jenny Anderson, Courtesy Polk & Co.
Though he played a basketball jock in the High School Musical movies, Bleu displays fancy footwork of another kind throughout Holiday Inn. And he's not just a celebrity who muddles through a step-ball-change. In his third Broadway turn, he proves he's more Fred Astaire (who played the original Ted Hanover in the 1942 movie Holiday Inn) than Disney darling. Don't miss Bleu's "Firecracker" number at 1:41:00—he literally sets the stage on fire.
2. When we kept humming because we realized we knew every song
"White Christmas" still from Holiday Inn via PBS
Holiday Inn is pure Irving Berlin gold with familiar tunes like "Blue Skies," "Easter Parade" and "Steppin' Out with My Baby." Though the original movie version had a smattering of his songs, the Broadway show packed in even more, like "Dancing Cheek to Cheek," which appears as a ballroom number. And, of course, there are the beloved Christmas classics: "White Christmas"? Check. "Happy Holiday"? Check.
3. When we discovered it's possible to jump rope, tap dance and put up Christmas decorations simultaneously
The cast of Irving Berlin's Holiday Inn. Photo by Joan Marcus. Courtesy Polk & Co.
And when the number ends, it literally stops the show for 30 seconds of applause. Check out the five-minute extravaganza, choreographed by Denis Jones, starting at 46 minutes in. You'll probably watch it more than once.
4. When we fantasized about skipping the big city to open an identical bed and breakfast
...Oh, wait. Is that just us? For now, dancing around the house as you put up decorations will have to do.
It may be her eighteenth season with Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater, but Hope Boykin is showing no signs of slowing down. Not only is she one of the company's most striking performers, but she's proven that she's a choreographer with something to say. The company will dance her powerful 2016 work, r-Evolution, Dream. again during its New York City Center season, which begins tomorrow.
We caught up with her for our "Spotlight" series:
Creating movement for non-dancers presents certain challenges. But even tougher is creating movement for a band of musicians, all with instruments behind pesky microphone stands.
What's the first step? Listening to their music and watching how they already move, says choreographer Sonya Tayeh. Her latest work is the off-Broadway musical Hundred Days, starring Abigail and Shaun Bengson, founders of the indie-rock band The Bengsons.
The Anglophiles in our office (myself included) are pretty chuffed to hear that there's another Royal Wedding in the works now that Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have made it official. And naturally, it got us thinking about that wonderful staple of classical (and not-so-classical) ballet, the wedding pas de deux. To celebrate, here are five of our favorite examples:
Ballet teacher Therrell C. Smith may be 100, but she's still got it. She celebrated her 100th birthday with family, friends and former students earlier this month by performing the "Fascination Waltz" with ballroom dancer Stan Kelly. She finished off the afternoon tribute at the University of the District of Columbia's Theater of the Arts at the center of a kick line surrounded by her nephews and great nephews as the recording crooned "Hello, Auntie," to the tune of "Hello, Dolly."
She, of course, stole the show, which featured many tributes and proclamations from the mayor of DC, her alma mater Fisk University and others.
Since Thanksgiving is finally here, it's officially time to talk Nutcracker. With countless productions taking place between now and Christmas (and even some through the new year), we've been keeping tabs on Instagram to check in on rehearsals. Whether you're obsessed with all things Sugar Plum Fairy or the snow scene is more your speed, we've got your first look at the holiday classic.
We have a feeling even the Boston Ballet dancing bear couldn't keep up with second soloist Lawrence Rines' tricks in Russian.
Have you ever felt like your relationship to dance is something of an addiction? Not to worry, that's completely normal—it's simply the way our brains are wired.
This week, The Washington Post published an intriguing feature that looks at the science of what actually goes on upstairs when we're watching a live performance. The insight comes from the emerging field of neuroaesthetics, which uses tools like brain imaging to study the relationship between art and the brain.
Here are some of the most fascinating takeaways:
While directing and choreographing the Paper Mill Playhouse production of the musical Bandstand, Andy Blankenbuehler found himself tied into knots. After the wild success of the juggernaut Broadway musical Hamilton, for which he would win the 2016 Tony Award for Best Choreography, he began comparing his unsatisfactory rehearsal rut to what he called "the best work of my career."
"I was really struggling," he says. "I knew I wasn't reaching the same bar as I had with Hamilton." Seeing his frustration, his wife reminded him that there would never be another Hamilton—but that didn't mean his other work couldn't be great, too. "She saw how I was beating myself up trying to accomplish a similar thing." Happy ending detour: Blankenbuehler regained his footing and won his third Tony Award for choreography for the Broadway production of Bandstand.
Regardless of where you get your news, you've probably heard about the GOP's controversial Tax Cuts and Jobs Act. Many of the conversations surrounding the bill have been centered around what it could mean for individual taxpayers.
But you may not have heard much about what the bill means for nonprofits, the institutions that make up the vast majority of the dance world—from cultural giants like New York City Ballet to dance service organizations like The Actors Fund.
Nutcracker season starts today at many ballet companies, including New York City Ballet. For corps members like Claire Kretzschmar, that means an always demanding schedule reaches a whole new level of busy. Here's how she keeps herself going.
Kretzschmar in the Coffee variation. Photo by Paul Kolnik, courtesy NYCB.
"I don't wanna go to dance!" As a kid, these were my famous words.
When packing into the car for the interminable ride to the studio, I would kick and scream so much that I earned the nickname "The Hornet." I am so glad my parents put up with my sting, because looking back, it was just the going part that I didn't like. The dance part, I loved. I always have.