In the Spotlight: What Nathalia Arja Would Be Doing If She Weren't A Dancer
When Miami City Ballet's fiery principal soloist Nathalia Arja is onstage, it's impossible to look away. So it comes as little surprise that if Arja weren't a dancer, she'd probably want to be a comedian or an anchorwoman—both careers that demand the effortless charisma that Arja exudes onstage and off.
Her buoyant jump, playful attack and spirited stage presence have made her one of MCB's fastest-rising up-and-comers. But it hasn't gone to her head–Arja still revels in being "the clown of the group," and taking the challenges of the ballet world a day at a time.
We caught up with Arja for the first iteration of our new online series, "In the Spotlight."
Name: My full name is actually Nathalia Khrisnna Arja Lobato, but I'm known as Nathalia Arja.
Company: Miami City Ballet
Hometown: Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
PC Daniel Azoulay
What do you think is the most common misconception about dancers?
That dancers don't eat. That doesn't take into account how many calories we burn in class and in rehearsals. I eat pretty much anything!
What other career would you like to try?
I've always wanted to be an actress—comedy in particular is my thing. My friends could tell you more about that—I definitely like being the clown of the group! I also wanted to be a TV anchorwoman. I used to have my mother bring out her camera and record me as I presented the news.
What was the last dance performance you saw?
I was in Sevilla, Spain, and I saw this amazing flamenco performance, which was actually my first time seeing professional flamenco. I was just amazed by their footwork and how passionate those dancers are. And of course, their costumes are beautiful.
What's the most-played song on your phone?
Lately I've been listening a lot to Bruno Mars' latest album. I really like his songs and I love the way he moves. I'm always dancing to any of his songs—it puts me in such a great mood!
Do you have a pre-performance ritual?
I like to listen to gospel songs in my dressing room as I'm getting ready for my shows, and I will never get out there without praying. I dedicate every performance to God.
What's your favorite book?
One of my favorites is The Shack. I'm always recommending it to people.
Arja in Symphonic Dances. PC Alexander Iziliaev
Where can you be found two hours after a performance ends?
You can find me either eating at a restaurant or at home.
Where did you last vacation?
My last vacation was throughout Europe—I did Denmark, France, Spain, the Netherlands and Ireland.
What app do you spend the most time on?
I'm definitely on Instagram a lot checking out what my friends and family are up to, especially everyone in Brazil. I also like to go on Snapchat, but just to send silly videos to my friends to make them laugh.
Who is the person you most want to dance with—living or dead?
When I first heard of Natalia Osipova and saw her videos, I was amazed by her powerful dancing and incredible jumps. Jumping is one of my favorite things to do, so I remember saying to myself that I wanted to do a "Duet of The Natalias" and see what it is like to fly with Osipova!
What's the first item on your bucket list?
Well, because I'm a foodie, my goal is to keep traveling around the world, trying all sorts of food and learning different cultures.
What's your go-to cross-training routine?
I love Pilates. It has brought me so much strength and body knowledge.
What's the worst advice you've ever received?
I've been told, "be the best" but I completely disagree with that. I believe that the best advice you could give to a dancer is "be YOUR best and every day try to be a little better than yesterday." That's my mind set—I think that's a healthy way of thinking for a healthy career!
If you could relive one performance, what would it be?
I would definitely go back to the company's last New York tour when I did the Russian Girl in Serenade and the War Girl in Alexei Ratmansky's Symphonic Dances. It was surreal for me, to be dancing those two incredible roles on that stage. I will always treasure that night!
When San Francisco Ballet announced that the highlight of its 2017–18 season would be Unbound, a festival of brand new works by no less than 12 phenomenal choreographers, we got pretty excited. And after wistfully wondering whether it might be possible to escape to the West Coast for a few weeks to catch some of the premieres, our first question was how the company would manage scheduling rehearsals for the many new ballets to premiere in April while juggling the rest of its season.
Partial answer: They've already started. And they're gifting us with inside peeks at the works in progress.
In the ballet world, the phrase "going to college" is sometimes regarded as the musings of a dancer who's not really serious about their craft. Although schools like Juilliard and Bennington College have made degrees acceptable for modern dancers for decades, the competitive ballet world (which often follows a philosophy of "the younger the better") tends to discourage higher education.
But some ballet students just don't feel physically or emotionally ready to join a professional company at age 18, and others simply don't want to miss out on the college experience. So they choose to pursue an undergraduate dance degree to continue their ballet training in an academic atmosphere.
"I'm like, a notch down from Beyoncé," says Tayla Solomon, a member of the Lethal Ladies of Baltimore Leadership School for Young Women (LLOB) step team. "Because I do still mess up."
That confident-yet-real attitude pretty much sums up why we're obsessed with the dancers of LLOB—and the new documentary about them, Step. The film follows the team as they navigate applying to college, practicing for the first place title that has eluded them throughout the years and dealing with their often-challenging family lives.
Booking a gig on a cruise ship can feel like you're diving into the unknown—dropping everything to live in the middle of the ocean without family, friends or cell service. But cruise jobs can also offer incredible rewards, like traveling the world for free and delving into a new style.
Is ship life the right fit for you? Here are some elements to consider.
We knew that New York downtown dance darling Okwui Okpokwasili was a big deal. Critics and audiences have been raving about her dance-theater works for years, and the new documentary about her, Bronx Gothic, has attracted the attention of the larger arts community.
But never in our wildest dreams did we imagine she'd show up in a Jay Z video, along with flex dancer Storyboard P. Though we're slightly less surprised to see Storyboard in Jay Z's "4:44" video than we were to see Okpokwasili, we're jazzed that two of our favorites are featured on such a huge platform. (We're also feeling #blessed that we didn't have to subscribe to Tidal to watch this.)
Throughout the years, choreographer Seán Curran has worked with a diverse array of talented collaborators—from Kyrgyz music ensemble Ustatshakirt Plus to the the Grammy Award–winning King's Singers. But perhaps none are as meaningful as his most recent group of co-choreographers: At-risk teens from the after school program and nonprofit The Wooden Floor.
Curran has been in residence with The Wooden Floor since June, where he's worked with students to build choreography based on their lives and communities:
Their creation will be shown July 20-22 at The Wooden Floor Studio Theatre in Santa Ana, California.
"Besides the stage, baking is my other happy place," says New York City Ballet corps member Jenelle Manzi.
Four years ago, she thought her baking days were over when she was diagnosed with gluten intolerance. Manzi had been dealing with pain, frequent illness and joint inflammation for nearly 10 years. Once she cut out gluten, Manzi gradually started to feel better, noticing a transformation in how her body felt and functioned. She found her joints were less inflamed, and she got sick less often.
New York City Ballet soloist Unity Phelan and American Ballet Theatre soloist Cassandra Trenary spend every day making their hard work look effortless and graceful both in the studio and onstage. That's exactly what makes them the perfect spokesmodels for the dance-inspired activewear line, Belle Force.