Vladislav Lantratov: The Latest Heroic Male Dancer at the Bolshoi
A torrent of energy, he took command of the stage the second he entered. He exuded an over-the-top virility that was perfect for the role of Petruchio in Jean-Christophe Maillot's Taming of the Shrew. With outsized swagger, swiping and swatting Katharina, he matched her obstreperousness with his own. With his suspenders half down and his shirt half hanging out, he struck a charismatic (if violent) figure.
This is Vladislav Lantratov, the latest heroic male dancer at the Bolshoi Ballet. Having joined the company in 2006, he's gotten international attention for his role in this ballet, which was choreographed on the company in 2014. He's a bravura dancer with a contemporary edge. His dancing inspired me to go back in time to trace other Bolshoi dancers of larger-than-life heroics:
Vakhtang Chabukiani
One of the first Bolshoi dancers to exude an exciting kind of heroics was Vakhtang Chabukiani. A technical virtuoso as well as a swashbuckling figure, he was among the first Soviet dancers to tour the U.S. in the 1930s. A hero of the Georgian people, he choreographed his signature ballet Laurencia in 1939. His name now graces the major training academy for ballet dancers in Tbilisi, where the school is affiliated with the State Ballet of Georgia, now directed by Nina Ananiashvili.
Vakhtang Chabukiani
Vladimir Vasiliev
Vladimir Vasiliev, dubbed the "god of dance," took the U. S. by storm when he first toured here in 1959. His leaps and turns were astounding, and his partnering was full of ardor. During his first years in the Bolshoi Ballet, he was chosen to partner both Galina Ulanova and Maya Plisetskaya. In 1968, Yuri Grigorovich created his version of Spartacus for Vasiliev, and it defined male bravura for years to come. His enduring marriage to fellow superstar Ekaterina Maximova was part of his legend. In 1995, Vasiliev was named director of the entire Bolshoi Theater, only to be fired five years later (in that typically sudden way the Bolshoi has of making changes). Today he is a sought after judge for ballet competitions and has founded a competition in Perm called the Maximova Arabesque Competition.
Vladimir Vasiliev in Spartacus
Irek Mukhamedov
In 1981, Irek Mukhamedov won the Grand Prix and Gold Medal at the International Ballet Competition in Moscow and spent the next nine years as a principal dancer at the Bolshoi. He blazed through Soviet classics like Spartacus, Ivan the Terrible, Don Quixote, Swan Lake, Romeo and Juliet and Legend of Love. Yuri Grigorovich created the leading role in The Golden Age for him in 1984. He was a favorite on international tours and left Moscow in 1990 for The Royal Ballet, where he danced in many MacMillan ballets. He has staged versions of Swan Lake and Spartacus for companies like Warsaw National Ballet Company and Hong Kong Ballet.
Irek Mukhamedov
Ivan Vasiliev
The second Vasiliev, Ivan (no relation), emerged 10 years ago as a wunderkind. He regularly bounds up to the rafters, eliciting incredulous gasps and squeals. But his stage presence is very human, not super polished. With his endearing mischievousness, he excels in comic roles while keeping his virtuosity intact. Three years ago, when he and Natalia Osipova were planning a duet program even though they had broken up, he gave Dance Magazine this interview.
Ivan Vasiliev
Of course there have been great Bolshoi dancers who have qualities other than the "heroic" ones I have mentioned. Bolshoi means big, and that doesn't have to mean just big characters or big leaps. It can mean big classicism, as with David Hallberg, or big sensitivity, as with Semyon Chudin, who partnered Olga Smirnova so beautifully in Shrew last week. The ballet world is big and there's room for all kinds of dancers.
"So why did you quit?"
It's a question I've been asked hundreds of times since I stopped dancing over a decade ago. My answer has changed over the years as my own understanding of what lead me to walk away from greatest love of my life has become clearer.
"I had some injures," I would mutter nervously for the first few years. This seemed like the answer people understood most. Then it became, "I was just not very happy." Finally, as I passed into my 30s, I began telling the uncomfortable truth: "I quit dancing because of untreated depression."
Dance is a powerful form of expression, and Ahmad Joudeh is using its influence to promote peace.
The 27-year-old is a Palestinian refugee, whose decision to pursue his passion for ballet has made him the target of death threats from terrorist organizations. Despite the danger, Joudeh has decided to continue on his path as a dancer, using his performances as an opportunity to spread a message of peace and cultural awareness.
It's easy to think of sculpture as a static form, but what happens when you place it in the midst of a public park and invite performing artists to inhabit it? Passerby have been finding that out since Josiah McElheny's Prismatic Park arrived in Manhattan's Madison Square Park this June. Madison Square Park Conservancy's Mad. Sq. Art partnered with Danspace Project to offer residencies to four beloved downtown dance artists to create, rehearse and perform under the public eye atop McElheny's green prismatic-glass floor. Rashaun Mitchell + Silas Riener already had the first go at the end of June, but Aug. 1–6 and 8–13 will see the fearless Netta Yerushalmy take on the challenge (continuing work on her Paramodernites series), followed by Jodi Melnick in September. danspaceproject.org.
Check out an excerpt from Rashaun Mitchell + Silas Riener's residency!
Somewhere between Pacific Northwest Ballet's fall 2015 production of Kiyon Gaine's Sum Stravinsky and its winter 2016 Romeo et Juliette, Seth Orza completely changed his look: from a strong, commanding presence to a lanky, impetuous boy.
"For Romeo, I wanted to seem more youthful," says Orza. "I'm 6 feet, and I wanted to lose about 10 pounds."
Is it just us, or are Misty Copeland and David Hallberg engaging in a friendly game of one-upmanship outside of the studio? We were (mostly) joking about it after Hallberg signed with Nike, mirroring Copeland's longstanding relationship with Under Armour (not to mention the fact that as of November, both American Ballet Theatre superstars will have added "published author" to their bios). But just last week Hallberg became one of the faces of Tiffany & Co's "One of a Kind" campaign—and this morning the ballerina announced yet another high-profile endorsement deal.
