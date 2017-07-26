How to Tell If a Musical Theater Program is Dancer-Friendly
Serious dancers interested in musical theater face a difficult choice when applying to college: Should you major in dance or musical theater? "You can make a career following either pathway," says Lynne Formato, associate professor of performing arts at Elon University. If you choose to go the musical theater route, find a program that will challenge your dance technique:
1. Ask what the program focuses on. "A lot of schools I auditioned for would come out and identify themselves as a dance program or not a dance program," says Reagan Ogle, a music theater major at Elon University.
Elon's production of In the Heights. PC Scott Muthersbaugh
2. See if graduates are being cast in dance-heavy shows.
Elon's production of Oklahoma! PC Scott Muthersbaugh, Courtesy Elon
3. Find a program that lets you place into higher-level technique classes through an audition.
PC Kyle Froman
4. Sit in on classes to see if they'll be hard enough for you, or get a sense of the level at your audition, suggests Jeremy Hurr, who majors in musical theater with a concentration in dance at Otterbein University.
Jeremy Hurr, PC Evan Moore-Coll
5. Look for small class sizes, where teachers can individualize exercises based on your experience.
PC Duncan Cooper
6. "Don't choose a program that says, 'You're a great dancer, so you don't have to train as hard in singing and acting,' " says Jonalyn Saxer, a Syracuse University graduate who's currently a swing in CATS on Broadway.
Jonalyn Saxer (center) in Holiday Inn, PC Joan Marcus
It's the end of a long rehearsal day for the dancers of Abraham.In.Motion. They're reviewing phrases of a new work, Dearest Home. It's a pretty typical rehearsal scene. Some dancers cluster around a laptop trying to piece together steps learned long ago. Others review choreography together, working to figure out who remembered which arms correctly.
What isn't typical: The company's director and choreographer, Kyle Abraham, is nowhere to be seen.
That's because while the company is based in New York City full-time, Abraham spends most of his year teaching at the University of California, Los Angeles, where he joined the faculty last September. It's an unconventional model for a single-choreographer–led troupe, almost functioning like a repertory company in which choreographers drop in for a week to set a piece, leaving it up to the rehearsal directors and dancers to keep the momentum going.
La Scala Ballet has a knack for snagging exceptional guest artists, and the company's rare West Coast appearance this weekend at Segerstrom Center for the Arts is no exception. Principal dancer étoile Roberto Bolle will partner both Misty Copeland and Marianela Nuñez in Giselle. And in an extra international twist, they'll be accompanied by the Mikhailovsky Orchestra for the engagement. July 28–30. scfta.org.
The 2017 Princess Grace Award winners have just been announced! Over the years, the Princess Grace Foundation-USA has demonstrated a knack for picking out future stars in the dance world, so it should be no surprise that several of the honorees are familiar names.
It's well known that Robert Rauschenberg, one of the most famous American artists of the 20th century, made costumes and sets for Merce Cunningham, Paul Taylor and Trisha Brown. What you may not know is that he also choreographed and danced in many performances of his own devising. You can see evidence of them among the vast amount of paintings, sculptures and collages at the exhibit at the Museum of Modern Art called Robert Rauschenberg: Among Friends.
When San Francisco Ballet announced that the highlight of its 2017–18 season would be Unbound, a festival of brand new works by no less than 12 phenomenal choreographers, we got pretty excited. And after wistfully wondering whether it might be possible to escape to the West Coast for a few weeks to catch some of the premieres, our first question was how the company would manage scheduling rehearsals for the many new ballets to premiere in April while juggling the rest of its season.
Partial answer: They've already started. And they're gifting us with inside peeks at the works in progress.