Suspicions Loom as Buffalo's LehrerDance Suddenly Shuts Down
The sudden end to Buffalo, New York–based LehrerDance—the city's lone professional touring dance company—recently came as a shock to many. Rumblings of the company's demise began when their website and Facebook page were taken down. Shortly after, on February 21, Buffalo's news media began reporting that the company has ceased operations.
An email communiqué from LehrerDance board member Frank Ciccia on February 22 stated that the board of LehrerDance had terminated company founder and artistic director Jon Lehrer as of February 7 and "in consultation with its attorneys and accountants, is in the process of determining the organization's financial status but has declared a halt to all operations of the company."
The mention of "determining the organization's financial status" then led to speculation of Lehrer's involvement in financial improprieties. In an interview with WBFO radio's Eileen Buckley, she pointedly questioned Lehrer on it: "There have been some very difficult off-the-record accusations made against you on embezzlement?" to which Lehrer responded: "Yes, I have no comment on that right now."
Jon Lehrer's departure and the closure of his company were unexpected. Photo Courtesy Lehrer.
Still, there have been no clear answers about Lehrer's firing and the company shutdown. From Lehrer and the company's board to its former dancers, no one is talking.
Lehrer, a Queens, New York–native and former dancer and associate director for Giordano Jazz Dance Chicago, formed LehrerDance in Chicago and moved it to Buffalo in 2007. The charismatic leader quickly established the company as a favorite with Buffalo-area audiences with his brand of energetic contemporary jazz choreography and highly accessible works. The company quickly made in-roads locally, collaborating with seemingly every area arts organization including the Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra, the Buffalo Chamber Players, the Albright-Knox Art Gallery and the Burchfield Penney Art Center. In addition, the company forged an in-house partnership with Lehrer's alma mater, The University at Buffalo, where they rehearsed. The company also toured regularly throughout the U.S. and internationally, including three tours to Europe and four to Russia.
LehrerDance was well-known in Buffalo, but the troupe also toured the U.S. and abroad. Photo by Chad Cooper, Courtesy Lehrer.
Coming off a successful 10-year anniversary season in 2017, the company appeared to be riding high, which made its sudden ending all the more shocking and mysterious.
For Lehrer's part, the only thing he is willing to talk about is his fulfilling an eight-week European tour commitment made prior to his firing. Working with his agent, Lehrer and five dancers (two from his former company) were hired as independent artists by the agent and will perform as Jon Lehrer and Dancers on the upcoming Shadows in Motion tour that will commence in Germany this month and make stops in Austria and Luxembourg.
Despite recent events, Lehrer maintains a level of focus and optimism. "The work, artistry and vision has not changed," he says. "Whatever happens, I am going to learn from it and make something even more spectacular."
We're no strangers to Spike Jonze's delightfully dancy ads. But the brilliant director's newest video, a promotion for Apple's HomePod, could be his best yet—in no small part because it features the impressive dance skills of the equally brilliant FKA twigs.
(Fun fact: twigs was a backup dancer for the likes of Kylie Minogue and Jessie J before she became a musical sensation in her own right. She is LEGIT.)
It's been a while since we checked in on Lin-Manuel Miranda, who at this point really needs no introduction. Today marks the 10-year anniversary of the Broadway debut of In the Heights, Miranda's first big hit that laid the groundwork for him to revolutionize the Great White Way with Hamilton.
But aside from that, he's had a pretty insane couple of weeks, even by Miranda standards. Here's what you might have missed.
If you're a freelance performer, chances are you'll be itemizing your tax deductions this year. But there are probably more ways to save than you realize. Don't forget to deduct these 11 items—and to save your receipts in case you get audited!
1. Dance Classes
Photo by Todd Rosenburg
Dance classes, and any other career-related classes: Think singing, acting or crosstraining.
Find the full list of deductible expenses here.
British ballet fans have been in a tizzy over Tamara Rojo lately.
Last month, a number of current and former English National Ballet dancers made anonymous claims of mismanagement to The Times, blaming Rojo for the fact that a third of the company's dancers have left over the past two years. The blog Ballet Position followed up earlier this month with further accusations, and Rojo responded in a feature in the Evening Standard yesterday.
Until this all came out, Rojo had really only been covered in recent press as someone who'd transformed ENB into a darling of the ballet world with her forward-thinking repertoire.
So what's all the drama about? We broke it down:
To give your performance look an instant boost, swipe on one of these shimmering highlighters as the finishing touch to your makeup routine. Made in a range of pearlescent colors from frosty lavenders and pinks to rich golds and bronzes, there's a highlighter to complement every role. Apply the product to the high points of your face (cheekbones, bridge of the nose and cupid's bow) for maximum impact under the stage lights. For more glow when using a powder, spritz your brush (or BeautyBlender) with a face mist first to create a super-pigmented finish they'll see from the fourth ring.
Raise your hand if you've ever walked out of the studio with just one thought on your mind: a big, juicy cheeseburger. But raise your other hand if instead of getting that burger, you opted for a hearty salad or stir-fry.
While dancers need to fuel their bodies with nutrient-dense meals and snacks, plenty of foods get an unfair bad rap. "The diet culture in this country vilifies various food groups as being bad while championing others as good," says Kelly Hogan, MS, RD, CDN, clinical nutrition and wellness manager at the Dubin Breast Center at Mount Sinai Hospital in New York City. "But black-and-white thinking like that has no place when it comes to food."
Some foods have less nutrition than others, admits Hogan, but if you're eating what you crave and honoring your hunger and fullness cues, she says you'll probably get the variety of nutrients your body needs. Here are seven foods that can have a place on your plate—guilt-free.
Last week in a piece I wrote about the drama at English National Ballet, I pointed out that many of the accusations against artistic director Tamara Rojo—screaming at dancers, giving them the silent treatment, taking away roles without explanation—were, unfortunately, pretty standard practice in the ballet world:
If it's a conversation we're going to have, we can't only point the finger at ENB.
The line provoked a pretty strong response. Professional dancers, students and administrators reached out to me, making it clear that it's a conversation they want to have. Several shared their personal stories of experiencing abusive behavior.
Christopher Hampson, artistic director of the Scottish Ballet, wrote his thoughts about the issue on his company's website on Monday:
It came as a big surprise last fall to learn that Lincoln Center Festival would cease to exist, effectively immediately. The announcement came on the heels of a summer featuring one of the festival's biggest triumphs: four days of performances in which Paris Opéra Ballet, Bolshoi Ballet and New York City Ballet danced Balanchine's Jewels side by side. What other New York institution could pull off such a thing?
While Barbie is not the first thing that comes to mind as a role model for my 3-year-old daughter (see: unrealistic body image), Mattel has made huge strides to change that.
Starting in 2015, they rolled out a "Shero" collection, honoring boundary-breaking women, including 2016's Misty Copeland Firebird Barbie. To celebrate International Women's Day yesterday, the company announced 14 new Global Role Model Barbie dolls—including one based on San Francisco Ballet's Yuan Yuan Tan.
It had the makings of great satire. Three male dancers wrapped up in several layers of dripping cellophane, set against a background of vibrant pink. Above them was the headline FEMMES. Below was a blurb outlining Les Grands Ballets Canadiens' concept: an evening of ballet on the theme of "Woman," which would be part of the larger 2018/19 season billed as "an ode to woman."
The punchline: the triple bill would be choreographed entirely by men, and out of the eight choreographers on the season program, only one would be female.