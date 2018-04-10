- The Latest
This Impressive Pennsylvania Ballet Corps Dancer Is Racking Up Lead Roles
During Kathryn Manger's very first Nutcracker season with Pennsylvania Ballet in 2015, an injury and a hunch prompted artistic director Angel Corella to cast her in the role of Sugarplum Fairy. She learned it overnight. "That's all quite rare for an apprentice," says assistant artistic director Samantha Dunster, who has known the dancer since her student days in Connecticut. Now a fastidious member of the corps de ballet, Manger has performed principal roles in Cinderella and Don Quixote, connecting deeply with her partner as well as the audience.
Manger danced the role of Sugarplum Fairy while still an apprentice. Photo by Alexander Iziliaev, Courtesy Pennsylvania Ballet.
Company: Pennsylvania Ballet
Age: 22
Hometown: Hartford, Connecticut
Training: The Hartt School Community Division Dance Department (formerly the School of the Hartford Ballet)
Accolades: Gold for senior female and pas de deux at the Connecticut Classic Competition, top 12 finalist at the 2012 Youth America Grand Prix
Long road to Pennsylvania: While spending a summer in Spain with Corella's company during high school, Manger knew it was a relationship she wanted to continue. She completed high school and then danced for one season each with Milwaukee Ballet II and Minnesota Ballet before she got the call from Corella to be part of his vision.
"Katie is a bottle of magic of a dancer, the pure essence of a ballerina. Onstage she looks like a giant." —Angel Corella
On being small: At first Manger was concerned that her height could be an obstacle (she's 5' 1"). "But in the corps I'm there, always in the front, arms just so. There's no hiding in the back when you're petite!"
Manger is petite but dances with bravado. Photo by Alexander Iziliaev, Courtesy Pennsylvania Ballet.
The "dirty" work: In the studio Manger is extraordinarily specific, executing a rond de jambe en l'air at the barre as if her supporting knee is too hot to touch. This tiny dynamite is quietly determined in class, finishing tidily even through the wobbly days. Corella has noticed: "She's gained the respect of the company. She works equally as hard in the corps as she does in her principal roles."
Challenges and opportunities: Manger acknowledges that being cast above your rank can be nerve-racking. "It's a lot of pressure, you have to have a good mental game and prove yourself." She also insists that the process is just as important as the performance. "I don't care if I'm eighth cast and never get onstage. Learning the part is a great way to push your artistry."
There's a tradition in hip-hop culture of reclaiming negative words as positive ones. That's why you might hear things like "nasty" or "bad" as compliments. The same goes for ILL-Abilities, a breaking crew comprised of differently-abled dancers:
"The 'ill' does not refer to 'sick' or 'unwell' but rather to incredible, amazing, intricate, talent," they write on their website. "Rather than seeing the negative limitations of 'disability,' this crew focuses on their positive, or 'ill,' abilities."
A new video for NOWNESS, directed by 2018 25 to Watcher Jacob Jonas, shows just how "ill" these dancers are:
After seeing Dada Masilo's rendition of Giselle, I couldn't help thinking, "If ballet did a version like this, it would transform not just the genre of the 'story ballet,' but, even more powerfully, the narrative of the "ballerina" itself."
I was especially interested in Masilo's Giselle after writing A Radical Reimagining of Ballet for 2018, which pondered how classical ballets could be modernized, and what effects that would have on leading ladies like Odette/Odile, Aurora and Juliet. Though Dada Masilo/the Dance Factory is not a ballet company, I thought her take on story might be an interesting place to begin to imagine.
Raise your hand if you've ever been stereotyped as stupid because you're a dancer. Raise your other hand if that misconception boils your blood.
Well, you're in luck: One researcher is determined to set the record straight.
St. Paul Ballet simply needed space to rehearse. The troupe found that, and so much more, at a local Minnesota boxing gym. Today, the dancers train side by side with boxers at Element Gym, and the two groups have even teamed up for a co-choreographed show.
The Art of Boxing—The Sport of Ballet first debuted last fall and will be reprised April 15 at Saint Paul's Ordway Center for the Performing Arts. Nowhere near Minnesota? You can catch a teaser of the production below. It's pointe-shoes-meets-boxing-gloves and a true display of grit and grace—from both the ballerinas and the fighters. The interactive performance sheds a light on the rituals of each practice.
Over the weekend, Twitter and Facebook filled with tributes to dance icon Donald McKayle, who passed away at age 87 on Saturday.
Revered for his passion and humanism, McKayle powerfully showcased the depth of the human condition through dance. He not only broke barriers as the first black man to direct and choreograph a Broadway show, he brought the black experience to the stage, highlighting social injustices as well as the struggles and triumphs he witnessed around him.
I am a ballerina. I am a feminist. This might seem to be an oxymoron. Ballerinas do what they are told by choreographers and directors—positions that we have become painfully aware of as traditionally male roles. Feminism is the theory of the political, economic and social equality of the sexes. By that description, the two terms seem contradictory.
Alexei Ratmansky—now famously—expressed on Facebook last fall: "sorry, there is no such thing as equality in ballet: women dance on point, men lift and support women. women receive flowers, men escort women offstage. not the other way around (I know there are couple of exceptions). and I am very comfortable with that."
Over the weekend, Misty Copeland shared the latest project she's been working on—and her co-stars aren't the American Ballet Theatre dancers we're used to seeing her paired alongside. Copeland is one of the featured faces in Drake's "Nice For What" music video, making her appearance just a few seconds in.
Barre classes have soared in popularity. Last year, Time Magazine labeled them a "phenomenon" among fitness routines, with an estimated 800 studios in the U.S.
But: Has the fad penetrated the rehearsal studios of professional ballet dancers? Not necessarily, according to feedback from several ballet companies.
She had a varied, flourishing career that included dancing for Lar Lubovitch, touring with the Bad Boys of Dance, and performing at Radio City Musical Hall and in Broadway shows. But Kamille Upshaw really wanted to make Mean Girls happen.
Not because she'd known Reginas or Plastics in high school—at Baltimore School for the Arts, her classmates were too busy pursuing dance, music, or other "artsy things" to form the obnoxious cliques that Lindsay Lohan experiences in the movie. But when the teen comedy by "Saturday Night Live" giants came out in 2004, Upshaw and her friends watched Mean Girls over and over and over. It was "an obsession," she says.