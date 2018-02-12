- The Latest
Jawole Willa Jo Zollar On The Hardest Part Of Sustaining a Dance Company in 2018
While some companies thrive on uniformity of style and attack, the dancers of Jawole Willa Jo Zollar's Urban Bush Women find strength in the very opposite: Her movement is human, with an aesthetic that makes the choreography appear to be improvised. That's been a foundation of Zollar's work since she started UBW in 1984.
Three Bessie Awards and two Doris Duke Awards later, Zollar has also created work for companies like Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater and Philadanco. Given her desire for all her dancers to share their voices, it's no surprise that many former UBW members have gone on to make accomplished work of their own.
Here, she opens up about her creative process, and the hardest parts of sustaining a dance company.
"There's intentionality around looking like we just made it all up. There's a rigor to making it appear formless, like it's unfolding spontaneously. If I'm successful, people will ask, 'Is that all improvised?' "
"Usually, a new work takes one to three years of research. I put it all in a project-specific file on the computer. Then I'll storyboard with index cards to see what shape starts to reveal itself."
"The company went through a near-death experience from 1999 to 2001. We discovered a massive amount of debt. I don't think I made good work during that period; my creative focus wasn't there. But I learned that I needed to keep a better eye on things—checking the books and giving the admin people more support."
"I look for dancers with a point of view that they're willing to share. And because I come from a theater background, dancers have to do their homework. For Walking with 'Trane they had to research the life of John Coltrane and listen to a lot of music."
"I have a three-idea rule: Whenever I see other performances, I have to come out with three ideas—maybe it's costumes, lighting, staging. Don't dismiss anything. If it was a waste of your time, you didn't enter with the right mind-set."
"Space is the hardest part about being an artist today. There are times when we're in a different space every day and that's hard on the creative process. Apply for those residencies—they've become modern dance gold."
"I placed the company on hiatus a few years back because I felt like we were on a treadmill; the business outweighed the art. I decided to stop carrying outside rep. I discovered I'm interested in creation, not maintenance."
"I would tell early-stage choreographers to develop and articulate your company's core values. That was a turning point for us. I thought, If I'm going to fight for this organization, I need to know we're all working toward the same thing."
The crown jewel of flamenco in New York City is Soledad Barrio, star of Noche Flamenca. A 2015 Dance Magazine Award recipient, Barrio unleashes a pride so fierce it tips over into anger, arms that curl sinuously around her head and heels that jab into the floor at impossibly high speeds. In the new show Intimo, choreographed by her husband, artistic director Martin Santangelo, Barrio and the company perform a variety of short, dramatic pieces interacting with—of course—magnificent musicians from Spain. Olé! Feb. 13–25. joyce.org.
Trendy media outlets boast that "fit" is the new "skinny." Instagram bloggers encourage us to #eatclean. As our feeds populate with matcha-filled mornings and the deep hues of acai bowls, awareness of "healthy eating" seems to be at an all-time high.
Yet my experience as a registered dietitian in the dance industry shows me otherwise.
For many dancers, a "warmup" consists of sitting on the floor stretching their legs in various positions. But this strategy only reduces your muscles' ability to work properly—it negatively affects your strength, endurance, balance and speed for up to an hour.
Save your flexibility training for the end of the day. Instead, follow a warmup that will actually help prevent injury and improve your body's performance.
According to the International Association of Dance Medicine and Science, a smart warmup has four parts: "a gentle pulse-raising section, a joint mobilization section, a muscle lengthening section and a strength/balance building section."
In the studio, dancers obsess over proper form to mitigate the risk of injury. In the rest of our lives, however, we rarely examine our alignment in the same way.
But our downtime habits can directly impact our bodies and, if left unchecked, could cause problems over time. A few simple adjustments might save you from an injury waiting to happen.
To say we're pumped for the Winter Olympics is a definite understatement. We love watching cold-weather sports like bobsledding (Feel the rhythm! Feel the rhyme!), the terrifying-but-exhilarating art of ski jumping, figure skating (perhaps the most dance-centric event) and even more obscure options like curling.
But that's not the say the Olympics aren't lacking in any way.
We're missing the cherry on top, which at one time did exist in the games: the long-forgotten sport of ski ballet, also know as acroski.
It's always fun when a ballet company breaks out the bubbly with some good old-fashioned Hollywood melodies. Tulsa Ballet is doing it up big with Derek Deane's Strictly Gershwin, a glam extravaganza with 56 dancers, 3 guest tappers, 4 singers and an onstage orchestra of 46. Strictly Gershwin was called a "whopping success" after it opened at English National Ballet in 2008. It now comes to Oklahoma for its U.S. premiere. Feb. 9–11. tulsaballet.org.
Benjamin Millepied is dipping his toes into New York Fashion Week—sort of. The artistic director of L.A. Dance Project recently worked with fashion brand Rag & Bone to create a dance-focused short film that replaced the brand's traditional runway show. "Why Can't We Get Along" stars actors Kate Mara and Ansel Elgort, and it also includes some familiar dance faces.
After 50 years, George Balanchine's New York City Ballet male dancers—Jacques d'Amboise, Edward Villella and Arthur Mitchell—were reunited. The one-night-only event at the National Dance Institute in New York City (founded by d'Amboise in 1976) provided a rare glimpse of what it was like to work with Mr. B. during ballet's golden years at NYCB.
The three men, all in their early 80s, discussed everything from their ballet beginnings: Villella being dragged with his sister to class, to dancing with "Balanchine's gals" (as d'Amboise referred to them), several of whom were in attendance, including Patricia McBride and Suki Schorer. Sprinkled throughout the discussion was video footage of the three men performing memorable roles choreographed by Balanchine. Current NYCB members Joaquin de Luz, Sterling Hyltin, Adrian Danchig-Waring, Teresa Reichlen, Daniel Ulbricht and Ask La Cour Rasmussen also performed live excerpts from Prodigal Son, Agon, Apollo and Tarantella.
When Craig D. Black Jr. and Kevin J. Shannon began dating long-distance four years ago, eating together was a time to get to know each other—and challenge each other. "Craig used to be very picky," says Shannon. As they grew closer, he introduced Black to a wide variety of cuisines and vegetables. "I used to not even like Chinese food, or peas!" admits Black.
Now that they're married and both dancing at Hubbard Street Dance Chicago, cooking has become their bonding time. Shannon will make the main dish, like a veggie lasagna using kale from their garden, while Black bakes dessert, often a pie. Today, both dancers love trying out new foods, getting inspiration by eating out in Chicago's Restaurant Row or watching the "The Great British Baking Show."
Everything was not business as usual at Tuesday's Kennedy Center gala for Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater. The party was missing an integral piece of the annual celebration: the dancers themselves.
The news was shared online yesterday via the Washington Post, which reports that the dancers are in the middle of renegotiating a three-year contract with their union, the American Guild of Musical Artists.