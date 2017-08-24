You Might Also Like
Isabella Boylston on Creating Ballet Sun Valley and Her Perfect Cast of Dancers
Between her work as a principal with American Ballet Theatre and her ever-increasing number of side projects in the fashion world, Isabella Boylston's schedule is pretty packed. But she is showing no signs of slowing down, currently working on her biggest project yet as the artistic director of Ballet Sun Valley. Running this week in her hometown of Sun Valley, Idaho, the inaugural festival includes two nights of performances from some of ballet's best (Boylston and pals James Whiteside and Tiler Peck are among the dancers participating). Plus, an education day consisting of free dance and choreography classes taught by some of the stars from the program.
Given that more dancers seem to be trying their hand at directing and curating festivals, we spoke with Boylston about some of the challenges of putting Ballet Sun Valley together, and why it means so much to her.
How did the idea for Ballet Sun Valley come about?
For a while I had been thinking that I wanted to curate my own show, and then when I was back home visiting family and saw the Sun Valley Pavillion for the first time, I thought it would be perfect. I reached out to my first ballet teacher, Hilarie Neely, who put me in touch with Bob Smelick, who would become my executive producer. He brought his friend Dan Drackett on board as the head of the sponsors committee, and we were very lucky to get Viking Cruises as our lead sponsor. Bob and Dan had actually presented San Francisco Ballet several years ago, so they were really excited about now presenting a dancer-organized event.
We've been working on this for almost 2 years, but it took a long time to get everything going. I had gotten to a point in my career where I was able to spend some of my creative energy on something new.
How did you approach your programming choices?
I made a wish list of dancers. All of them are close friends so I sent everyone a message on WhatsApp or asked them in person. And then I thought about rep that would be meaningful to me and that I thought the audience would enjoy. I wanted to feature choreographers I have worked with like Alexei Ratmansky, Justin Peck, Pontus Lidberg and Christopher Wheeldon. And I really wanted a new commission, so we hired Gemma Bond to make a ballet for 10 dancers. It was actually like working on a jigsaw puzzle!
Is there one piece you're most looking forward to performing or watching?
I'm really excited to debut in Justin Peck's Bright Motion with Calvin Royal III. It's a gorgeous ballet and we will have live music! Actually over 80% of the music is going to be live which was very important to me. And I can't wait for Gemma's world premiere. Honestly I can't pick just one! I can't wait to see the Royal Danish Ballet dancers in Kermesse in Bruges and Kimin Kim and Cassandra Trenary dancing together for the first time in Don Quixote.
What were some of the challenges planning a festival in Idaho while living in NYC and traveling for work?
Honestly, it has been a huge challenge. I knew it would be hard, but I never could've imagined how much work it would actually be—endless emails and phone calls. There were so many factors to consider, like housing for the dancers and musicians, bringing in a dance floor, rehearsal space, hiring a music director and stage manager, coordinating the education day, along with raising an enormous amount of money and getting the word out. There's no way I could have done any of it without Jen McGrath who has been the tour manager and overseer of all operations.
What will the education day consist of?
We met our goal of enrolling 200 kids! There are kids from the Sun Valley area and a number from out of state as well. There will be ballet, variations, jazz and a choreography class taught by some of the stars who are coming. And thanks to a generous sponsorship, we are able to offer all the classes for free! Scholarships were a huge help for me and my family growing up, so I'm happy that no one will be barred from attending for financial reasons.
What do you hope to achieve with Ballet Sun Valley?
Hopefully it will be a moving experience for all the kids and adults who are in the audience, and if it inspires kids to take a dance class or pursue a career in dance, that's even better. I think we need art and performance in our lives now more than ever!
We love a good inside joke, and what goes on at the ballet studio is perfect fodder: Ever been in a rehearsal and you're just not feeling it? Or your partner messes up and blames you? Or you're asked to run a piece "just one more time" and it sends you over the edge? Sometimes, you have to blow off steam and laugh.
The @balletmoods Instagram totally understands. And we at Dance Magazine salute the mystery man or woman behind it for turning every dancer's eye-rolling moments into hilarious memes.
Waking up in the morning after a late performance and walking to class isn't always easy. But once I'm in the studio and the pianist begins, a familiar rhythm ensues.
I love the physicality of this routine. It is like solving a puzzle every day, translating the imagery in my mind into my body. Ballet technique is an art in itself: the art of engaging some muscles and relaxing others, balancing hips over toes, and shaping fingers and feet.
In the new ballet film Polina, opening Friday in New York, the camera keeps closing in on people intently watching dance: teachers appraising pupils; a mother focused on her child's recital; rapt spectators at a performance; dancers in the studio concentrating on a choreographer's moves.
