Need To Turn A Hollywood Star Into a Ballerina? Call Kurt Froman
How does someone go from a New York City Ballet corps member to training Hollywood A-listers like Natalie Portman, Rooney Mara and Jennifer Lawrence? By getting injured, says Kurt Froman.
When an ankle sprain left him sidelined a few years back, Froman was "sitting at home, depressed" when he sent his friend Benjamin Millepied an email asking what he was up to. It turned out that Millepied just been hired to choreograph some scenes for a movie, but had to be in Paris during pre-production. "He needed someone to teach two actors choreography and get them in shape," says Froman. With nothing else on his plate, he said yes, and started prepping Natalie Portman and Mila Kunis for Black Swan.
Since then, one gig has led to another. Froman helped Rooney Mara get more comfortable in her body for some dance-y scenes in Terrence Malick's Song to Song. Amazon hired him to train Christina Ricci to perform a short solo on pointe for its TV series "Z: The Beginning of Everything."
His latest high-profile gig was training Jennifer Lawrence for the big-budget spy thriller Red Sparrow, in theaters March 2. He talked to Dance Magazine about what it takes to speed-learn ballet, how much these kinds of gigs pay and what he has to say to all the ballet-in-Hollywood haters.
Froman Had To Create A Believable Bolshoi Principal
With no prior dance training, Lawrence had to pass for a Bolshoi principal during a six-minute sequence Justin Peck was choreographing for the beginning of Red Sparrow. Although Isabella Boylston would be her dance double, Lawrence needed to be able to hit the right marks at the right time, with believable épaulement and port de bras for the visual effects to work.
"Jen had to know all six minutes of choreography, the rises and falls of the body, how to hold her arms correctly, how to be lifted by her partner [Sergei Polunin], how to do finger turns and spot her head," Froman says. To make sure she hit the right steps at the right time, they filmed her under tempo at about 75 percent of the actual speed. But she impressed everyone involved by memorizing the full sequence.
Boylston and Polunin in rehearsal in Budapest, via Instagram
Froman Teaches More Than Just Ballet Class
Froman and Lawrence worked together for three and a half months, four hours a day, five days a week. Before diving into Peck's lightning-fast choreography, they'd start with 45 minutes at the barre each morning to help Lawrence learn the rules of ballet. "Also, for the character, it was helpful for her to have the discipline and get used to someone touching her and correcting her like ballet masters would," says Froman. They worked with rotation disks to help her understand turnout, and did strength training to develop a ballet dancer's deltoid muscles. (Lawrence also had a separate Pilates and fitness teacher.)
Still from Red Sparrow
He Breaks Down All the Little Details
Training a Hollywood actor isn't just about teaching them steps. Froman also has to break down things like the philosophy of ballet—why a certain angle is considered more beautiful than another—and how dancers hold and care for their bodies.
Froman showed Lawrence archival films of iconic Balanchine ballerinas like Merrill Ashley, Maria Tallchief and Melissa Hayden performing Firebird to explain the difference between this bird and Odette/Odile.
"The director, Francis Lawrence, also had me talk to her about things like how would a dancer sit—if she were sitting on a bed, would she be rubbing her feet, or doing a hamstring stretch? How would she walk down the street? Things that had to be carried throughout the film."
Although there's only dancing in the beginning of the film, Jennifer Lawrence had to learn how to carry herself like a dancer throughout Red Sparrow.
The Paycheck Is Surprisingly...Ordinary
Froman says the pay for these projects varies based on who's hiring him and what the budget is. But he hasn't exactly hit the Hollywood jackpot. For Black Swan, he agreed to a flat fee that didn't amount to much once he put in all the hours. Now he charges an hourly fee. "It's adequate compensation," he says, "but no more than what a personal trainer would get."
Froman on the set of Black Swan. Photo via Vimeo
He's Tapping An Undiscovered Market
Froman has realized that, beyond just training in ballet, there are many actors who simply want to be more comfortable in their bodies. "If they know there's a dance scene, they want to feel capable and confident, they want to have options for what they can do in the moment."
Froman Loves Helping Bring Ballet To The Masses
Although Hollywood sometimes gets flak from the dance world for misrepresenting the art form, Froman relishes the opportunity to reach a broad audience. "When I started dancing in Texas in the 80s, there wasn't anything out there that I had as an example of what I wanted to do, except The Turning Point, which I would watch every day," he says. "I've loved having a hand in this process, and feel lucky to pass on my art form."
A still of Boylston from Red Sparrow, via Twitter.
