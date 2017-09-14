Jimmy Fallon Is Loving This Spike Jonze/Ryan Heffington Dance Short—and You Will Too
Remember that Spike Jonze/Ryan Heffington/Opening Ceremony collab we mentioned a few weeks back? It's here. Changers: A Dance Story (OC's show for New York Fashion Week) is currently running at La Mama through tomorrow. While the remaining performances are unsurprisingly sold out, the piece got a much wider audience last night, thanks to an appearance on "The Tonight Show" with Jimmy Fallon.
In what may very well be a late-night first, Jonze, the project's director, shot a short-film version excerpting 3:30 minutes of Changers on live TV.
Actors Lakeith Stanfield (Get Out) and Mia Wasikowska (Alice Through the Looking Glass) star as a perky couple, who upon waking dive into a light-hearted, playful dance routine. True to Heffington's choreographic leanings, it's peppered with face-framing gestures—he even makes Wasikowska's repeated tucking of her hair behind her ears part of the jig.
While this isn't Wasikowska's first foray into dance—she seriously trained in ballet as a young teen in her native Australia—Stanfield's experience is more unusual. According to a recent New York Times article, Jonze knew he wanted Stanfield for his upcoming "dance story" when he happened upon a clip of him from the Golden Globes. All it took was Stanfield's hula-hooping celebratory hip sway, when he and the team of "Atlanta" won best TV series for comedy and musical programs, and Jonze was hooked.
Check out this short clip from Changers for yourself, and see if you aren't bobbing along by the end.
What do Fred Astaire, Pina Bausch and Misty Copeland have in common? They are all part of one of the most prestigious groups in dance: the Dance Magazine Award winners. A tradition that dates back to 1954, the Dance Magazine Awards celebrate the living legends who have made a lasting impact on our field.
Today, we are thrilled to announce the four honorees for 2017:
Last week, we highlighted the deliberately, hysterically bad @biscuitballerina Instagram account, created by a then-mysterious dancer with a great sense of humor. This week, the artist behind @biscuitballerina—who turns out to be Royal Ballet of Flanders corps member Shelby Williams—got in touch with us to set the record straight about the intentions of those LOL-worthy posts.
Her photos and videos, with their exaggeratedly cringe-worthy technical flaws, are NOT meant to mock amateur dancers. Instead, Williams is actually hoping the account will help all dancers move past their shortcomings and accept themselves and their dancing.
Lindsi Dec is one of the pillars of Pacific Northwest Ballet: From Balanchine to Wheeldon, her mastery of principal roles brings a dynamic spark, strength and expansive spirit to the stage. Last year in January, Dec took on the biggest role of her life when she and husband Karel Cruz (also a principal with PNB) welcomed their son, Koan Dec Cruz.
Now back on stage and rehearsing for PNB's first rep of the season, Dec spoke with Dance Magazine about the powerful ways that becoming a mother has influenced her dancing.
Dancer/choreographer Nora Chipaumire is known to confront racial and gender stereotypes in her work. A former member of Urban Bush Women, she learned to tell stories with movement as well as words, in a way that commands the attention of her audience. In her new duet performance #PUNK, part of the Crossing the Line Festival, she envisions the 1980s American punk scene while also delving into memories of her childhood in Zimbabwe. In this episode of "What Wendy's Watching", we visit the French Institute Alliance Française, which is where the piece has its American premiere, Sept 14-15, 2017.
Pedagogy opportunities vary widely across schools. Whether you're looking for an undergraduate or graduate program, search thoroughly to find the one that works for you. These are just a few of your options:
At Cincinnati Ballet, the 2017–18 season boasts that 8 out of the 15 company productions are from female choreographers. For the past five seasons, Cincinnati Ballet had devoted one program a year to works by women, which allowed for a directed conversation about the need for female voices. "People always responded strongly to that series, so I thought, Why am I sequestering them?" says artistic director Victoria Morgan. "We have enough feistiness to respond to the conversations that are happening, not only in our community but across the country, about the lack of women in leadership."
Mikhail Baryshnikov has yet another honor to add to his impressive trophy case: The renowned Praemium Imperiale International Arts Award given by the Japan Art Association.
The lifetime achievement award, given every year since 1989, celebrates artistic fields not covered by the Nobel Prize. And it comes with quite a notable financial gift: 15 million yen, or approximately $136,000.