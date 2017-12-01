Explore
James Whiteside on His Limited-Edition Sneaker Collab With KOIO
If you pay attention to James Whiteside's Instagram as closely as we do, you'll notice the American Ballet Theatre principal spends almost as much time in sneakers as he does ballet slippers. His affinity for classic styles (his collection primarily includes Reeboks, Converse and Vans) recently brought a unique opportunity with sneaker brand, KOIO, to design his very own kicks.
"My commercial agent called me and said, 'Hey, this sneaker brand is interested in collaborating with you,'" Whiteside tells us. "And so basically, I just went down to their Soho store and hung out with them and chatted—and the sneaker was born out of that."
KOIO x James Whiteside sneakers
When working on his design, Whiteside knew he wanted to reference ballet. "I didn't want it to look like a ballet slipper, so I decided to tie in a fabric," he explains. "I thought of old satin ballet shoes and how pointe shoes are satin, and so I brought up the idea of a satin sneaker. I wear white ballet shoes, but a white satin sneaker is going to get dirty in like two seconds, so we decided to go with a wine color that's really beautiful and great for the season. It's got a dressy look to it."
To further personalize his sneakers, Whiteside had a replica of his tattoo—a claw mark on his ribcage—embroidered on either side of the outside heel. "My tattoo means to make something beautiful out of perhaps something ugly," Whiteside says. "We all have our own personal scars and such, and this is my way of wearing mine proudly and overcoming some obstacles."
The limited-edition sneakers officially launch on KOIO's site and in two New York City stores on December 9, but Whiteside has already been sporting his. "I've been wearing them with jeans and a t-shirt and a layered fall look. But I think it would be really cute with a suit for a formal event, too."
The past few months have brought to light countless accusations of sexual harassment and assault against men in positions of power across media, Hollywood and politics. Though there hasn't been much attention on the issue as it plays out in the dance world, unfortunately we know all to well that sexual harassment exists in our industry. We're looking into how it happens and what's being done to address it.
If you're a member of the dance community and have experienced sexual harassment, or know someone who has, please fill out our survey:
This fall, Dance Magazine followed Noelani Pantastico for a day as she was rehearsing "Emeralds" and performing "Diamonds" in George Balanchine's Jewels. It was the start of the principal's third season back at Pacific Northwest Ballet, returning to the company she grew up in after a seven-year journey dancing with Jean-Christophe Maillot's Les Ballets de Monte-Carlo.
Here are a few of our favorite images and insights from the day:
It's tricky to recognize Alejandro Alvarez Cadilla in the latest character he's written for himself. The fictional Milton Frank—star of the new mockumentary series "Off Kilter"—is a moody choreographer whose tender ego is easily bruised as he attempts to revive his floundering career. Cadilla, on the other hand, is down-to-earth and humble; the actor/filmmaker loves to chat about his family and is clearly more comfortable raving about his colleagues' successes than turning the spotlight on his own. But Milton Frank isn't something Cadilla pulled out of thin air—the character comes from everything Cadilla experienced during his many years as a dancer.
It may be her eighteenth season with Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater, but Hope Boykin is showing no signs of slowing down. Not only is she one of the company's most striking performers, but she's proven that she's a choreographer with something to say. The company will dance her powerful 2016 work, r-Evolution, Dream. again during its New York City Center season, which begins tomorrow.
We caught up with her for our "Spotlight" series:
You know you've got something going for you when stars from New York City Ballet and American Ballet Theatre—plus our favorite celebrity dance fan, Jennifer Garner—are all fangirling about you on Instagram.
The man of the hour is Nick Palmquist, a choreographer and teacher who can often be found dishing out irresistibly sultry commercial jazz combos at New York City's Steps on Broadway. (You may have also heard of his boyfriend, ABT star Marcelo Gomes.)
Muriel Maffre is no less elegant up close in pedestrian clothing than she was onstage in glittering tutus. Since retiring from San Francisco Ballet, where she danced as a principal from 1990 to 2007, Maffre has been deeply involved in the Bay Area arts community. She has taught and worked at Alonzo King LINES Ballet, Stanford University, Richmond Arts Center and, most recently, the Museum of Performance + Design, where she served as executive director.
Earlier this month, Maffre returned to LINES as its CEO. A week after starting her new position, we caught up with her to talk about life after ballet, her foray into the museum world and her excitement to helm an organization she loves.
When Jacques d'Amboise talks about dance, his eyes light up, his chest opens and his famously handsome smile takes over his face. It's immediately clear that the former New York City Ballet star, now a spirited age 83, has a love of dance that doesn't tire.
Today, he's creating new generations of dance lovers through the National Dance Institute. He founded the program in 1976 out of a desire to teach dance to public school students. Now led by Ellen Weinstein, NDI reaches 6,500 students every week, not only in New York City, but across the country and even in international cities like Shanghai. And d'Amboise's dream of inspiring others through the art form he loves so much continues as strong as ever.