For the second year in a row, Jacob's Pillow Dance Festival is putting programming power in dance lovers' hands with its Inside/Out: Chance to Dance Contest. Now through February 25, the Massachusetts-based summer fest is accepting video submissions for a coveted spot in its Inside/Out series. That means that your work could join the likes of Pilobolus, Urban Bush Women and James Whiteside on the Pillow's famed outdoor stage.
In today's dance world, it seems to go without saying: The more varied the training, the better. But is that always the case? Rhonda Malkin, a New York City–based dance coach who performed with the Radio City Rockettes, thinks trendy contemporary techniques that emphasize improvisation and organic movement quality are detrimental to the precision and strength needed to be a Rockette, in a traditional Broadway show or on a professional dance team. Her view is controversial: "If you really want to work, making $40,000 in three months for the Rockettes or $25,000 in one day filming a commercial, you need ballet, Broadway jazz, tap, hip hop—not contemporary," she says.
On the flip side, techniques that allow dancers more freedom may help them connect more deeply with their body and artistry, while providing release for overused muscles. We broke down the argument for both sides:
Everything was not business as usual at Tuesday's Kennedy Center gala for Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater. The party was missing an integral piece of the annual celebration: the dancers themselves.
The news was shared online yesterday via the Washington Post, which reports that the dancers are in the middle of renegotiating a three-year contract with their union, the American Guild of Musical Artists.
For many dancers, a "warmup" consists of sitting on the floor stretching their legs in various positions. But this strategy only reduces your muscles' ability to work properly—it negatively affects your strength, endurance, balance and speed for up to an hour.
Save your flexibility training for the end of the day. Instead, follow a warmup that will actually help prevent injury and improve your body's performance.
According to the International Association of Dance Medicine and Science, a smart warmup has four parts: "a gentle pulse-raising section, a joint mobilization section, a muscle lengthening section and a strength/balance building section."
Lunar New Year brings celebratory Chinese dragons, drums and dance to the streets and stage. But throughout the year, Chinese dance-theater productions have become a frequent presence on American stages. In New York City, the visits are so regular the Chinese seem to outpace dance from much closer nations.
Behind the frequency is a cultural-diplomacy effort designed to increase trust and understanding. What's unclear, though, is whether or not contemporary Chinese creative output is actually reaching a diverse group of Americans. Ironically, the New York-based dissent group Shen Yun may be reaching a broader audience—with a message opposed to the Chinese regime.
Sure, Evgenia Medvedeva may have just broken the world record for the highest score ever given to an Olympic skater for the ladies short program. And it's very possible that she'll be taking home the gold medal next week for the single skating event.
But honestly, that's not why we love this Russian figure skater.
It's because in addition to being one of the best skaters in the world, the 18-year-old is also an incredibly enthusiastic hip-hop/jazz dancer.
What are the best ways to prepare for an audition?
Photo by Levi Walker, Courtesy CTG
"Research as much as you can about the project or choreographer. When a dancer is prepared, they tend to be more focused, more relaxed and really able to show themselves at their best. If the choreographer happens to be teaching at a local studio beforehand, get in that class!"
—Brandon Sierra, Clear Talent Group
The crown jewel of flamenco in New York City is Soledad Barrio, star of Noche Flamenca. A 2015 Dance Magazine Award recipient, Barrio unleashes a pride so fierce it tips over into anger, arms that curl sinuously around her head and heels that jab into the floor at impossibly high speeds. In the new show Intimo, choreographed by her husband, artistic director Martin Santangelo, Barrio and the company perform a variety of short, dramatic pieces interacting with—of course—magnificent musicians from Spain. Olé! Feb. 13–25. joyce.org.
While some companies thrive on uniformity of style and attack, the dancers of Jawole Willa Jo Zollar's Urban Bush Women find strength in the very opposite: Her movement is human, with an aesthetic that makes the choreography appear to be improvised. That's been a foundation of Zollar's work since she started UBW in 1984.
Three Bessie Awards and two Doris Duke Awards later, Zollar has also created work for companies like Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater and Philadanco. Given her desire for all her dancers to share their voices, it's no surprise that many former UBW members have gone on to make accomplished work of their own.
Trendy media outlets boast that "fit" is the new "skinny." Instagram bloggers encourage us to #eatclean. As our feeds populate with matcha-filled mornings and the deep hues of acai bowls, awareness of "healthy eating" seems to be at an all-time high.
Yet my experience as a registered dietitian in the dance industry shows me otherwise.