The Inside Scoop on How We Pick Our "25 to Watch"
By now, you're probably as obsessed with the artists on our 2018 "25 to Watch" list as we are. But how do we decide who makes it? One answer is: carefully. Another: It's a long, long process.
It all starts (officially) with an email. Over the summer, we ask Dance Magazine contributors and editors which young dancers, choreographers and companies have broken through over the last year—or who might be right on the verge of doing so. We thumb through the programs of shows we've seen (and we see a lot of shows) and look back on casting announcements. As nominations roll in from around the world, we trawl through reviews, read bios, and dig up YouTube and Vimeo and Instagram videos—we see snippets of flamenco performances and contemporary improvisation, watch variations and choreography reels.
And then the editorial team sits down with a massive stack of nominations and faces the daunting task of coming up with a list of 25.
Sometimes a few of the picks are obvious—dancers who skyrocket into prominence so quickly that we feel like we're running to catch up to them, like Cesar Corrales or Angelo Greco, two of this year's picks who are already principal dancers at their respective companies.
Erica Lall. Photo by Nathan Sayers
Others have been on our radar for a while, artists who we've watched grow until they seem on the cusp of something big. This was the case with Alice Klock, a luminous dancer at Hubbard Street Dance Chicago whose choreography is taking off, and American Ballet Theatre corps member Erica Lall, who we've had our eye on since her days in ABT's Studio Company.
Some have recently snagged our attention at performances here in New York City: Alston Macgill had our jaws dropping with her performance in Balanchine's Symphony in C while still an apprentice with New York City Ballet, while Leal Zielińska was impossible to get out of our heads after we saw her in a Sidra Bell Dance New York show. Others we have yet to see in person but came with sparkling recommendations from our contributors abroad, such as flamenco artist Eduardo Guerrero or Mariinsky Ballet trainee May Nagahisa.
Leal Zielińska. Photo by Nathan Sayers
At the end of the day, the issue isn't so much coming up with a list of 25—it's narrowing it down that far. After our first round of picks we watch even more videos, ask the opinions of even more writers and do even more research, comparing our findings and debating our stances until we've agreed on our final choices. Then comes the months of assigning, writing, editing, fact-checking, proofreading—but that's a whole other story.
Historically, we've done a pretty good job, and we've enjoyed watching artists we singled out so early in their careers blossom into that promise. But we also have the pleasure of watching the dancers who didn't make the cut go on to have amazing careers of their own. And that's maybe my favorite part of organizing this behemoth of a feature every year: It gives us all a chance to get to know the wider dance community we love so dearly just a little bit better.
As a kid, I often had trouble getting any words out the way I really wanted to. I developed a fantasy where I could find each character from each story I read within myself, and use them to communicate. I was always "Evan," but embodying different characters broadened the way I could connect with people. I felt that each character was like an instrument and that communicating effectively required the whole orchestra.
Then, when I was 8, I saw John Cranko's Onegin. I hadn't known that dance could develop characters in a way that would resonate so strongly. It was the first ballet that made me want to dive into this life of expressing the human condition through the body. The role of Onegin ended up following me through my career, and it taught me to rely on my humanness.
This fall, English National Ballet wunderkind Cesar Corrales graced the cover of our sister publication, Pointe, and spoke about searching for new ways to grow at ENB. Yet today ENB announced that after three years with the company, Corrales has decided to leave to join The Royal Ballet as a first soloist.
Corrales rose swiftly through the ranks at ENB; he was promoted to principal this past summer at just 20 years old. He was best known for his highly charismatic performances which inflected roles such as Ali in Le Corsaire, Mercutio in Romeo & Juliet and Hilarion in Akram Khan's 2016 re-imagining of Giselle.
There's a delicious bit of mischief in everything Kolton Krouse does. He'll toss off some impossibly difficult sequence—a quintuple pirouette into a prolonged développé into an aerial, say—and end with an impish smile that's the stage equivalent of saying, "How good was that? And how much fun did I have doing it?"
Erica Lall credits her tap dancing for the musical sensitivity of her American Ballet Theatre performances. From a wili in Giselle ("I love petit allégro," she says) to a soloist in Marcelo Gomes' contemporary AfterEffect, Lall deftly accents a striking range of choreography. Precise and expressive, she floats on the music, never overstressing the beat. As a Porcelain Princess in Alexei Ratmansky's staging of Aurora's Wedding last spring, she mastered the variation's minute, detailed movements and relentless pointework with a delicate, doll-like charm.
Freelancing is more common than ever. So why is it that, as the market shifts to favor freelance dancers, we do not pay them enough to subsist on their art?
In Dance Magazine's August interview with four successful freelance dancers, not one reported making enough from the industry to cover their expenses. Most freelancers get by through living with family or taking on a side hustle—sometimes both.
You're standing in the wings, moments from entering the stage. You've done your planks to warm up your core, pliés to feel centered and dynamic stretches to loosen up. But your mind won't stop racing through all the ways your performance could go wrong.
Sport science strategies can get you in the right headspace. Photo by Thinkstock
Ideally, a warm-up should be more than just a physical preparation to dance. Because if you want to unlock your full potential, you need to get in the right headspace. "Your mentality is going to dictate which version of you comes out on any given day," says performance psychologist Dr. Jonathan Fader, who serves as director of mental conditioning for the New York Giants football team. These top strategies from the sports world can help you reach the state of mind that will serve you best.
If you're like us, your holiday shopping list still has a few unchecked boxes. Maybe you've been busy with Nutcracker shows, maybe you're still searching for the perfect gift for that special dancer in your life. Whatever your excuse, these ideas are sure to delight every dancer or dance-lover on your list. The best part? They're all Amazon Prime eligible.
A Body of Work: Dancing to the Edge and Back, by David Hallberg, $18.30
American Ballet Theatre principal David Hallberg shares his often-trying journey to become one of the most revered classicists dancing today in this raw memoir. He writes about what it's like to almost give up on your dreams but to persevere—required reading for any aspiring dancer.
As Nutcracker season winds down (and our energy with it), we're turning to the best of the best to give us a boost. Whether you've resolved to improve your strength, flexibility, balance or a combo of all three in the new year, these pros' cross-training routines are all the motivation you need to put in the work.
Ahead, check out some of the most mind-blowing moves to pump you up for your best year yet.
Svetlana Lunkina, National Ballet of Canada
American Ballet Theatre just announced that principal dancer Marcelo Gomes, who celebrated 20 years with the company this summer, has resigned.
Last Saturday, ABT learned of a "highly concerning" allegation of sexual misconduct by Gomes, related to an incident from approximately eight years ago. A press release from board chairman Andrew F. Barth says that the allegation did not involve any current or former company members, and didn't occur in relation to Gomes' employment with ABT. The company launched an independent investigation, and today, in light of that investigation, Gomes gave his resignation.