It's no accident, say the movie's co-directors, famed French choreographer Angelin Preljocaj and his filmmaker wife, Valérie Müller, speaking in French during a joint phone conversation. Citing Marcel Duchamp's assertion that it is the observer who completes a work of art, Preljocaj contends, "A statue in a museum at night does not exist. It exists only when the first visitor arrives and enters into a relationship with it. We wanted to honor that gaze." Müller quickly suggests another reason: "There's a lot of looking in a dancer's life. I'm not a dancer, but I've filmed them. And I've always noticed that part of the job is looking at the other dancers—'Is she doing this better than I am?' "
The title character, an aspiring Moscow ballerina played for most of the movie by wide-eyed Vaganova Ballet Academy graduate Anastasia Shevtsova, isn't one of those competitive, sharp-elbowed types familiar in movies like Black Swan and The Turning Point. Polina has plenty of doubts and anxieties, but Müller, who wrote the script, notes that the filmmakers were consciously discarding clichés: "We wanted to show a present-day young woman who lives normally, going to clubs with friends who aren't dancers." Another point of pride is that Polina, which opens nationwide after its Los Angeles premiere September 1, uses no body doubles—the actors all do their own dancing, and lots of it.
If you're like us, your Instagram feed is probably oversaturated with gorgeous dance shots of your favorite performers. (Not complaining!) But search for "#CamerasandDancers," and you'll find dance photography that stands out from the crowd.
#CamerasandDancers in Washington Square Park, PC Dave Krugman (@davekrugman)
Choreographer Patrick McCollum says he's accident-prone. So he hesitated a bit when Stephen Brackett, the director he'd loved working with on the off-Broadway musical The Lightning Thief, asked him to choreograph The Legend of Georgia McBride.
It wasn't the material that gave him pause—the author, Matthew Lopez, is an award-winning playwright, and the comedy centers on a married Elvis impersonator who chucks his glittery jumpsuit in favor of a glam gown and a career in drag. The timing and the location were enticing, too—a two-week summer run, now over, at the Dorset Theatre Festival in cool, green Vermont. But McCollum had to "give it a think"—he didn't own any high heels.
As a dancer, it's easy to get completely obsessed. The only place you want to be? The studio or the stage. The only people you want to hang out with? Other dancers. The only things you want to do in your off-time? Dance more, stalk other dancers on Instagram or maybe cross-train to get stronger.
Of course, several people (including, ahem, Dance Magazine) will tell you that's not exactly the healthiest approach. But Brad Stulberg, a well-known writer on health and human performance, wrote a fascinating piece in The New York Times yesterday arguing just the opposite: Maybe being unbalanced is the key to happiness after all.
One of the toughest moments in the ballet world is watching a life-changing performance—and then looking around to see that only half the seats were filled to witness it. The discussion about how ballet can stay relevant and build new audiences has been going on for decades. However, these debates often end in speculation about the relevance of the product, rather than placing the onus on the marketing and sales crew.
But recently, a few U.S. ballet companies have done the latter, leading to full houses on weeknights and proving that revenue growth is possible: In 2016, Boston Ballet saw record-breaking ticket revenue and had the highest attendance in more than a decade. Colorado Ballet has exceeded revenue goals the last four seasons, with the 2016–17 season being the most successful to date.
Gemma Bond's intelligence—and knack for detail—never fails to shine through her dancing. It makes sense, then, that the American Ballet Theatre corps members is also a budding choreographer. After making works for ABT's Innovation Initiative and New York Theatre Ballet, as well as for her own pickup ensemble, her name is beginning to pop up with increasing frequency in ballet circles. She just made her first work for Atlanta Ballet, and was invited to take part in a festival at New York City's Joyce Theater. Next season she will create a work for The Washington Ballet. Her latest piece will be unveiled during a festival organized by fellow ABT dancer Isabella Boylston in Sun Valley, Idaho, August 22–24.
How did you get the Ballet Sun Valley commission?
Isabella has put together a wonderful program for the festival and wanted to do one new work. She has always come to see everything I've done; she's hugely supportive. She just said, "I want you to do this."
What is the idea behind the ballet?
There is this solar eclipse happening in Sun Valley on August 21, and we decided to use that as inspiration. There are two groups of dancers; Marcelo Gomes is the leader of one group and Isabella is the leader of the other. I call them the sun and moon. Judd Greenstein wrote the score. It's really about gravity and the tension and suspense that happens when everyone is there waiting for the eclipse to happen. It seems to take forever and then it happens and it's gone.